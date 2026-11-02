Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Albuquerque Little Theater

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“It’s not easy having a good time.” Unless you’re one of the lucky audience members who attended ALT’s Rocky Horror!

Albuquerque Little Theatre presented Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show to wrap up spooky season, with director Laura Cummins Wright assembling an excellent cast and creative team.



A cult classic is difficult to present, largely due to audience expectations and personal relationships with said cult classic. I myself am fiercely protective of my relationship with this one, and with the passing of Tim Curry, do I even want to touch Rocky at all? Can’t it just live in my brain and on my TV as a warm and not-so-fuzzy, nostalgic, perfect movie that I return to year after year? Oh, you guys have a live band? Okay, fine. I’ll go!

All principal cast members deserve shoutouts. Jesse Miller as Riff Raff leaned into Frankenstein’s Igor-inspired physicality while serving glam-rock, with excellent vocals and a magnetic persona. (A little Bowie reference here and there never hurt a Rocky Horror.) Jasmine Sahd as Magenta was a vocal powerhouse. Clearly well-trained, with impermeable technique, her solid foundation freed her to play, and she too leaned into a glam-rock, pop-opera-esque performance that was high camp and thoroughly enjoyable.

Cameron Illidge-Welch as Frank-N-Furter was the standout, with suuuuuuuch a wonderful vocal instrument and stage presence. Truly, I could listen to him sing a phone book (Free cameo idea - you’re welcome!) This performance was polished, playful and carefree. He impressively maintained high energy throughout all musical numbers, never imitating Tim Curry’s iconic portrayal but instead making Frank very much his own at every turn, flawlessly executing vocal improvisations and ad-libs with the audience and owning every inch of the stage. This Frank was a lovable, cruel yet nurturing, complex creature finding their way, struggling with power, and homesick. What does it mean to be a creator? Of life, of freedom? Frank wants a companion and creates Rocky for this purpose, an idealized, gorgeous man built to fulfill Frank’s own desires. But what happens when your creation has desires of his own? Rocky is quickly confronted with one existential crisis after another, struggling to make sense of his existence, his place in the world and the expectations being projected onto him. Performed by Jacob Chavez, his Rocky was intellectual and feeling. He struggled a bit vocally but was fully committed to the character.

Diego Salazar and Christy Burbank as Brad and Janet were wonderful complementary players to their alien hosts. Burbank delivered a bold and self-assured Janet, with a solid belt and excellent breath support. “Touch-A, Touch-A, Touch Me” was both a vocal and staging highlight. I sometimes missed a bit of Janet’s early coquettish, naïve nature, which would have made the leap between the Janet of Scene 1 and the forever-changed, sexually liberated woman of “Super Heroes” even greater. Salazar was a perfect asshole (no shade to the actor, it’s the truth!), with great physical language in his back pocket. A totally unique and pleasant voice made him a wonderful Brad.

The rest of the principal cast were equally well-cast in their roles, making bold and brave choices and fully committing to the level of camp this show requires. This show does NOT work if an actor feels embarrassed or unsure. It asks you to bare all and then some, and everyone rose to the challenge. Intimacy direction by Zoe Burke was essential to this presentation. Everything was intentional and interesting, never uncomfortable. In my section, there were quite a few first-timers – virgins, if you will – and I was curious how they might find some of the subject matter. Liberating, methinks.

Other notable highlights: Choreography by Annmarie Garcia Sheahan was original and clever, lovingly paying homage to the original while also serving this particular production’s cast, set, and logistical needs. The production team was smart in recycling the Arsenic and Old Lace manor set; an environmentally sustainable choice that also worked remarkably well for this production.

Oh yeah, and that live band?!? Prepared by Music Director Colin Burdge, this was a treat! Another character all on its own, this music deserved to be played live, and the interplay between the musicians and actors elevated the experience.

I wish I could tell you to go see it, but the limited run was entirely sold out! Bravi to all!



Creative Team:

Laura Cummins Wright, Director; Colin Burdge, Music Director; Annmarie Garcia Sheahan, Choreographer; Jason Roman, Scenic Design; Avery Corpion Edwards, Costume Designer; Brittney Baker, Lighting Designer; Peter Holt, Sound Designer; Jordan Claghorn, Prop Designer; Em Voss-Clawson, Stage Manager



Cast:

Cameron Illidge-Welch, Dr. Frank-N-Furter; Christy Burbank, Janet Weiss; Diego Salazar, Brad Majors; Jasmine Sahd, Magenta; Maymie Mitchell, Columbia; Jesse Miller, Riff Raff; Jacob Chavez, Rocky; Pete Bourland, Eddie/Dr. Scott; Lando Ruiz, Narrator; Meridith Williamson, Anna Wilson, Jeffrey Jung, Jamie Thorpe, Nicole Bradley, Stephanie Von Aydan, Phantoms/Ensemble

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