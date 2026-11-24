"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe to Stage Reading of A CHRISTMAS CAROL in December
The reading uses Dickens' own performance script, with interludes of Victorian Christmas music and four in-person performances.
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe Dramatic Readers will perform Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol with four in-person performances.
Two casts of three readers do a costumed dramatic reading using Dickens' own performance script with interludes of Victorian Christmas music. A Victorian tea service is provided at intermission. Period charm combines with a continuingly relevant story for our times.
Saturday, December 19, 2 p.m. matinee and 6:30 p.m. performances at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 107 Barcelona Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505.
$20 donation suggested at the door and online: https://www.upstartcrowsofsantafe.org/upcoming-workshops-1.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Psycho Beach Party
Vortex Inc (1/15-2/07)
|
Josh Gates Live!
Popejoy Hall (1/10-1/10)
|
Evita
Albuquerque Little Theatre (2/25-3/14)
|
Annie
Rodey Theatre (11/20-11/29)
|
Romeo + Juliet in Concert
Popejoy Hall (2/20-2/20)
|
Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS World on a String: Swinging Songs of Broadway
Popejoy Hall (2/06-2/06)
|
Twilight in Concert
Popejoy Hall (3/13-3/13)
|
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
The Experimental Theatre (12/02-12/05)
|
A Christmas Carol
Popejoy Hall (12/11-12/11)
|
Company
Santa Fe Playhouse (11/19-12/20)