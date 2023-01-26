Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VOICES OF A SIREN Hong Kong Performance Comes to Adelaide Fringe 2023

Performances run 9-13 March.

Jan. 26, 2023  

VOICES OF A SIREN Hong Kong Performance Comes to Adelaide Fringe 2023

Award-winning solo performance about women over three generations. A mystic siren calls out from distant shores to take the audience on an astral journey of healing, forgiveness, and reconciliation. The awakening of the feminine within through monologues, dance, chanting, and live music liberates a past bondage and leads to spiritual metamorphosis.

In the mythical legend, sirens are seductive creatures who sacrifice for love. She cries out from the deep ocean, enlightening women whose souls had been suppressed throughout the ages. These stories are bound by the aspirations for women, about who they can be. Each with her own story, walking through tumultuous times, at the crux of the new and old,

confronting the changing ordeals of each epoch.A thin membrane exists between fact and fiction, dreams and illusions, across the intertwined destinies of three generations of women and their interpretations of love. Expressed through a series of monologues, dance and musical performance, this intergenerational journey tempts the audience to understand the deeper struggles of Chinese women, who had to fight the patriarchal structure of traditions and customs and who finally undergo a spiritual metamorphosis, releasing centuries of bondage and pain.

This production was selected to be a part of the Let's Be Together Art Festival x HK 2021 and Arts' Options "Hong Kong Made" Woman's festival 2021 special Programme and received the Adelaide Fringe Tour Ready Award (Hong Kong) 2021.

09 March 2023 -1:00pm - 2:00pm
09 March 2023 -12/03/2023 6:00pm - 7:00pm
10 March 2023 -12/03/2023 9:00pm - 10:00pm
13 March 2023 - 3:00pm - 4:00pm


Ngunyawayiti Theatre, Tandanya National Aboriginal Cultural Institute
253 Grenfell St, Adelaide SA 5000, Australia
Tickets A$15-25




Olivia Ruggiero Debuts World Premiere Show at Adelaide Fringe Festival Photo
Olivia Ruggiero Debuts World Premiere Show at Adelaide Fringe Festival
Opera and Musical Theatre singer, Olivia Ruggiero, stars in Broadway Diva - a cabaret featuring Broadway Belts, West End Wonders, Opera Classics, and beloved show tunes from productions such as Les Miserables, Anastasia, Cabaret, The Sound of Music, Jesus Christ Superstar and more.
HAVE YOU TRIED BRAIN SURGERY? Comes to Adelaide Fringe Photo
HAVE YOU TRIED BRAIN SURGERY? Comes to Adelaide Fringe
Following on from the success of Chase The Fun Stuff (2018), I See Dead People (2020) and A History of Hanky Panky (2021), KC brings her fourth solo show – “Have You Tried Brain Surgery??” – to Adelaide Fringe in 2023. 
John-Luke Roberts Brings Two Shows To Adelaide Festival Photo
John-Luke Roberts Brings Two Shows To Adelaide Festival
One of UK comedy's left-field geniuses is making his Adelaide debut. John-Luke Roberts arrives in South Australia, carrying a selection of props whose transportation costs almost guarantee and overall loss. With not one, but two huge, critically-acclaimed shows in his back pocket. And, not to alarm you, but he's about to move them to his front pocket and then get them out of his pocket altogether.
Holden Street Theatres Presents the Australian Premiere of JESUS, JANE MOTHER & ME Photo
Holden Street Theatres Presents the Australian Premiere of JESUS, JANE MOTHER & ME
Holden Street Theatres, celebrating 20 years in 2023, is proud to present the Australian premiere of Jesus, Jane Mother & Me to play during the 2023 Adelaide Fringe in The Studio at 34 Holden Street Hindmarsh from 11 February to 19 March. Jesus, Jane Mother & Me is Holden Street Theatres' 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Award Winner.

More Hot Stories For You


Olivia Ruggiero Debuts World Premiere Show at Adelaide Fringe FestivalOlivia Ruggiero Debuts World Premiere Show at Adelaide Fringe Festival
January 27, 2023

Opera and Musical Theatre singer, Olivia Ruggiero, stars in Broadway Diva - a cabaret featuring Broadway Belts, West End Wonders, Opera Classics, and beloved show tunes from productions such as Les Miserables, Anastasia, Cabaret, The Sound of Music, Jesus Christ Superstar and more.
VOICES OF A SIREN Hong Kong Performance Comes to Adelaide Fringe 2023VOICES OF A SIREN Hong Kong Performance Comes to Adelaide Fringe 2023
January 26, 2023

Award-winning solo performance about women over three generations. A mystic siren calls out from distant shores to take the audience on an astral journey of healing, forgiveness, and reconciliation. The awakening of the feminine within through monologues, dance, chanting, and live music liberates a past bondage and leads to spiritual metamorphosis.
HAVE YOU TRIED BRAIN SURGERY? Comes to Adelaide FringeHAVE YOU TRIED BRAIN SURGERY? Comes to Adelaide Fringe
January 26, 2023

Following on from the success of Chase The Fun Stuff (2018), I See Dead People (2020) and A History of Hanky Panky (2021), KC brings her fourth solo show – “Have You Tried Brain Surgery??” – to Adelaide Fringe in 2023. 
John-Luke Roberts Brings Two Shows To Adelaide FestivalJohn-Luke Roberts Brings Two Shows To Adelaide Festival
January 26, 2023

One of UK comedy's left-field geniuses is making his Adelaide debut. John-Luke Roberts arrives in South Australia, carrying a selection of props whose transportation costs almost guarantee and overall loss. With not one, but two huge, critically-acclaimed shows in his back pocket. And, not to alarm you, but he's about to move them to his front pocket and then get them out of his pocket altogether.
Holden Street Theatres Presents the Australian Premiere of JESUS, JANE MOTHER & MEHolden Street Theatres Presents the Australian Premiere of JESUS, JANE MOTHER & ME
January 25, 2023

Holden Street Theatres, celebrating 20 years in 2023, is proud to present the Australian premiere of Jesus, Jane Mother & Me to play during the 2023 Adelaide Fringe in The Studio at 34 Holden Street Hindmarsh from 11 February to 19 March. Jesus, Jane Mother & Me is Holden Street Theatres' 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Award Winner.
share