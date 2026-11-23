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Compañía Chuscales & Mina Fajardo will return to Teatro Paraguas in Santa Fe, New Mexico, for Winter/Spring Tablao Flamenco Wednesdays – Flamenco Paraguas 2027, running every Wednesday from January 13 through May 19, 2027, at 7 p.m.

Following two years of enthusiastic audiences and sold-out performances, the series will bring traditional tablao-style flamenco to Teatro Paraguas' intimate studio theater, featuring live guitar, flute, singing, percussion and dance.

The performances will be led by guitarist and music director Chuscales and dancer, singer, percussionist and artistic director Mina Fajardo. They will be joined by guest flamenco dancer Fabian Sisneros, flutist Jojo Sena-Tarnoff and additional guest dancers throughout the season.

Born in Granada, Spain, Chuscales is an internationally acclaimed flamenco guitarist and composer who has performed throughout Europe, Asia and the Americas. His honors include the New Mexico Music Hall of Fame Award and the Isadora Duncan Award.

Born in Japan, Fajardo has worked as a flamenco dancer, singer, percussionist, choreographer, composer and educator for more than three decades. She has choreographed and performed in more than 5,000 concerts and productions worldwide. Alongside Chuscales, her husband and musical partner, she has helped develop Santa Fe's flamenco community.

Fabian Esquipula Sisneros, a lifelong resident of Albuquerque's South Valley, is a flamenco dancer, teacher, writer, poet and choreographer whose work reflects his connection to New Mexico. Flutist Jojo Sena-Tarnoff will contribute to the ensemble's musical arrangements, while special guest dancers will appear at selected performances.

The series recreates the atmosphere of a traditional tablao, an intimate performance setting that allows audiences to experience flamenco at close range, from the intricate guitar playing and rhythmic footwork to the emotional expression of the singers and dancers.

Performance Schedule

Performances will take place every Wednesday at 7 p.m. on the following dates:

January: 13, 20, 27

February: 3, 10, 17, 24

March: 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

April: 7, 14, 21, 28

May: 5, 12, 19

Tickets and Venue Information

All performances will take place at Teatro Paraguas, located at 3205 Calle Marie in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Tickets are $25 for general admission, $20 for seniors and students, and $15 for children under 12.

For reservations, email teatroparaguas@gmail.com or call 505-424-1601. Payment may be made at the door.

The race is on for the Albuquerque Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 COME FROM AWAY Musical Theatre Southwest 16% 2 CABARET Santa Fe Playhouse 14% 3 MEAN GIRLS Albuquerque Little Theatre 13% 4 SPRING AWAKENING Musical Theatre Southwest 8% 5 SHREK THE MUSICAL Four Corners Musical Theatre Company 7% Best Play 1 WAITING FOR GODOT Vortex Theatre 12% 2 BOEING BOEING Albuquerque Little Theatre 9% 3 THE DROWNING GIRLS New Mexico Actors Lab 8% 4 OF MICE AND MEN Adobe Theater 7% 5 BARD CRAWL: COMEDY OF ERRORS Duke City Repertory Theatre 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 New Mexico Actor's Lab 15% 2 Vortex Theater 14% 3 Four Corners Musical Theatre Company 11% 4 West End Productions 11% 5 Adobe Theater 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Bill Brooks - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD Santa Fe Playhouse 10% 2 Jesse Miller - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Musical Theatre Southwest 8% 3 Raegan White - MEAN GIRLS Albuquerque Little Theatre 6% 4 Stafford Douglas - COMPANY Albuquerque Little Theatre 6% 5 Kimberly Jurgens - SPRING AWAKENING Musical Theatre Southwest 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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