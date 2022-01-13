Upstart Crows of Santa Fe and The Shakespeare Gym Will Collaborate on HAMLET

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe and The Shakespeare Gym have announced their collaboration on a production of Hamlet, which will kick off the 2022 Santa Fe Summer Shakespeare Festival.

Hamlet, outdoors, under the stars, in the ruin of a castle right here in Santa Fe. The play will perform at Seton Castle, May 27, 28, 29, and Jun 3, 4, 5 with a cast of actors who are approximately the same ages as their characters. Thus, Hamlet, Laertes, Ophelia, Horatio, Rosencrantz, and Guildenstern are played by teens (as university students would have been at that time), while Claudius, Gertrude, Polonius, the Ghost and assorted others will be played by adult Gym actors. Two different casts will perform on alternative nights in modern dress.

Cast members are: Rylie Philpot and Itai Rosen as Hamlet, Ian Gonzales as Horatio, Ashlinn Barber-Woeltjen and Gabriel Boston Friedman are Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, Rhoda Bodzin and Jane Henzerling play Gertrude, Steven Gonzales and Tracey Mitchell play Claudius, Gil Gross and Grayson Kirtland are Polonius, Samuel Henzerling is Laertes, Juniper Barber-Woeltjen plays Ophelia, Gen Head and Amy Meilander play the Ghost, Marcellus, Gravedigger, and Osric, other roles are played by Sarah Maner and Jeffrey Gaba.