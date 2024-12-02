First Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Albuquerque Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out the first stats for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Colin Burdge - BOUNDLESS - Fusion 18%

Matthew Rose - DER ROSENKAVALIER - Santa Fe Opera 14%

Gigi Bella - BIG FEELINGS - 2024 14%

Stevie Nichols - SHOWCASE SERIES SHOW 6 - CELEBRATE YOU - Musical Theatre Southwest 14%

Madison Rose - SHOWCASE SERIES SHOW 1 - MISCAST - Musical Theatre Southwest 10%

Megan McCormick - SPOTLIGHT SPECTACULAR - Musical Theatre Southwest 9%

Nathan Clifford - AHHLMAA’S AAA CABARET - The Box 8%

Angie Alley - SHOWCASE SERIES SHOW 2 - LOVE IS IN THE AIR! - Musical Theatre Southwest 7%

Rachel Irvin - SHOWCASE SERIES SHOW 5 - PUT ANOTHER QUARTER IN - Musical Theatre Southwest 6%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jonathan Ragsdale - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 17%

Laura Orozco Garrett - LEGALLY BLOND - Tri-M Productions 10%

Devon Frieder - HEAD OVER HEELS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 9%

Laura Orozco Garrett - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 7%

Luke Loffelmacher - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 7%

Annmarie Garcia Sheahan - SUCH UNKNOWN HORRORS - BreakingEven 7%

Jonathan Ragsdale - RENT - Musical Theatre Southwest 5%

Annmarie Garcia Sheahan - BOUNDLESS - BreakingEven 5%

Sarah Harkness - DAMN YANKEES - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 5%

Rachael Noe - KINKY BOOTS - Musical Theatre Southwest 4%

Devon Frieder - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Devon Frieder Productions 4%

Courtney Ginannini - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Landmark Musicals 3%

Dani Freeze - REEFER MADNESS - Jensen Entertainment 3%

Sarah Harkness - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

Sarah Harkness - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 2%

Mariah - 12TH NIGHT - Santa Fe Classic Theater 2%

Sydney Schwindt - ON CLOVER ROAD - Santa Fe Playhouse 2%

Laura Orozco Garrett - MEAN GIRLS - Tri-M Productions 2%

Donielle Torres - WILD PARTY - Musical Theatre Southwest 2%

Luke Loffelmacher - SPOTLIGHT SPECTACULAR - Musical Theatre Southwest 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kaylee Silcocks - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66 13%

Shannon Sheffler - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 10%

Eden Resnik - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 9%

Carly Trujillo/Avery Edwards - KINKY BOOTS - Musical Theatre Southwest 7%

Aubrey Hicks - LEGALLY BLONDE - Tri-M Productions 6%

Shannon Scheffler - RENT - Musical Theatre Southwest 5%

Tori Whisler - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Landmark Musicals 4%

Gigi Guajardo-Galpert - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - ISC Santa Fe 4%

Kip Caswell - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe 4%

Zoe Burke - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Santa Fe Playhouse 4%

Rhonda Backinoff - HOME, I'M DARLING - West End Productions 3%

Aubrey Hicks - A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING - Tri-M Productions 3%

Lila Martinez - THE MELODRAMA - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Rhonda Backinoff - HEAD OVER HEELS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Aubrey Hicks - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [AGAIN] - Santa Fe Classic Theater 2%

Adrienne Harper - THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Santa Fe Playhouse 2%

Cheryl Odom - TWELFTH NIGHT - Santa Fe Classic Theater 2%

Kaylee Silcocks - CARMEN - Opera Southwest 2%

Jason Godin - DEATH BY DESIGN - The Adobe 2%

Talia Pura - ON CLOVER ROAD - Santa Fe Playhouse 2%

Rachel Capener - WILD PARTY - Musical Theatre Southwest 2%

Kaylee Silcocks - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - New Mexico Shakespeare Festival 1%

Kaylee Silcocks - THE TEMPEST - New Mexico Shakespeare Festival 1%

Cassandra Trautman - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 1%

Maureen Conheady-Trujillo - ANNA CHRISTIE - The Vortex Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 22%

KINKY BOOTS - Musical Theatre Southwest 13%

LEGALLY BLOND - Tri-M Productions 12%

INTO THE WOODS - Musical theater southwest 12%

BOUNDLESS - BreakingEven 10%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Albuquerque Little Theatre 9%

Such Unknown Horrors - Breaking Even Dance Troupe 8%

ANEMOIA - Keshet Dance Company 7%

BAD ROMANCE - Fusion theatre 7%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Anna M. Hogan - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 19%

Brian Clifton - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 18%

Robb Anthony Sisneros INTO THE WOODS - Musical theater southwest 11%

Pete Parkin - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe Theater 6%

MARILYN BARNES - LEGALLY BLONDE - Tri-M Productions 6%

Jonathan Ragsdale - RENT - Musical Theatre Southwest 5%

Devon Frieder - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Albuquerque Little Theatre 3%

Randal K West - DAMN YANKEES - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

Zane Barker - YOURE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musicals 3%

Laura Cummins Wright - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Albuquerque Little Theatre 3%

Brandon Scott Jensen - REEFER MADNESS - Jensen Entertainment 3%

Marilyn Barnes - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Tri-M Productions 3%

Laurie Finnegan - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Landmark Musicals 3%

Brian Clifton - HEAD OVER HEELS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 3%

Robb Anthony Sisneros - NEXT TO NORMAL - Musical Theatre Southwest 2%

Henry Avery - CAMELOT - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Randal K West - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 2%

Randal K West - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 2%

Clareann Despain - WILD PARTY - Musical Theatre Southwest 1%

MARILYN BARNES - GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING - Tri-M Productions 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Levi Gore - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66 14%

Robb Sisneros - DRACULA: COMEDY OF TERRORS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 9%

Art Tedesco - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Albuquerque Little Theatre 6%

Theresa Carson - HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - The Vortex Theatre 5%

Zoe Burke - OR, - Santa Fe Playhouse 5%

April Cleveland - HAMLET - The Exodus Ensemble 5%

Daniel Anaya - VANYA & SONIA & MASHA & SPIKE - The Adobe 4%

Angela Littleton - JITNEY - The Vortex 4%

Ariana Karp - ROMEO & JULIET - ISC Santa Fe 3%

Antonio Minino - ON CLOVER ROAD - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Paul Ford - THE TEMPEST - New Mexico Shakespeare Festival 3%

Antonio Minino - BORN WITH TEETH - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Stephanie Grilo - THE MELODRAMA - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Colleen Nearly McClure - HOME, I'M DARLING - West End Productions 3%

Hamilton Turner - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE - Santa Fe Classic Theater 3%

Emily Rankin - THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Kelly Kiernan Briggs - TWELFTH NIGHT - Santa Fe Classic Theater 3%

Lynn Goodwin - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Marc Comstock - GOD OF CARNAGE - The Vortex Theatre 2%

Nancy Sellin - THE OUTSIDER - The Adobe 2%

James Cady - ANNA CHRISTIE - The Vortex Theatre 2%

Robin Havens Parker - CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY: MISS BENNET - The Adobe Theater 2%

Ariana Karp - TAMING OF THE SHREW - ISC Santa Fe 2%

Andrew Codispotti - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - ISC Santa Fe 2%

Pete Parkin - THE HOLLOW - The Adobe Theater 1%



Best Ensemble

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 13%

JESUS CHRIST SUPER STAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 7%

SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66 6%

INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 5%

RENT! - Musical Theatre Southwest 5%

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe 5%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

OR, - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Tri-M Productions 3%

DRACULA: COMEDY OF TERRORS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Albuquerque Little Theatre 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Musical Theatre Southwest 2%

THE HOLLOW - The Adobe Theater 2%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEAR - Santa Fe Classic Theater 2%

MERSISTERS - LITTLE MERMAID - Landmark Musicals 2%

ROMEO & JULIET - ISC Santa Fe 2%

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 2%

THE TEMPEST - New Mexico Shakespeare Festival 2%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Tri-M Productions 2%

JITNEY - The Vortex Theatre 2%

DAMN YANKEES - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 2%

LOVE AND INFORMATION - West End Productions 1%

GOD OF CARNAGE - The Vortex Theatre 1%

ZERO - The Exodus Ensemble 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 11%

Zac Goin - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 10%

INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 9%

Riley Lewis - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66 8%

Brittany Baker - RENT - Musical Theatre Southwest 5%

Brittany Baker - KINKY BOOTS - Musical Theatre Southwest 5%

Sarah LeBlanc - LEGALLY BLONDE - Tri-M Productions 3%

Ryan Jason Cook - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 3%

Alexandra Pontone - ROMEO & JULIET - ISC Santa Fe 3%

Pete Parkin - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe 3%

CAMELOT - Albuquerque Little Theatre 3%

James Padilla - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

James Padilla - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 2%

RayRey Griego - HEAD OVER HEELS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Pete Parkin - ANNA CHRISTIE - The Vortex Theatre 2%

James Padilla - DAMN YANKEES - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 2%

Jayson Lee - ZERO - The Exodus Ensemble 2%

Lapis Kesselring - JEKYLL AND HYDE - The Adobe Theater 2%

Diego Garcia - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Landmark Musicals 2%

Riley Lewis - HOME, I'M DARLING - North Fourth Theatre 2%

Ryan Kirby - HAMLET - Exodus Ensemble 2%

Zac Goin - THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Santa Fe Playhouse 2%

Kyra Murzyn - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [AGAIN] - Santa Fe Classic Theater 2%

Fineley Haines - REEFER MADNESS - Jensen Entertainment 2%

Jared Roberts - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Santa Fe Playhouse 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Gretchen Amstutz - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 18%

Colin Burdge - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 14%

Greg Gallagher - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 7%

Kathlene Ritch - LEGALLY BLONDE - Tri-M Productions 5%

Shelly Andes - HEAD OVER HEELS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 5%

Aaron Berk - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 5%

April Lisette - RENT - Musical Theatre Southwest 5%

Jenni Hipólito - WILD PARTY - Musical Theatre Southwest 4%

Bill Williams - CAMELOT - Albuquerque Little Theatre 3%

Colin Burdge - NEXT TO NORMAL - Musical Theatre Southwest 3%

Joel Gelpe - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe Theater 3%

Mark Hanson - DAMN YANKEES - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

Mike Boring - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe 3%

Wren Mied - KINKY BOOTS - Musical Theatre Southwest 3%

Evan Aguilar - THE MELODRAMA - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Cameron Illidge Welch - SPELLING BEE - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Lina Ramos - ALL IS CALM - Mother Road Theatre 2%

Darby Fegan - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Landmark Musicals 2%

Kathlene Ritch - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Tri-M Productions 2%

Karina Cannelakis - DER ROSENKAVALIER - The Santa fe Opera 2%

Greg Gallagher - RENT! - Musical Theatre Southwest 2%

KATHLENE RITCH - GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING - Tri-M Productions 2%

Nico Lutz - REEFER MADNESS - Jensen Entertainment 2%



Best Musical

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 19%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 13%

INTO THE WOODS - Musical theater southwest 10%

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe 7%

RENT! - Musical Theatre Southwest 6%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Tri-M Productions 6%

KINKY BOOTS - Musical Theatre Southwest 5%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Musical Theatre Southwest 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Albuquerque Little Theatre 3%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Landmark Musicals 3%

DAMN YANKEES - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 2%

ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Mother Road Theatre 2%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Tri-M Productions 2%

YOURE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musicals 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

REEFER MADNESS - Jensen Entertainment 2%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musicals 1%

CAMELOT - Albuquerque Little Theatre 1%

THE MUSIC MAN - Landmark Musicals 1%

GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING - Tri-M Productions 1%

WILD PARTY - Musical Theatre Southwest 1%

SPOTLIGHT SPECTACULAR - Musical Theatre Southwest 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Cara Juan - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 11%

Jolianna Davidson - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 6%

Jolianna Davidson - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 5%

Jesse Miller - RENT! - Musical Theatre Southwest 4%

Adrianne Elkins - CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musicals 3%

Sarah Harkness - DAMN YANKEES - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

David Stallings - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Christina Martos - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Wendy Barker - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 3%

Bill Williams - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe Theater 2%

Ann Roylance - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 2%

Daryl Hale - LEGALLY BLONDE - Tri-M Productions 2%

Abby Van Gerpen - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Martín Borjas-Chavez - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Adrianne Valdez - HEAD OVER HEELS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Arianne Cohen - RENT - Musical Theatre Southwest 2%

Lori Oliver - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe Theater 2%

Zane Ivey - CAMELOT - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Dakotah Lopez - ALL IS CALM - Mother Road Theatre 2%

Dru Martinez - RENT - Musical Theatre Southwest 2%

Cameron Illidge Welch - CAMELOT - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Lorri Layle Oliver - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe Theater 2%

Kale Brown - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Jason Roman - KINKY BOOTS - Musical Theatre Southwest 2%

Samantha Scarborough - LEGALLY BLONDE - Tri-M Productions 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Caitlin Kelly - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66 12%

Megan McCormick - VANYA, & SONIA, & MASHA, & SPIKE - The Adobe Theater 7%

Drew Groves - HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - The Vortex Theatre 5%

Breshaun-Birene Joyner - OR, - Santa Fe Playhouse 4%

Jacob Chavez - DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 4%

Wendy Barker - GOD OF CARNAGE - The Vortex Theatre 4%

Evening Star - KING LEAR - Duke city repertory 4%

Zane Ivey - 39 STEPS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 3%

Ariana Roybal - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Jazzy Rush - JAYSON - Exodus Ensemble 3%

Ariana Karp - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - ISC Santa Fe 2%

Issac Carrillo - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Rikki Carroll - THE NETHER - New Mexico Actors Lab 2%

Brent Whitted - DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Nicee Brown - JITNEY - The Vortex 2%

Fawn Hanson - HOME,I’M DARLING - West End productions 4th Street 2%

Marcus Ivey - THE MOUNTAINTOP - The Adobe Theater 2%

Garrick Sigl - TWELFTH NIGHT - Santa Fe Classic Theater 2%

Devoney Wilhite - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Meghan Bode - BURN THIS - New Mexico Actors Lab 2%

Kya Brickhouse - HAMLET - The Exodus Ensemble 1%

Hamilton Turner - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [AGAIN] - Santa Fe Classic Theater 1%

Kelsey Landon - ON CLOVER ROAD - Santa Fe Playhouse 1%

Rhonda Sigler-Ware - DEATH BY DESIGN - The Adobe Theater 1%

Emily Rankin - OLEANNA - New Mexico Actors Lab 1%



Best Play

SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66 12%

DRACULA COMEDY OF TERRORS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 8%

BEST CHRIST PAGEANT EVER - Albuquerque Little Theatre 7%

KING LEAR - Duke city repertory 5%

ROMEO & JULIET - ISC Santa Fe 4%

HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - The Vortex 4%

HAMLET - The Exodus Ensemble 4%

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Santa Fe Playhouse 4%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [AGAIN] - Santa Fe Classic Theater 3%

'HOME, I'M DARLING' - West End Productions 3%

THE MELODRAMA - The Santa Fe Play House 3%

THE NETHER - New Mexico Actors Lab 3%

VANYA, & SONIA, & MASHA, & SPIKE - The Adobe Theater 3%

LOVE AND INFORMATION - West End Productions 3%

THE TEMPEST - New Mexico Shakespeare Festival 3%

BORN WITH TEETH - Santa Fe Playhouse 2%

JITNEY - The Vortex Theatre 2%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - The Adobe Theater 2%

THE 39 STEPS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

CLOVER ROAD - SF Playhouse 2%

THE OUTSIDER - The Adobe Theater 2%

CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY:MISS BENNET - The Adobe Theater 2%

HEROS OF THE FOURTH TURNING - New Mexico Actors Lab 2%

THE HOLLOW - The Adobe Theater 2%

12TH NIGHT - Santa Fe Classic Theater 2%



Best Production of an Opera

MADAMA BUTTERFLY - Opera Southwest 19%

CARMEN - Opera Southwest 17%

DON GIOVANNI - Santa Fe Opera 14%

LA TRAVIATA - Santa Fe Opera 13%

THE ELIXIR OF LOVE - Santa Fe Opera 10%

ZOZOBRA, THE REVENGE - Lensic Theater Santa Fe 10%

BEFORE NIGHT FALLS - Opera Southwest 8%

DIE ROSENKAVALIER - Santa Fe Opera 6%

THE RIGHTEOUS - Santa Fe Opera 4%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jason Roman - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 13%

D. Craig M. Napoliello - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 11%

Gloria Goodman - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 11%

Alex Houston - TALLEY'S FOLLY - The Vortex 5%

Alan Wolfard - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 5%

Reed Jackson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 4%

Pete Parkin - ANNA CHRISTIE - The Vortex Theatre 4%

Petifoger - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe 4%

Ryan Kirby - HAMLET - The Exodus Ensemble 3%

Joey Sauthoff - RENT - Musical Theatre Southwest 3%

Alan Wolfard - DAMN YANKEES - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

Ryan Justin Cook - HOME, IM DARLING - West End Productions 3%

Jordon Embree - KINKY BOOTS - Musical Theatre Southwest 3%

Hamilton Turner - 12TH NIGHT - Santa Fe Classic Theater 3%

Carrie Tafoya - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Landmark Musicals 3%

Vincent Faust - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - ISC Santa Fe 3%

Jason Roman - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Jason Roman - CAMELOT - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Jared Roberts - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Santa Fe Playhouse 2%

Mattie Roos - JITNEY - The Vortex Theatre 2%

Jason Roman - HEAD OVER HEELS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Gloria Goodman - WILD PARTY - Musical Theatre Southwest 1%

Mary Rossman - GOD OF CARNAGE - The Vortex Theatre 1%

James W. Johnson - BORN WITH TEETH - Santa Fe Playhouse 1%

Patrick Briggs - AS YOU LIKE IT - Santa Fe Classic Theater 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lando Ruiz - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 10%

Alissa Hall - RENT - Musical Theatre Southwest 10%

Kenzie Uptergrove - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 8%

Justin Salada - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 8%

Jarred Sjoberg - LEGALLY BLONDE - Tri-M Productions 7%

Banx - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66 7%

Ryan Kirby - HAMLET - The Exodus Ensemble 4%

Colleen Neary McClure - HOME, I'M DARLING - West End Productions 4%

Kirbie Seis - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe 4%

Vincent Montoya - KINKY BOOTS - Musical Theatre Southwest 4%

Ed Hasenbalg - DAMN YANKEES - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

Ed Hasenbalg - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

Vincent Montoya - NEXT TO NORMAL - Musical Theatre Southwest 3%

Ed Hasenbalg - LITTLE SHOP OF HORROS - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

Goiyo Perez - THE MELODRAMA - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Rori Cain - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 3%

Louie Giannini - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Landmark Musicals 2%

Riley Lewis - JEKYLL AND HYDE - The Adobe Theater 2%

Saibi Khalsa - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Santa Fe Playhouse 2%

Riley Lewis - ANNA CHRISTIE - The Vortex Theatre 2%

Riley Lewis - JITNEY - The Vortex Theatre 2%

Jorge Olivo - BORN WITH TEETH - Santa Fe Playhouse 2%

Justin Salada - WILD PARTY - Musical Theatre Southwest 2%

Riley Lewis - HILLARY AND CLINTON - Vortex Theatre 2%

Riley Lewis - HAZARDOUS MATERIALS - The Vortex 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Nicole Erdman - KINKY BOOTS - Musical Theatre Southwest 5%

Kale Brown - JESUS CHRIST SUPER - Albuquerque Little Theatre 5%

Echo Dobie - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe 4%

david stallings - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGEI - Santa Fe Playhouse 4%

BEAR SCHACHT - LEGALLY BLONDE - 2024 4%

Andra Beatty - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 4%

Adam Tedesco - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 4%

Colin Burdge - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 3%

Melody Gallagher - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 3%

Dakotah Lopez - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Tiana Youtzy - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 3%

Jim Williams - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe Theater 3%

Izabella Maxfield - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 3%

Dru Martinez - RENT! - Musical Theatre Southwest 2%

Bryan Songy - DAMN YANKEES - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 2%

Ann Roylance - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 2%

Paul Ashby - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Christina Martos - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 2%

BrieAnn Gillespie - WILD PARTY - Musical Theatre Southwest 2%

Marina Heaney - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Tri-M Productions 2%

Kyra Sprague - HEAD OVER HEELS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Bear Schacht - A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING - Tri-M Productions 1%

Emelia Sherin - DAMN YANKEES - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 1%

Rikki Carroll - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 1%

Cameron Illidge-Welch - YOURE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musicals 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Andra Beatty - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66 12%

Kirsten Walsh - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 8%

Kim Monti - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66 5%

Amy Meilander - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - ISC Santa Fe 4%

Matthew Van Wettering - VANYA, & SONIA, & MASHA, & SPIKE - The Adobe 4%

Nicee Wagner - JITNEY - The Vortex Theatre 3%

BEAR SCHACHT - TWELFTH NIGHT - Santa Fe Classic Theater 3%

Tasha Irvin - HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - The Vortex Theatre 3%

Mo Beatty - THE MELODRAMA - The Santa Fe Play House 3%

Paul Ford - WITCH - Fusion Theater 3%

Bill Berg - MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - New Mexico Shakespeare Festival 3%

Breshaun-Birene Joyner - ROMEO AND JULIET - ISC Santa Fe 3%

Kristine Padilla - THE OUTSIDER - The Adobe Theater 3%

Parker Owen - THE TEMPEST - New Mexico Shakespeare Festival 3%

Stephanie Jones - ANNA CHRISTIE - The Vortex Theatre 3%

Emily Rankin - HEROS OF THE FOURTH TURNING - New Mexico Actors Lab 3%

Gracie Meier - HAMLET - The Exodus Ensemble 2%

Garrick Sigl - BURN THIS - New Mexico Actors Lab 2%

Versai Knight - HOME,I’M DARLING - West End productions 4th Street 2%

Dan Ware - DEATH BY DESIGN - The Adobe Theater 2%

Mason Azbill - HAMLET - The Exodus Ensemble 2%

Garrick Sigl - TWELFTH NIGHT - Santa Fe Classic Theater 2%

Marcus Ivey - HILLARY AND CLINTON - The Vortex 2%

Christine Grenier - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66 2%

Montana Miller - THE MELODRAMA - The Santa Fe Play House 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Landmark Musicals 27%

DESCENDANTS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 25%

MACBETH - Upstart Crows 24%

PUSS IN BOOTS - New Mexico young actors 24%



Favorite Local Theatre

Albuquerque Little Theatre 17%

Santa Fe Playhouse 16%

New Mexico Shakespeare Festival 10%

Musical Theatre Southwest 9%

Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 7%

The Vortex Theatre 6%

The Adobe Theater 5%

Tri-M Productions 5%

Duke City Repertory Theatre 3%

Exodus Ensemble 3%

ISC Santa Fe 2%

The Box Performance Space 2%

Fusion Theater 2%

Kimo 2%

Santa Fe Classic Theater 2%

West End Productions 2%

New Mexico Actor's Lab 2%

Landmark Musicals 2%

Teatro Paraguas 1%

Lensic Theater Santa Fe 1%

Jensen Entertainment 1%

Black Cat 1%

North Fourth Theatre 1%

Quarantine Productions 1%

Theatre Grottesco 1%



