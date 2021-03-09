Santa Fe Opera and PBS Partner For THE LORD OF THE CRIES Series

Santa Fe Opera and PBS have joined forces to present the Lord of the Cries series, running July 17 - August 17, 2021.

He lands tonight, on his ship of ghosts, under the scudding skies. His high, thin voice - Ecstasy and ruin! Dracul, Dracula: the Lord of Cries! Deny him not his place.

John Corigliano and Mark Adamo's exciting new work is a juxtaposition of Bram Stoker's Dracula and The Bacchae by Euripides. The result is a searing account that points to the monster inside ourselves, not society. This world premiere production is led by director James Darrah who has created a dream-like realm that will frighten and excite.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.santafeopera.org/whats-on/the-lord-of-cries/.

Full schedule:

Episode 1: The Storied History of Santa Fe Opera - Saturday, March 27, 4 pm MDT

Episode 2: The Lord of Cries Story & Creators - Saturday, April 24, 4 pm MDT

Episode 3: Conceptualizing The Lord of Cries - Saturday, May 29, 4 pm MDT

Episode 4: Role Play and The Lord of Cries - Saturday, June 26, 4 pm MDT

Episode 5: Health & Safety at The Santa Fe Opera - Saturday, July 3, 4 pm MDT

Episode 6*: Rehearsing The Lord of Cries - Saturday, July 10, 4 pm MDT

Episode 7*: Opening Night of The Lord of Cries - Saturday, August 14, 4 pm MDT