This July Sees Adelaide Transforming Into a Kaleidoscopic Beacon of Creativity With The Illuminate Adelaide Celebrations

This July sees Adelaide transforming into a kaleidoscopic beacon of light and creativity as

part of the annual Illuminate Adelaide celebrations. While the entire city is transformed into a hive of activity, it's Light Square venue The Lab that is set to feature some of the most iconic and unmissable events on offer.

Held at numerous venues throughout the city of Adelaide, The Lab has become one of the

most integral locations for this year's festivities. Located on Kaurna land in Light Square,

The Lab is part of the Light ADL group alongside their restaurant AURORA, and is an

innovative multi-functional, and multi-genre immersive bar, event, and performance space

that supports art and culture while leading it in entirely new directions.

Throughout the month of July, Illuminate Adelaide and The Lab join forces to offer a special

co-curated program in which light and sound converge across four electric weekends, sharing some of the most cutting-edge musical experiences from both local and International Artists.

Focusing heavily on fostering collaborations with visual storytellers and a live lineup of

musicians and DJs from different disciplines, each weekend of July is designed to serve as a testament to talent, artistry, and most importantly, good times.

Most notably, this month's celebrations will also result in The Lab finally being used to its

full potential, utilising 50 square metres of LED screens to provide intricate and immersive

experiences from the artists sharing their works as part of the Illuminate Adelaide roster.

The Lab's Artistic Director Anne Wiberg states:

"We are very proud to partner with Illuminate Adelaide to present Live @ The Lab in July!

This is an exciting, super diverse program of original music and digital art. We are mixing up the performances with artists from around the country."

The Lab kicks off its Illuminate Adelaide events on Friday, 8th July with a special

performance from Melbourne duo Kult Kyss, before the following night features 'All Gone Into', a mesmerising improvised live performance that combines light, sound, and artistry

from Messianic Gloss.

Meanwhile, Hiatus Kaiyote vocalist Nai Palm will also descend upon The Lab for an

unforgettable performance, showcasing her inimitable, Grammy Award-nominated neo-soul stylings in an intimate event on Friday, July 15th. The following evening will be just as

unforgettable thanks to an appearance from Godtet. The brainchild of Australian

Instrumentalist and producer Godriguez, the five-piece instrumental outfit deliver hypnotic,

trance-like experiences designed to be as mesmerising as it transcendental.

Over two nights, Heartache and Drum Breaks will see 50 years of music reborn in a beautiful soundscape, providing not a dance party, but a listening party. Inviting patrons to get comfortable, open their ears, and drift off, Heartache & Drum Breaks sees artists like Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Paul McCartney, and Nick Cave underpinned by intricately woven trip-hop beats, cut-up, and presented live with stunning visuals.

Illuminate Adelaide's closing weekend will also serve as one of its most memorable thanks to a powerful collaboration between Bait Fridge and Slowmango. Returning after a stellar

residency for the 2021 edition of the festival, the two are combining for what is promised to

be an exciting and borderline frighteningly-immersive performance and musical journey.

Taking over the venue for a treacherous journey through light and vision, the collaborative

effort invites patrons to take a risky yet rewarding journey through the innards and gizzards

of the magical human body.

The Lab's July lineup for Illuminate Adelaide is set to be one of the most diverse and

immersive selections of events on offer anywhere, with the rest of its lineup featuring events from the likes of Sunbeam Sound Machine, a two-night globe-trotting Grand Tour from the Seraphim Trio, and a slick performance from Sydney pop artist Kota Banks.

The Lab's July lineup also expands outside of the realms of Illuminate Adelaide, and offers a number of other events for fans of the creative arts. Other events include the likes of the

launch of author Amber Petty's This Is Not A Love Song book, performances from the likes

of Body Type and the Richard Coates Trio, and the presentation of Ogino, which sees multi-instrumentalists Lyndon Gray and Jarrad Payne present their original live soundtracks to the experimental animations of Japanese film maker Shigeji Ogino.

Meanwhile, the action also continues throughout July over at The Lab's sister venue, with

Ocean Data by Ouchhh Studio from 15th July until 31st July on Level One at Light ADL. A

free event, Ocean Data was created using millions of pieces of data sourced directly from

underwater bases all the way from Bordeaux, 88France, with the digital art powerhouse that is Ouchhh Studio having created a living AI sculpture of maritime proportions, and invites patrons to immerse themselves in the deep ocean as part of this temporal experience integrating art, science, and technology.



The Lab and Illuminate Adelaide launch their special co-curated July program on Friday, 8th July, with a full rundown of events available via The Lab's website.

The Lab x Illuminate Adelaide July Program:

KULT KYSS - Music - 8 July, 8:30pm

MESSIANIC GLOSS - ALL GONE INTO - Music - 9pm, 9 July

HEARTACHE & DRUM BREAKS - Music - 15 & 16 July, 6pm

NAI PALM - Music - 15 July, 9:30pm

GODTET - Music - 16 July, 9pm

ILLUMINATE DISCUSSION: OUCHHH STUDIO - Visual Art Discussion - 18

July, 4pm

UNSOUND CLUB - Music, club - 22 & 23 July, 11:30pm to 5am

KOTA BANKS - Music - 23 July, 7:30pm

GRAND TOUR WITH SERAPHIM TRIO - CONCERT I - FRANCE - Music - 26

July, 6pm

GRAND TOUR WITH SERAPHIM TRIO - CONCERT II - CZECH LANDS -

Music - 26 July, 8pm

GRAND TOUR WITH SERAPHIM TRIO - CONCERT III - GERMANY - Music -

27 July, 6pm

GRAND TOUR WITH SERAPHIM TRIO - CONCERT IV - ITALY - 27 July, 8pm

BAIT FRIDGE X SLOWMANGO - Music, Performance, Visual Art - 29 July,

8:30pm

SUNBEAM SOUND MACHINE - Music - 30 July, 8pm

Illuminate Adelaide Events from The Lab's sister venue:

OCEAN DATA FROM OUCHHH STUDIO - Level One, Light ADL - 15 to 31 July,

6pm to 11pm

Also At The Lab In July

Amber Petty'S AND THIS IS NOT A LOVE SONG: Book Launch - 6 July, 7pm

BODY TYPE - Music - 7 July, 8pm

RICHARD COATES TRIO - Music - 14 July, 7:30pm

LYNDON GRAY AND JARRAD PAYNE PRESENT OGINO - Music, Visual Art -

20 July, 7pm



https://www.illuminateadelaide.com/

https://www.thelabadl.com.au/