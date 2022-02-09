THE CHURCH OF THE CLITORI Comes to Adelaide Fringe

'Taste Her' is the latest offering from The Church of the Clitori - a one hour Service incorporating an uplifting, engorging evening of praise as the High Priestess delivers her Sermon from the Mound. Raise your voice in song as we gently touch upon the history and science of the Clit. In the Name of the Finger, the Tongue and the Holy Cum. Take your part in the Requiem for Orgasms Lost and Never Found. We welcome people with and from the Clitoris, from where we all doth cum.

The Church of the Clitori is very excited to perform in the City of Churches as part of the Adelaide Fringe 2022, and they are absolutely ecstatic (naturally!) to perform in The Activate Church, Bowden - an inclusive modern church that welcomes all to come and join their worship. This amazing space is all about inclusion particularly the important message of embracing the role of the female energy within the church.

The Church of the Clitori is risky, experimental, bold and unique. It utilizes the medium of comedy and cabaret to promote consent and pleasure as the basis of our 'religion'. Fundamentally, we are preaching self-love and promoting continuous check-ins regarding consent. We honour the original religions of the feminine and goddess. We focus on the clitoris as it has been under-represented, under-studied and dismissed in the medical, religious and human world (in parallel with the female and, in particular, women of colour). We view the Clitoris not just as the biological, but as the symbolic power of the feminine. We believe all bodies are deserving of sacred pleasure.

It is a feminist-take on the patriarchy and dominance of traditional patriarchal churches and religions. As indigenous women of colour, we are taking on three of the most difficult topics: the misuse of power by traditional churches, taboos around female genitalia and the value of women/the feminine within society.

It is a theatre show that presents as a 'church' service. The 'service' structure is based on the gospel church and ecstatic worship, although it also includes elements of modern evangelical services. We seek to 'reclaim' church ritual, songs, and symbolism (that was appropriated from the female-based religions of long ago).



The service is led by the High Priestess as she delivers sermons from her 'Mound'. She is joined by Labia Majora and Labia Minora - the Holy Trinity. The 'servicing' includes our unique parodies of 'known gospel songs' such as 'Amazing Clit - how sweet the taste' / 'She's got the Whole World in her Clit' and more. The fundamental tenets of our church are self-love, repeated worship (self-loving) and promoting continuous check-ins regarding consent.

https://vimeo.com/543109124



The Church of the Clitori is written and performed by a collective of women of colour: Lillian Rodrigues-Pang (Pipil, Palestinian, Aussie) Malika Reese (Benin, Cree, Aussie) and Tia Juana Wilson (Maori, Aussie). https://www.churchoftheclitori.org/

The performance is at the Activate Church 100 Drayton St, Bowden. It runs 4-6 March, 2022.

https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/taste-her-church-of-the-clitori-af2022