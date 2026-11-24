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Upstart Crows of Santa Fe Dramatic Readers will perform Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol with four in-person performances.

Two casts of three readers do a costumed dramatic reading using Dickens' own performance script with interludes of Victorian Christmas music. A Victorian tea service is provided at intermission. Period charm combines with a continuingly relevant story for our times.

Saturday, December 19, 2 p.m. matinee and 6:30 p.m. performances at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 107 Barcelona Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505.

$20 donation suggested at the door and online: https://www.upstartcrowsofsantafe.org/upcoming-workshops-1.

The race is on for the Albuquerque Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 COME FROM AWAY Musical Theatre Southwest 17% 2 CABARET Santa Fe Playhouse 14% 3 MEAN GIRLS Albuquerque Little Theatre 13% 4 SPRING AWAKENING Musical Theatre Southwest 8% 5 SHREK THE MUSICAL Four Corners Musical Theatre Company 7% Best Play 1 WAITING FOR GODOT Vortex Theatre 12% 2 BOEING BOEING Albuquerque Little Theatre 9% 3 THE DROWNING GIRLS New Mexico Actors Lab 8% 4 OF MICE AND MEN Adobe Theater 7% 5 BARD CRAWL: COMEDY OF ERRORS Duke City Repertory Theatre 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 New Mexico Actor's Lab 14% 2 Vortex Theater 14% 3 West End Productions 12% 4 Four Corners Musical Theatre Company 11% 5 Adobe Theater 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Bill Brooks - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD Santa Fe Playhouse 10% 2 Jesse Miller - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Musical Theatre Southwest 8% 3 Raegan White - MEAN GIRLS Albuquerque Little Theatre 6% 4 Stafford Douglas - COMPANY Albuquerque Little Theatre 6% 5 Kimberly Jurgens - SPRING AWAKENING Musical Theatre Southwest 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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