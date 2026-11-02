State Opera South Australia to Celebrate 50 Years of Its Chorus with GOLDEN VOICES at St Peter's Cathedral

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State Opera South Australia's Golden Jubilee year will culminate this November with Golden Voices, a landmark celebration of the 50-year history of the State Opera Chorus, presented in two spectacular performances at St Peter's Cathedral on Friday 13 and Saturday 14 November.

In the lead-up to Golden Voices, State Opera will bring the joy of opera into the heart of Adelaide with two special performances in Rundle Mall on Saturday 7 November, offering the public a preview of this once-in-a-generation event. The celebration features performances by the State Opera Chorus, alongside a ceremonial Golden Jubilee cake cutting to mark 50 years of State Opera South Australia.

State Opera South Australia Head of Music and Chorus Master Anthony Hunt said Golden Voices celebrates the artistic significance and cultural legacy of the State Opera Chorus.

'Golden Voices is a celebration of the voices and music at the heart of State Opera. The concerts are an opportunity for the singers of State Opera to put the spotlight on our favourite music, and for audiences to appreciate the power and beauty of 'our' own chorus in the gloriously exciting acoustic of the Cathedral', Hunt said.

The Golden Voices program will feature selections from opera's greatest choral works, alongside music that reflects State Opera's rich history, placing the extraordinary talent of the State Opera Chorus centre stage. Featuring works from composers including Bizet, Bernstein, Puccini and Wagner, these historic performances will celebrate five decades of musical excellence in the iconic St Peter's Cathedral.

State Opera Executive Director Mark Taylor said that Golden Voices provides a fitting finale to the company's Golden Jubilee year as it looks towards its next chapter.

"International stars may light up our history, but our Chorus remains the enduring heart and soul of State Opera. Comprising exceptional professional singers-the vast majority trained right here in Adelaide-this mighty wall of sound represents the rich tapestry of South Australia, transforming into everything from tragic villains to vibrant partygoers over our 50 years. Golden Voices is our tribute to their passion, power, and the transcendent beauty of the human voice", Taylor said.

The South Australian Deputy Premier and Minister for Arts Kyam Maher said that the Golden Voices and the Rundle Mall performances were the ideal culmination of the State Opera South Australia's Golden Jubilee year, inviting more South Australians to experience the power of opera.

'By bringing opera into Rundle Mall and these celebratory performances at St Peter's Cathedral, State Opera is creating opportunities for more South Australians to experience the power and joy of live opera. I congratulate State Opera South Australia and its chorus on this significant milestone', Minister Maher said.

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