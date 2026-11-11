A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Play Popejoy Hall in Albuquerque

NEW! Albuquerque Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Albuquerque & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

A beloved holiday classic will come to life when A Christmas Carol takes the stage at Popejoy Hall on Friday, December 11, 2026, at 7:30pm. Featuring Victorian-era costumes, festive settings and traditional Christmas carols, this heartwarming adaptation brings Charles Dickens' timeless story of generosity, redemption and holiday spirit to Albuquerque.

First published in 1843, Dickens' A Christmas Carol in Prose, Being a Ghost Story of Christmas sold out its initial print run within five days, becoming an enduring holiday tradition. The novella follows Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly businessman whose disdain for Christmas leaves little room for kindness or compassion.

On Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, who warns him to change his greedy ways before it is too late. Throughout the night, the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come guide Scrooge through the consequences of his choices, offering him a chance to change his future.

This adaptation brings Dickens' classic tale to the stage with a stirring message of goodwill, generosity and hope. Audiences of all ages are invited to experience the magic of this timeless Christmas story at Popejoy Hall.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming