Popejoy Hall to Bring Broadway to Veterans With Free Tickets to & JULIET, THE OUTSIDERS and More

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Popejoy Hall will launch its third season of outreach in partnership with the New Mexico VA Health Care System through Broadway for Veterans, a program providing Veterans with access to Broadway's most iconic productions. Through this collaboration, Broadway for Veterans aims to honor and celebrate the service of Veterans by sharing the magic of live theater.

During the 2026–2027 season, donor funding provides 32 complimentary tickets to Veterans for the opening night of & Juliet on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Broadway for Veterans will continue to invite Veterans to other Broadway performances this season, such as The Outsiders, The Bodyguard, and Mamma Mia!

Through additional outreach initiatives, Veterans also attended this season's Ovation Series performances, including Ghostbusters in Concert, which welcomed 32 Veterans, and Shanghai Ballet's Giselle, which invited an additional 25 Veterans in October.

VA staff will distribute tickets to Veterans enrolled in VA programs at the VA Hospital in Albuquerque. Veterans interested in participating can email the VA Hospital's Center for Development and Civic Engagement at ABQVOLSER@va.gov for ticket availability and distribution details.

The Broadway for Veterans Endowment at Popejoy Hall has been established to support this program. Community members interested in making donations to expand the number of Veterans who can attend future shows can do so here: https://unmfund.co/BroadwayforVets

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