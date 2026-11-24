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Adelaide Repertory Theatre (The Rep) has unveiled its 2027 season, bringing together a program of classic drama, razor sharp comedy and musical theatre across three productions marking an exciting new chapter for the oldest continuing theatre company in the Southern Hemisphere.

The 2027 season continues The Rep's commitment to keep community theatre thriving in South Australia, championing local talent, and inspiring audiences through the joy of live theatre in the heart of the city at the iconic Arts Theatre.

The season opens with Robert Harling's much-loved comedy-drama Steel Magnolias (20- 29 May), a heartwarming story of six extraordinary women whose friendships, humour and resilience carry them through life's darkest moments. Directed by South Australia's own Jude Hines, the production is a tribute to Dolly Parton and a celebration of sisterhood, love and the laughter that unites us when life gets tough.

In August, Peter Goers joins The Rep for Oscar Wilde's comedy masterpiece, The Importance of Being Earnest (26 August- 4 September) Directed by Matthew Chapman, Goers will make his debut as the formidable Lady Bracknell, bringing Wilde's razor-sharp and social satire to life, in a must-see production.

The season closes with Wonderland (11-20 November), a high-energy musical featuring a pop-rock infused score by Frank Wildhorn. Directed by Amanda Rowe, with musical direction by Mark Stefanoff, the production follows a modern-day Alice whose unexpected adventure becomes a journey of rediscovery and finding out what really matters.

According to The Rep Chairman, Gary Anderson, the 2027 season reflects The Rep's commitment to create opportunities for South Australians to experience the thrill of live theatre.

'As South Australia's oldest amateur theatre company, it gives us great pride to announce a new chapter for The Rep with three very different theatrical experiences as part of our 2027 season. We invite South Australians to experience these remarkable stories with us in our home, The Arts Theatre', Anderson said.

'It's vital that community theatre continues to flourish in Adelaide, and we look forward to welcoming audiences to share in that experience in 2027'.

Subscriptions for Adelaide Rep's 2027 season are on sale now. With more information available at: https://adelaiderep.com

The race is on for the Adelaide Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Northern Light Theatre Company 18% 2 HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Her Majesty's Theatre 17% 3 MARY POPPINS Shedley Theatre 16% 4 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR The Arts Theatre 10% 5 13 Shedley Theatre 8% Best Play 1 DARK ROAD Goodwood Theatre and Studios 20% 2 ONLY HUMAN Holden Street Theatre 12% 3 THE TAMING OF THE SHREW Theatre Guild 11% 4 THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Dunstan Playhouse 11% 5 THE WHALE Theatre Guild 10% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Shedley Theatre 41% 2 The Arts Theatre 19% 3 Goodwood Theatre and Studios 15% 4 Little Theatre 10% 5 Holden Street Theatre 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Lilly Marr-McGuire - MARY POPPINS Shedley Theatre 18% 2 David MacGillivray - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Northern Light Theatre Company 14% 3 Emma Caporaso - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Her Majesty's Theatre 12% 4 Lily Cotton - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Shedley Theatre 8% 5 Caitlin Bentley - THE LIGHTNING THIEF Opportunity Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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