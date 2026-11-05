Teatro Paraguas Will Present 14th Annual A MUSICAL PIÑATA FOR CHRISTMAS

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Teatro Paraguas will present its 14th annual community celebration A Musical Piñata for Christmas. The Teatro Paraguas Orchestra, accompanied by strolling singers, will play traditional New Mexican and Mexican carols, as well as original festive music.

Compania Chuscales y Mina Fajardo provide mesmerizing flamenco music and dance, and Ballet Folclórico Xochitl, led by Xochitl Ehrl, take the stage with joyous dances from Mexico.

Winter holiday poetry read by actors and a few skits, including one by the Teatro Paraguas Teen Ensemble, pepper this family-friendly program. A few characters from the Fiesta Melodrama might appear onstage, and there will be plenty of biscochitos and hot chocolate for everyone. And of course, Santa Clos will appear to help all the kids in the audience bring down the Piñata at the end of the show.

Anchoring the performance is a short play by JoJo Sena Tarnoff and friends entitled The Curandera's Apprentice. In this free-wheeling Spanglish one-act, Donna Valentina, the village curandera, is called to help extricate Señor Martinez's goat which is stuck half-frozen under the acequia bridge. She leaves her apprentice Maria to sweep and clean the workshop. Enter El Diablo and his Scruffy Cat, who, along with La Bruja, whisper dark but tantalizing ideas into her head. Soon chaos ensues, and everyone ends up wet and shivering but joyous at la Misa de Gallo.

Performances run Friday December 11 and 18 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday December 12 and 19 at 2:00 p.m., and Sunday December 13 and 20 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children under 18, and may be purchased online at https://teatroparaguasnm.org. Reservations may be made at 505-424-1601 for purchasing tickets at the door. No one is turned away for lack of funds.

This project is made possible in part by the National Latinx Theatre Initiative, New Mexico Arts (a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs), and Santa Fe Arts and Culture.

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