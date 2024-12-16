Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards; SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Santa Fe Playhouse Leads Best Musical!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Matthew Rose - DER ROSENKAVALIER - Santa Fe Opera 18%

Colin Burdge - BOUNDLESS - Fusion 17%

Gigi Bella - BIG FEELINGS - 2024 13%

Stevie Nichols - SHOWCASE SERIES SHOW 6 - CELEBRATE YOU - Musical Theatre Southwest 12%

Madison Rose - SHOWCASE SERIES SHOW 1 - MISCAST - Musical Theatre Southwest 10%

Nathan Clifford - AHHLMAA’S AAA CABARET - The Box 9%

Megan McCormick - SPOTLIGHT SPECTACULAR - Musical Theatre Southwest 8%

Angie Alley - SHOWCASE SERIES SHOW 2 - LOVE IS IN THE AIR! - Musical Theatre Southwest 7%

Rachel Irvin - SHOWCASE SERIES SHOW 5 - PUT ANOTHER QUARTER IN - Musical Theatre Southwest 6%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jonathan Ragsdale - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 16%

Laura Orozco Garrett - LEGALLY BLOND - Tri-M Productions 14%

Devon Frieder - HEAD OVER HEELS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 9%

Laura Orozco Garrett - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 7%

Annmarie Garcia Sheahan - SUCH UNKNOWN HORRORS - BreakingEven 6%

Luke Loffelmacher - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 6%

Jonathan Ragsdale - RENT - Musical Theatre Southwest 5%

Sarah Harkness - DAMN YANKEES - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 5%

Annmarie Garcia Sheahan - BOUNDLESS - BreakingEven 5%

Rachael Noe - KINKY BOOTS - Musical Theatre Southwest 4%

Devon Frieder - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Devon Frieder Productions 4%

Laura Orozco Garrett - MEAN GIRLS - Tri-M Productions 3%

Courtney Ginannini - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Landmark Musicals 3%

Dani Freeze - REEFER MADNESS - Jensen Entertainment 3%

Sarah Harkness - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 2%

Sarah Harkness - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 2%

Mariah - 12TH NIGHT - Santa Fe Classic Theater 2%

Sydney Schwindt - ON CLOVER ROAD - Santa Fe Playhouse 2%

Donielle Torres - WILD PARTY - Musical Theatre Southwest 2%

Luke Loffelmacher - SPOTLIGHT SPECTACULAR - Musical Theatre Southwest 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kaylee Silcocks - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66 12%

Shannon Sheffler - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 10%

Eden Resnik - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 9%

Carly Trujillo/Avery Edwards - KINKY BOOTS - Musical Theatre Southwest 7%

Aubrey Hicks - LEGALLY BLONDE - Tri-M Productions 7%

Shannon Scheffler - RENT - Musical Theatre Southwest 5%

Tori Whisler - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Landmark Musicals 4%

Gigi Guajardo-Galpert - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - ISC Santa Fe 4%

Zoe Burke - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Santa Fe Playhouse 4%

Kip Caswell - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe 3%

Aubrey Hicks - A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING - Tri-M Productions 3%

Cassandra Trautman - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Rhonda Backinoff - HOME, I'M DARLING - West End Productions 3%

Lila Martinez - THE MELODRAMA - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Aubrey Hicks - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [AGAIN] - Santa Fe Classic Theater 3%

Rhonda Backinoff - HEAD OVER HEELS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Adrienne Harper - THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Santa Fe Playhouse 2%

Kaylee Silcocks - CARMEN - Opera Southwest 2%

Cheryl Odom - TWELFTH NIGHT - Santa Fe Classic Theater 2%

Jason Godin - DEATH BY DESIGN - The Adobe 2%

Talia Pura - ON CLOVER ROAD - Santa Fe Playhouse 2%

Kaylee Silcocks - THE TEMPEST - New Mexico Shakespeare Festival 2%

Kaylee Silcocks - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - New Mexico Shakespeare Festival 1%

Rachel Capener - WILD PARTY - Musical Theatre Southwest 1%

Lisa Reneé Jordan - BORN WITH TEETH - Santa Fe Playhouse 1%



Best Dance Production

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 21%

LEGALLY BLOND - Tri-M Productions 13%

ANEMOIA - Keshet Dance Company 12%

KINKY BOOTS - Musical Theatre Southwest 11%

INTO THE WOODS - Musical theater southwest 11%

BOUNDLESS - BreakingEven 9%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Albuquerque Little Theatre 9%

Such Unknown Horrors - Breaking Even Dance Troupe 7%

BAD ROMANCE - Fusion theatre 6%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Anna M. Hogan - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 19%

Brian Clifton - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 18%

Robb Anthony Sisneros INTO THE WOODS - Musical theater southwest 10%

MARILYN BARNES - LEGALLY BLONDE - Tri-M Productions 6%

Pete Parkin - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe Theater 6%

Jonathan Ragsdale - RENT - Musical Theatre Southwest 5%

Devon Frieder - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Albuquerque Little Theatre 3%

Brandon Scott Jensen - REEFER MADNESS - Jensen Entertainment 3%

Randal K West - DAMN YANKEES - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

Zane Barker - YOURE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musicals 3%

Laura Cummins Wright - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Albuquerque Little Theatre 3%

Marilyn Barnes - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Tri-M Productions 3%

Brian Clifton - HEAD OVER HEELS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 3%

Laurie Finnegan - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Landmark Musicals 3%

Robb Anthony Sisneros - NEXT TO NORMAL - Musical Theatre Southwest 3%

Randal K West - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 2%

Randal K West - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 2%

Henry Avery - CAMELOT - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Clareann Despain - WILD PARTY - Musical Theatre Southwest 2%

MARILYN BARNES - GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING - Tri-M Productions 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Levi Gore - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66 12%

Robb Sisneros - DRACULA: COMEDY OF TERRORS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 8%

Art Tedesco - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Albuquerque Little Theatre 6%

Zoe Burke - OR, - Santa Fe Playhouse 5%

Theresa Carson - HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - The Vortex Theatre 5%

April Cleveland - HAMLET - The Exodus Ensemble 4%

Angela Littleton - JITNEY - The Vortex 4%

Ariana Karp - ROMEO & JULIET - ISC Santa Fe 4%

Daniel Anaya - VANYA & SONIA & MASHA & SPIKE - The Adobe 4%

Lynn Goodwin - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Paul Ford - THE TEMPEST - New Mexico Shakespeare Festival 3%

Antonio Minino - BORN WITH TEETH - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Antonio Minino - ON CLOVER ROAD - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Colleen Nearly McClure - HOME, I'M DARLING - West End Productions 3%

Hamilton Turner - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE - Santa Fe Classic Theater 3%

Kelly Kiernan Briggs - TWELFTH NIGHT - Santa Fe Classic Theater 3%

Stephanie Grilo - THE MELODRAMA - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Emily Rankin - THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Nancy Sellin - THE OUTSIDER - The Adobe 2%

James Cady - ANNA CHRISTIE - The Vortex Theatre 2%

Ariana Karp - TAMING OF THE SHREW - ISC Santa Fe 2%

Marc Comstock - GOD OF CARNAGE - The Vortex Theatre 2%

Robin Havens Parker - CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY: MISS BENNET - The Adobe Theater 2%

Suzanne Lederer - OLEANNA - New Mexico Actors Lab 2%

Andrew Codispotti - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - ISC Santa Fe 2%



Best Ensemble

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 13%

JESUS CHRIST SUPER STAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 7%

RENT! - Musical Theatre Southwest 5%

SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66 5%

INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 5%

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe 4%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Tri-M Productions 4%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

OR, - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

ROMEO & JULIET - ISC Santa Fe 3%

DRACULA: COMEDY OF TERRORS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEAR - Santa Fe Classic Theater 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Musical Theatre Southwest 2%

MERSISTERS - LITTLE MERMAID - Landmark Musicals 2%

THE HOLLOW - The Adobe Theater 2%

JITNEY - The Vortex Theatre 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 2%

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

THE TEMPEST - New Mexico Shakespeare Festival 2%

DAMN YANKEES - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 2%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Tri-M Productions 2%

ZERO - The Exodus Ensemble 1%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musicals 1%

GOD OF CARNAGE - The Vortex Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 10%

Zac Goin - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 10%

INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 9%

Riley Lewis - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66 8%

Brittany Baker - RENT - Musical Theatre Southwest 5%

Brittany Baker - KINKY BOOTS - Musical Theatre Southwest 5%

Sarah LeBlanc - LEGALLY BLONDE - Tri-M Productions 4%

Alexandra Pontone - ROMEO & JULIET - ISC Santa Fe 3%

James Padilla - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

Ryan Jason Cook - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 3%

CAMELOT - Albuquerque Little Theatre 3%

Pete Parkin - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe 3%

James Padilla - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

RayRey Griego - HEAD OVER HEELS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Skip Rapoport - BURN THIS - New Mexico Actors Lab 2%

Pete Parkin - ANNA CHRISTIE - The Vortex Theatre 2%

Jayson Lee - ZERO - The Exodus Ensemble 2%

James Padilla - DAMN YANKEES - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 2%

Diego Garcia - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Landmark Musicals 2%

Lapis Kesselring - JEKYLL AND HYDE - The Adobe Theater 2%

Riley Lewis - HOME, I'M DARLING - North Fourth Theatre 2%

Zac Goin - THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Santa Fe Playhouse 2%

Fineley Haines - REEFER MADNESS - Jensen Entertainment 2%

Kyra Murzyn - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [AGAIN] - Santa Fe Classic Theater 1%

Ryan Kirby - HAMLET - Exodus Ensemble 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Gretchen Amstutz - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 18%

Colin Burdge - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 13%

Greg Gallagher - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 7%

Kathlene Ritch - LEGALLY BLONDE - Tri-M Productions 6%

Aaron Berk - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 5%

April Lisette - RENT - Musical Theatre Southwest 5%

Shelly Andes - HEAD OVER HEELS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 4%

Jenni Hipólito - WILD PARTY - Musical Theatre Southwest 4%

Karina Cannelakis - DER ROSENKAVALIER - The Santa fe Opera 4%

Mark Hanson - DAMN YANKEES - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

Kathlene Ritch - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Tri-M Productions 3%

Colin Burdge - NEXT TO NORMAL - Musical Theatre Southwest 3%

Joel Gelpe - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe Theater 3%

Bill Williams - CAMELOT - Albuquerque Little Theatre 3%

Mike Boring - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe 3%

Wren Mied - KINKY BOOTS - Musical Theatre Southwest 3%

Evan Aguilar - THE MELODRAMA - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Cameron Illidge Welch - SPELLING BEE - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Darby Fegan - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Landmark Musicals 2%

Lina Ramos - ALL IS CALM - Mother Road Theatre 2%

Greg Gallagher - RENT! - Musical Theatre Southwest 2%

Nico Lutz - REEFER MADNESS - Jensen Entertainment 1%

KATHLENE RITCH - GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING - Tri-M Productions 1%



Best Musical

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 19%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 13%

INTO THE WOODS - Musical theater southwest 9%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Tri-M Productions 9%

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe 6%

RENT! - Musical Theatre Southwest 6%

KINKY BOOTS - Musical Theatre Southwest 4%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Musical Theatre Southwest 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Landmark Musicals 3%

DAMN YANKEES - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Albuquerque Little Theatre 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Mother Road Theatre 2%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Tri-M Productions 2%

YOURE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musicals 2%

REEFER MADNESS - Jensen Entertainment 2%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 1%

CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musicals 1%

CAMELOT - Albuquerque Little Theatre 1%

THE MUSIC MAN - Landmark Musicals 1%

GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING - Tri-M Productions 1%

WILD PARTY - Musical Theatre Southwest 1%

SPOTLIGHT SPECTACULAR - Musical Theatre Southwest 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Cara Juan - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 11%

Jolianna Davidson - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 5%

Jolianna Davidson - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 5%

Adrianne Elkins - CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musicals 3%

David Stallings - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Jesse Miller - RENT! - Musical Theatre Southwest 3%

Sarah Harkness - DAMN YANKEES - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

Ann Roylance - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Christina Martos - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Wendy Barker - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 3%

Bill Williams - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe Theater 3%

Abby Van Gerpen - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Daryl Hale - LEGALLY BLONDE - Tri-M Productions 2%

Arianne Cohen - RENT - Musical Theatre Southwest 2%

Dakotah Lopez - ALL IS CALM - Mother Road Theatre 2%

Adrianne Valdez - HEAD OVER HEELS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Martín Borjas-Chavez - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Cameron Illidge Welch - CAMELOT - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Lori Oliver - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe Theater 2%

Zane Ivey - CAMELOT - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Bryan Songy - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 2%

Samantha Scarborough - LEGALLY BLONDE - Tri-M Productions 2%

Jason Roman - KINKY BOOTS - Musical Theatre Southwest 2%

Dru Martinez - RENT - Musical Theatre Southwest 2%

Bill Brooks - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Caitlin Kelly - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66 10%

Evening Star - KING LEAR - Duke city repertory 7%

Megan McCormick - VANYA, & SONIA, & MASHA, & SPIKE - The Adobe Theater 6%

Drew Groves - HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - The Vortex Theatre 5%

Breshaun-Birene Joyner - OR, - Santa Fe Playhouse 4%

Jacob Chavez - DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 3%

Wendy Barker - GOD OF CARNAGE - The Vortex Theatre 3%

Zane Ivey - 39 STEPS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 3%

Ariana Karp - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - ISC Santa Fe 3%

Ariana Roybal - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Jazzy Rush - JAYSON - Exodus Ensemble 2%

Rikki Carroll - THE NETHER - New Mexico Actors Lab 2%

Issac Carrillo - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Nicee Brown - JITNEY - The Vortex 2%

Brent Whitted - DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Kya Brickhouse - HAMLET - The Exodus Ensemble 2%

Emily Rankin - OLEANNA - New Mexico Actors Lab 2%

Marcus Ivey - THE MOUNTAINTOP - The Adobe Theater 2%

Hamilton Turner - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [AGAIN] - Santa Fe Classic Theater 2%

Fawn Hanson - HOME,I’M DARLING - West End productions 4th Street 2%

Garrick Sigl - TWELFTH NIGHT - Santa Fe Classic Theater 2%

Devoney Wilhite - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Meghan Bode - BURN THIS - New Mexico Actors Lab 1%

Kelsey Landon - ON CLOVER ROAD - Santa Fe Playhouse 1%

Kate Udall - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Santa Fe Playhouse 1%



Best Play

SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66 10%

DRACULA COMEDY OF TERRORS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 7%

KING LEAR - Duke city repertory 7%

BEST CHRIST PAGEANT EVER - Albuquerque Little Theatre 6%

ROMEO & JULIET - ISC Santa Fe 4%

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Santa Fe Playhouse 4%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [AGAIN] - Santa Fe Classic Theater 3%

HAMLET - The Exodus Ensemble 3%

LOVE AND INFORMATION - West End Productions 3%

HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - The Vortex 3%

THE NETHER - New Mexico Actors Lab 3%

'HOME, I'M DARLING' - West End Productions 3%

THE MELODRAMA - The Santa Fe Play House 3%

THE TEMPEST - New Mexico Shakespeare Festival 3%

VANYA, & SONIA, & MASHA, & SPIKE - The Adobe Theater 3%

OLEANNA - New Mexico Actor’s Lab 2%

BORN WITH TEETH - Santa Fe Playhouse 2%

THE 39 STEPS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

JITNEY - The Vortex Theatre 2%

THE OUTSIDER - The Adobe Theater 2%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - The Adobe Theater 2%

CLOVER ROAD - SF Playhouse 2%

JQA - New Mexico Actors Lab 2%

HEROS OF THE FOURTH TURNING - New Mexico Actors Lab 2%

THE HOLLOW - The Adobe Theater 2%



Best Production of an Opera

MADAMA BUTTERFLY - Opera Southwest 18%

CARMEN - Opera Southwest 16%

DON GIOVANNI - Santa Fe Opera 13%

LA TRAVIATA - Santa Fe Opera 12%

DIE ROSENKAVALIER - Santa Fe Opera 11%

THE ELIXIR OF LOVE - Santa Fe Opera 10%

ZOZOBRA, THE REVENGE - Lensic Theater Santa Fe 9%

BEFORE NIGHT FALLS - Opera Southwest 7%

THE RIGHTEOUS - Santa Fe Opera 4%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jason Roman - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 13%

D. Craig M. Napoliello - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 12%

Gloria Goodman - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 10%

Alan Wolfard - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 5%

Alex Houston - TALLEY'S FOLLY - The Vortex 5%

Reed Jackson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 4%

Pete Parkin - ANNA CHRISTIE - The Vortex Theatre 4%

Petifoger - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe 3%

Carrie Tafoya - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Landmark Musicals 3%

Ryan Kirby - HAMLET - The Exodus Ensemble 3%

Alan Wolfard - DAMN YANKEES - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

Joey Sauthoff - RENT - Musical Theatre Southwest 3%

Ryan Justin Cook - HOME, IM DARLING - West End Productions 3%

Jordon Embree - KINKY BOOTS - Musical Theatre Southwest 3%

Hamilton Turner - 12TH NIGHT - Santa Fe Classic Theater 3%

Vincent Faust - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - ISC Santa Fe 3%

Jason Roman - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Jason Roman - CAMELOT - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Jared Roberts - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Santa Fe Playhouse 2%

Mattie Roos - JITNEY - The Vortex Theatre 2%

Jason Roman - HEAD OVER HEELS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Gloria Goodman - WILD PARTY - Musical Theatre Southwest 2%

James W. Johnson - BORN WITH TEETH - Santa Fe Playhouse 1%

Nicholas Ballas - BURN THIS - New Mexico Actors Lab 1%

Mary Rossman - GOD OF CARNAGE - The Vortex Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alissa Hall - RENT - Musical Theatre Southwest 10%

Lando Ruiz - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 10%

Kenzie Uptergrove - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 8%

Justin Salada - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 8%

Jarred Sjoberg - LEGALLY BLONDE - Tri-M Productions 7%

Banx - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66 7%

Ryan Kirby - HAMLET - The Exodus Ensemble 4%

Colleen Neary McClure - HOME, I'M DARLING - West End Productions 4%

Ed Hasenbalg - DAMN YANKEES - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 4%

Vincent Montoya - NEXT TO NORMAL - Musical Theatre Southwest 4%

Vincent Montoya - KINKY BOOTS - Musical Theatre Southwest 4%

Kirbie Seis - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe 3%

Ed Hasenbalg - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

Ed Hasenbalg - LITTLE SHOP OF HORROS - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

Rori Cain - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 3%

Goiyo Perez - THE MELODRAMA - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Riley Lewis - JEKYLL AND HYDE - The Adobe Theater 2%

Louie Giannini - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Landmark Musicals 2%

Saibi Khalsa - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Santa Fe Playhouse 2%

Jorge Olivo - BORN WITH TEETH - Santa Fe Playhouse 2%

Riley Lewis - ANNA CHRISTIE - The Vortex Theatre 2%

Justin Salada - WILD PARTY - Musical Theatre Southwest 2%

Riley Lewis - JITNEY - The Vortex Theatre 2%

Riley Lewis - HILLARY AND CLINTON - Vortex Theatre 1%

Riley Lewis - HAZARDOUS MATERIALS - The Vortex 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Nicole Erdman - KINKY BOOTS - Musical Theatre Southwest 5%

Kale Brown - JESUS CHRIST SUPER - Albuquerque Little Theatre 4%

Andra Beatty - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 4%

david stallings - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGEI - Santa Fe Playhouse 4%

BEAR SCHACHT - LEGALLY BLONDE - 2024 4%

Echo Dobie - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe 4%

Adam Tedesco - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 4%

Dakotah Lopez - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Colin Burdge - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 3%

Melody Gallagher - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 3%

Tiana Youtzy - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 3%

Jim Williams - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe Theater 3%

Ann Roylance - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Dru Martinez - RENT! - Musical Theatre Southwest 2%

Bryan Songy - DAMN YANKEES - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 2%

Izabella Maxfield - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Christina Martos - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 2%

Paul Ashby - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

BrieAnn Gillespie - WILD PARTY - Musical Theatre Southwest 2%

Marina Heaney - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Tri-M Productions 2%

Bear Schacht - A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING - Tri-M Productions 2%

Kyra Sprague - HEAD OVER HEELS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Cameron Illidge-Welch - YOURE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musicals 2%

Evie Holloway - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 1%

Daniel Bautita - REEFER MADNESS - Jensen Entertainment 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Andra Beatty - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66 11%

Kirsten Walsh - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 7%

Amy Meilander - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - ISC Santa Fe 4%

Kim Monti - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66 4%

Breshaun-Birene Joyner - ROMEO AND JULIET - ISC Santa Fe 4%

Matthew Van Wettering - VANYA, & SONIA, & MASHA, & SPIKE - The Adobe 3%

Nicee Wagner - JITNEY - The Vortex Theatre 3%

BEAR SCHACHT - TWELFTH NIGHT - Santa Fe Classic Theater 3%

Tasha Irvin - HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - The Vortex Theatre 3%

Emily Rankin - HEROS OF THE FOURTH TURNING - New Mexico Actors Lab 3%

Kristine Padilla - THE OUTSIDER - The Adobe Theater 3%

Parker Owen - THE TEMPEST - New Mexico Shakespeare Festival 3%

Bill Berg - MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - New Mexico Shakespeare Festival 3%

Paul Ford - WITCH - Fusion Theater 3%

Mo Beatty - THE MELODRAMA - The Santa Fe Play House 3%

Stephanie Jones - ANNA CHRISTIE - The Vortex Theatre 3%

Gracie Meier - HAMLET - The Exodus Ensemble 2%

Garrick Sigl - BURN THIS - New Mexico Actors Lab 2%

Versai Knight - HOME,I’M DARLING - West End productions 4th Street 2%

Mason Azbill - HAMLET - The Exodus Ensemble 2%

Dan Ware - DEATH BY DESIGN - The Adobe Theater 2%

Garrick Sigl - TWELFTH NIGHT - Santa Fe Classic Theater 2%

Marcus Ivey - HILLARY AND CLINTON - The Vortex 2%

Montana Miller - THE MELODRAMA - The Santa Fe Play House 2%

Christine Grenier - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MACBETH - Upstart Crows 28%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Landmark Musicals 27%

DESCENDANTS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 23%

PUSS IN BOOTS - New Mexico young actors 22%



Favorite Local Theatre

Albuquerque Little Theatre 16%

Santa Fe Playhouse 16%

New Mexico Shakespeare Festival 9%

Musical Theatre Southwest 8%

Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 6%

The Vortex Theatre 5%

Tri-M Productions 5%

The Adobe Theater 5%

Duke City Repertory Theatre 4%

New Mexico Actor's Lab 3%

Exodus Ensemble 3%

ISC Santa Fe 2%

Santa Fe Classic Theater 2%

The Box Performance Space 2%

Kimo 2%

Fusion Theater 2%

Teatro Paraguas 2%

West End Productions 2%

Landmark Musicals 1%

Lensic Theater Santa Fe 1%

Jensen Entertainment 1%

Black Cat 1%

Quarantine Productions 1%

Theatre Grottesco 1%

North Fourth Theatre 1%



