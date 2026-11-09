Alaska Dance Theatre Will Perform AN ALASKAN HOLIDAY Featuring THE LAND OF THE SWEETS This December

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Alaska Dance Theatre will present An Alaskan Holiday featuring The Land of The Sweets, its annual winter production, Dec. 11-12 at the Discovery Theatre inside the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts in Anchorage, Alaska. Tickets are priced starting at $38.

The production will feature dancers from across the Alaska Dance Theatre community, with performances by dancers of all ages. The first act will include a selection of holiday-themed dance pieces in a variety of styles, featuring appearances by the company's Performing Company and additional performances.

The second act will feature The Land of The Sweets, Alaska Dance Theatre's abbreviated adaptation of the second act of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker. The production follows Clara into a fantasy world inspired by the traditional ballet's Land of the Sweets, featuring colorful confectionery characters, music and holiday-themed choreography.

Alaska Dance Theatre has not published an individual cast list for the production. The announced performers include dancers from the organization's various age groups and its Performing Company.

The two-act production is scheduled to run approximately three hours and is listed as a family-friendly event. Discounts are available for youth, senior and military ticket buyers. Children younger than 2 may attend without a ticket when seated on an accompanying adult's lap. Children ages 2 and older require a ticket.

A silent auction will also take place in the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts lobby before the performances and during intermission. Auction winners will be able to collect their purchases following the Dec. 12 matinee.

Performances will take place Dec. 11-12, 2026, at the Discovery Theatre, located at 621 W. Sixth Ave. in Anchorage. Tickets start at $38 and are available through CenterTix. Tickets can also be purchased by phone at 907-263-2787. Walk-up ticket sales begin 90 minutes before each ticketed performance.

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