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This line, from Company’s 11 o’clock number, Being Alive, sums up the driving force behind all the action in Stephen Sondheim’s breakthrough 1970 masterpiece, Company, now playing at Santa Fe Playhouse.

The main character, Robert (J. Matthew Gordon), starts to question his unmarried state on the eve of his 35th birthday. It’s weighing heavy on him, as everyone around him are his “good and crazy people (his) married friends.”

Through a series of vignettes, complete with songs by Sondheim, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick and dialogue by George Furth, Robert starts to question why he is single and asks his many married friends what it is about marriage that they like.

The show features some of Sondheim’s most iconic songs, including Sorry/Grateful (beautifully performed here by Carlos Archuleta), Not Getting Married Today (hats off to Marina Heaney for tackling what might be the toughest patter song in history), The Ladies Who Lunch (a rich, if overly tender rendition from Christina Martos) and Being Alive (a heartbreaking interpretation by Gordon).

The harmonies and diction in most songs are clear and well sung, with a few minor glitches, mostly due to sound level between singer and orchestra, which should work itself out as the run continues. A few standout performances include Isabel Medley as Jenny, who is utterly watchable whenever she is onstage; Garrick Sigl as Jenny’s sweet but stoned husband David; and Lauren Reynolds as April, showing some great comedic chops in another amazing song, Barcelona.

The ensemble singing in the show is strong throughout, as is the live orchestra, led by Music Director C. Maxwell Reilly. It was wonderful to hear live orchestra with the show instead of tracks, which seem to be invading more and more regional theaters these days.

The minimal set, designed by D. Craig M. Napoliello, both dictates and restricts movement onstage – all entrances and exits are through a door in the back wall and the only permanent structure onstage is a large raised circle with a ramp that does duty as a stage within a stage, a bed, a table, and more. It works for the most part, although there were a few times when it felt like too many in the ensemble were clumped together behind the circle.

The Lighting Design by Zac Goin is a good news/bad news situation – the lighting effects within the set, strips of neon that run in lines across the backdrop and change color – were a nice enhancement, but the overall lighting design was dark and cold – where are the warm tones and the lighting downstage? Too many moments of trying to place who was singing because they were in shadows happening here. I wasn’t sure if the lack of downstage lighting was a limitation of the space or a choice, but either way it doesn’t work.

Ditto the Costume Design (Joseph S. Blaha), which is all over the map. Are we in the 70s? 80s? 2000s? It’s a very jumbled look with several unflattering choices being made, especially for the women onstage.

I always feel like every show needs a few performances to marinate and gel before reviews should happen, and I have little doubt that this show will be hitting its stride in another few days. It’s an ambitious work and this production works enough of the time to warrant a viewing or two.

One more housekeeping note I would like to leave not just for the Playhouse, but ALL THEATERS: please stop telling people to silence their phones, tell them to TURN THEM OFF. I was just in NYC seeing Broadway shows and the etiquette I have seen from here to there is identical – no one listens and there are ALWAYS phones going off. I had to tell the woman in front of me to put away her phone DURING the song Another Hundred People on Saturday night – at intermission she said “it was silent, what’s the problem?” Honestly. I yearn for Yondr Bags (look it up) to become a requirement at ALL live events. If you're too important to turn off your phone, you're too important to be at a show. Thanks for coming to my Ted Talk.

Company runs now through December 20. Tickets are available at https://santafeplayhouse.org/.

The race is on for the Albuquerque Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 COME FROM AWAY Musical Theatre Southwest 16% 2 CABARET Santa Fe Playhouse 14% 3 MEAN GIRLS Albuquerque Little Theatre 13% 4 SPRING AWAKENING Musical Theatre Southwest 8% 5 SHREK THE MUSICAL Four Corners Musical Theatre Company 8% Best Play 1 WAITING FOR GODOT Vortex Theatre 12% 2 BOEING BOEING Albuquerque Little Theatre 10% 3 THE DROWNING GIRLS New Mexico Actors Lab 8% 4 BARD CRAWL: COMEDY OF ERRORS Duke City Repertory Theatre 7% 5 OF MICE AND MEN Adobe Theater 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 New Mexico Actor's Lab 15% 2 Vortex Theater 14% 3 Four Corners Musical Theatre Company 11% 4 West End Productions 11% 5 Adobe Theater 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Bill Brooks - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD Santa Fe Playhouse 10% 2 Jesse Miller - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Musical Theatre Southwest 8% 3 Raegan White - MEAN GIRLS Albuquerque Little Theatre 6% 4 Stafford Douglas - COMPANY Albuquerque Little Theatre 6% 5 Rachel Biggs - CABARET Santa Fe Playhouse 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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