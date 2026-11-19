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State Opera South Australia has revealed its 2027 Season, bringing world-class opera closer to home with a deeply human program created by and for all South Australians.

Building on the success of its Golden Jubilee year, the 2027 season brings together three mainstage productions spanning original storytelling and timeless opera classics: the world premiere of Our Opera, Our Story, the Australian premiere production of The Pearl Fishers and the South Australian premiere production of La Bohème. Beyond the mainstage, the year invites more South Australians to experience opera through concert experiences, a new schools touring program and a regional opera festival.

At the heart of the season is Our Opera, Our Story, a world premiere project celebrating South Australians and their unique stories. Developed from stories submitted by the community in early 2026, four original micro-operas will take the stage at Elder Hall in October, exploring themes including AFL, Olympic Gold, running and nursing in regional communities.

State Opera South Australia Artistic Director Dane Lam said that Our Opera, Our Story embodied the company's artistic vision and its belief that opera is for everyone.

'Our 2027 season is ambitious in its artistic vision while remaining deeply rooted in the place we call home. Our Opera, Our Story puts the stories of South Australians centre stage, celebrating local voices and reinforcing our belief that South Australia is the opera state - where world-class opera is created, shaped and shared with everyone', Lam said.

The season opens in May with Bizet's The Pearl Fishers in a contemporary new production of one of opera's most iconic love triangles. Direct from a sold-out premiere season in New Zealand, State Opera presents a modern take on one of opera's most powerful tales exploring love, friendship and betrayal. Directed by Stephen Barlow and featuring Anna Voshege as Leïla and Kyle Steggall as Nadir, The Pearl Fishers will bring one of opera's most recognisable scores to life on the Adelaide stage for the first time in a decade.

In August, Puccini's much-loved La Bohème returns to Adelaide in a brand-new production by visionary director Constantine Costi (Hansel & Gretel and Into the Woods). Dreamlike in its grandeur and human in its intimacy, the production is currently captivating audiences in its Australian premiere season.

La Bohème features an outstanding cast led by internationally acclaimed Australian soprano Kiandra Howarth as Mimi and Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono as Rodolfo, alongside Adelaide favourite Samuel Dale Johnson as Marcello with Operalia prize-winner Maria Mudryak, making her South Australian debut as Musetta. Nicholas Lester stars as Schaunard and celebrated Australian baritone Teddy Tahu Rhodes takes on the dual roles of Benoit and Alcindoro. This limited season brings fresh life to one of opera's most enduring love stories and iconic scores.

In October State Opera's audacious new collaboration with Australian Dance Theatre yields Insanity, a staged exploration of the realms of consciousness pairing new orchestrations of Schubert's Winterreise with Peter Maxwell Davies Eight Songs for a Mad King. Sung by leading Australian baritone James Clayton and embodied through dance by Australian Dance Theatre, this is a major world-premiere experience for South Australian opera and cultural enthusiasts.

State Opera's commitment extends well beyond the mainstage with its education program that brings opera to young audiences. A Score Through Time will launch a new schools touring program, while the world premiere of the Southern Hemisphere's first-ever opera for babies Piccolini-Gu, an opera written by Yuwaalaraay composer Nardi Simpson for children aged 0-3, will introduce the magic of live opera to our youngest audiences and their families. The Story of Bilba & Mayraa - For Our Little Ones will also travel across South Australia taking opera into the regions.

State Opera will take opera into the outback in August with the inaugural Opera in the Outback: William Creek Festival, continuing the company's tradition of opera in outback Australia. Led by Artistic Director Dane Lam and featuring some of South Australia's leading voices, the festival will be a landmark new event for the state.

The 2027 season also features a series of one night - only concerts capturing the spirit of the year. In May, Teddy Tahu Rhodes will star in a La Bohème inspired recital French Cabaret, with acclaimed accordionist Emma Hamilton. Teddy will also reunite with audience favourite David Hobson for a performance marking the 20th anniversary of their first national concert tour.

In October State Opera will host its Gala Dinner at the National Wine Centre celebrating the season together with supporters, artists and friends of the company. South Australian soprano and State Opera's own Resident Artist Charlotte Kelso will return home to close the year with a festive concert marking the grand finale to the season.

State Opera Executive Director Mark Taylor said that the 2027 season will continue to expand State Opera's reach through a range of accessible ticket options for audiences.

"We are committed to making opera more accessible to South Australians. In 2027, we're maintaining $79 C- Reserve tickets for at least one performance of every mainstage production, continuing $35 tickets for under-30s and introducing a new midweek package to welcome more people to experience the wonder of live opera. We are incredibly proud of the season we've created", Taylor said.

The South Australian Deputy Premier and Minister for Arts Kyam Maher said that the 2027 season offers a broad cross section of genres and productions, for longstanding fans through to new audiences.

'I encourage audiences to experience world-class opera in South Australia through the diversity and artistic ambition of the 2027 season. Our Opera, Our Story presenting four unique local stories, will be a highlight of the year and a defining moment for opera lovers and newcomers', Minister Maher said.

State Opera's 2027 Season is a powerful example of World-Class Opera - Made in South Australia. Tickets for State Opera South Australia's 2027 Season go on sale Saturday 21 November:

https://www.stateopera.com.au

The race is on for the Adelaide Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Northern Light Theatre Company 17% 2 HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Her Majesty's Theatre 17% 3 MARY POPPINS Shedley Theatre 16% 4 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR The Arts Theatre 10% 5 13 Shedley Theatre 8% Best Play 1 DARK ROAD Goodwood Theatre and Studios 20% 2 ONLY HUMAN Holden Street Theatre 12% 3 THE TAMING OF THE SHREW Theatre Guild 11% 4 THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Dunstan Playhouse 11% 5 THE WHALE Theatre Guild 10% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Shedley Theatre 41% 2 The Arts Theatre 19% 3 Goodwood Theatre and Studios 16% 4 Little Theatre 10% 5 Holden Street Theatre 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Lilly Marr-McGuire - MARY POPPINS Shedley Theatre 18% 2 David MacGillivray - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Northern Light Theatre Company 14% 3 Emma Caporaso - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Her Majesty's Theatre 12% 4 Lily Cotton - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Shedley Theatre 8% 5 Caitlin Bentley - THE LIGHTNING THIEF Opportunity Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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