"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
STEEL MAGNOLIAS, THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST and WONDERLAND Set for Adelaide Repertory Theatre 2027 Season
Peter Goers will make his debut as Lady Bracknell in THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST, with Gary Anderson commenting on the season.
Adelaide Repertory Theatre (The Rep) has unveiled its 2027 season, bringing together a program of classic drama, razor sharp comedy and musical theatre across three productions marking an exciting new chapter for the oldest continuing theatre company in the Southern Hemisphere.
The 2027 season continues The Rep's commitment to keep community theatre thriving in South Australia, championing local talent, and inspiring audiences through the joy of live theatre in the heart of the city at the iconic Arts Theatre.
The season opens with Robert Harling's much-loved comedy-drama Steel Magnolias (20- 29 May), a heartwarming story of six extraordinary women whose friendships, humour and resilience carry them through life's darkest moments. Directed by South Australia's own Jude Hines, the production is a tribute to Dolly Parton and a celebration of sisterhood, love and the laughter that unites us when life gets tough.
In August, Peter Goers joins The Rep for Oscar Wilde's comedy masterpiece, The Importance of Being Earnest (26 August- 4 September) Directed by Matthew Chapman, Goers will make his debut as the formidable Lady Bracknell, bringing Wilde's razor-sharp and social satire to life, in a must-see production.
The season closes with Wonderland (11-20 November), a high-energy musical featuring a pop-rock infused score by Frank Wildhorn. Directed by Amanda Rowe, with musical direction by Mark Stefanoff, the production follows a modern-day Alice whose unexpected adventure becomes a journey of rediscovery and finding out what really matters.
According to The Rep Chairman, Gary Anderson, the 2027 season reflects The Rep's commitment to create opportunities for South Australians to experience the thrill of live theatre.
'As South Australia's oldest amateur theatre company, it gives us great pride to announce a new chapter for The Rep with three very different theatrical experiences as part of our 2027 season. We invite South Australians to experience these remarkable stories with us in our home, The Arts Theatre', Anderson said.
'It's vital that community theatre continues to flourish in Adelaide, and we look forward to welcoming audiences to share in that experience in 2027'.
Subscriptions for Adelaide Rep's 2027 season are on sale now. With more information available at: https://adelaiderep.com
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