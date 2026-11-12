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MARIACHI CHRISTMAS to Bring Holiday Music and Folklórico Dance to Popejoy Hall

Mariachi Juvenil Aztlán provides the music, with dancers from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley performing traditional Mexican holiday folklore.

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MARIACHI CHRISTMAS to Bring Holiday Music and Folklórico Dance to Popejoy Hall

Mariachi Christmas will come to Popejoy Hall on Sunday, December 13, at 3:00pm. Well-known for sharing the sights and sounds of Christmas in Mexico to the Popejoy Hall stage, Mariachi Christmas features vibrant mariachi music and traditional ballet folklórico. The show, with its cheery music and charming dance, all based in the faith and traditions found across Mexico, offers a magical holiday performance for the whole family.

Mariachi Juvenil Aztlán provides the music for this special performance, accompanied by dancers from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV). UTRGV preserves traditional Mexican culture through its mariachi music and Folklórico dance programs, maintaining one of the longest-running collegiate initiatives of its kind in the nation. Comprised of 32 students, Ballet Folklórico presents concerts at multi-state and multinational events alongside producing ballets, concerts, zarzuelas, and musicals. The group consistently receives national recognition from the American College Dance Association (ACDA).

Dr. Dahlia Guerra founded the national award-winning Mariachi Juvenil Aztlán. The group is also co-directed by Mr. Francisco Loera. The university program has set a high standard of excellence among international collegiate performing ensembles. For over fifteen years, in San Antonio, Texas, and in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Mariachi Aztlán received the “Outstanding College or University Mariachi” in nationwide competition.

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