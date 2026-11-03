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THE GIN GAME to Open at The Adobe Theater in Albuquerque

Carolyn Hogan stars as Fonsia Dorsey and Tim Reardon as Weller Martin in the Pulitzer Prize-winning THE GIN GAME.

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THE GIN GAME to Open at The Adobe Theater in Albuquerque

The Adobe Theater will present THE GIN GAME next month. Performances will run December 4 - December 20.

What determines our success in life? Is it the hand you've been dealt or the way you play it? In D. L. Coburn's The Gin Game, two feisty elders sit down to a friendly game of cards and end up examining their life choices. What does it mean and what does it cost to be a winner? The Gin Game plays it close to the vest until the very end.

The Adobe Theater will present this finely crafted tragicomedy, which rocketed to Broadway only thirteen months after its first public performance, won the Pulitzer Prize the following year, and has been playing around the world, on stage and screen, ever since.

The Gin Game stars Carolyn Hogan as Fonsia Dorsey and Tim Reardon as Weller Martin and is directed by Terri Klein.

The performance schedule is Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday 2:00 p.m.' December 19th - Saturday matinee only - 2:00 p.m.; $10 Thursdays - December 10th and 17th.

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The Gin Game
12/4 - 12/20/2026


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