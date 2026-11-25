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Reviewed by Barry Lenny, Tuesday 24th November 2026.



State Theatre is closing the year with The Heartbreak Choir by the late Aidan Fennessy, directed by Shannon Rush, with musical direction by Carol Young. Rush has assembled a dream cast for this production, and extracted some wonderful performances from them. To be clear, this is not a musical. It is a play in which the characters sing short songs as part of the group’s warm-up exercises and rehearsals.



Five members of a community choir that meets in the Catholic church hall have left on a matter of principle and have met in the run down old CFA (Country Fire Authority) hall on the edge of a small country town to form a new group. They eventually adopt a name for their choir and, unexpectedly, they have been offered an engagement at a local winery that is launching its Sangiovese, and must scramble to rehearse a repertoire and try to recruit more singers in time to perform.



The first thing that impresses is Meg Wilson’s meticulously designed set, a reconstruction of a decaying hall, with a small stage accessed by central and side steps, a serving hatch from the kitchen, a set of emergency doors, electric heaters on the walls, a working window high on one side, and a Beale piano on hand. She also designed the often quirky costumes.



They are led by choirmaster, Barbara, played superbly by Genevieve Mooy. Barbara, a psychologist and one-time hippy who had set up the choir that they have left and is the prime mover in setting up this new one. It is immediately clear that the comedy will be low-brow and, yes, there are references to bodily functions. She gets the laughs starting immediately as she works her way around the hall getting things ready for the arrival of the others, and begins her vocal exercises. She sets the standard for the performance, and it is high.



Boisterous commercial herb grower, Mack (Marianne), is played by Libby O'Donovan. O'Donovan doesn’t just make an entrance, she explodes onto the set. This is familiar territory for O'Donovan, one of Adelaide’s most popular singers, as she actually runs her own choir, Quoir. She is a perfect choice for the role, and the audience obviously agreed.



Billie-Rose Russell plays Mack’s 23-year-old daughter, Savannah. Where Mack is loud, Savannah is quiet, whispering into her mother’s or Barbara’s ear, and only audible when she sings. It is only in the later part of the second act that she comes out of her shell and speaks aloud to the others. For a role in which she rarely speaks, she brilliantly gives a wealth of communication through facial expressions and body language.



Lucia Rose Franks plays Aseni, a migrant from Zimbabwe where she had been a doctor and who is now waiting for approval to practice in Australia, while currently working in a delicatessen. She is very obviously close to the term of her pregnancy and has a positive attitude to all that happens around her. Franks gives a beautifully constructed characterisation, with some of the laughs coming from her displays of Aseni’s confusion over the meanings of Australian slang, and occasionally at her overly-enthusiastic reliance on the bible for guidance.



Totty (Charlotte), played by Emily Taheny, is extremely wealthy, even buying herself an aircraft and learning to fly, but her money, unfortunately, doesn’t buy her the talent to cook edible muffins. She also has issues with physical contact. She is not a hugger, avoiding clinches with the others. Taheny delivers some of the most hilarious lines with a deadpan expression, making them even funnier.



Senior Constable, Peter, played by Mark Saturno, is suffering depression from the suicide of his wife, the cause of the schism between the original choir and these five. His wife had been a member of the choir and he joins The New Group as a means of being part of her world. His son, Beau, played by Darcy Wain, has withdrawn, head lowered, headphones on to shut out the world, and obsessively bouncing a basketball. These two provide the drama in this work, the comedy returning a little later. They add two more notable performances, as well as two more fine singing voices.



It all adds up to an hilarious evening, with the audience laughing loudly at almost every sentence, until the reason for the separation is revealed and a more sombre theme is introduced. The comedy, however, lies dormant only briefly, and the raucous laughter continues around the dramatic moments.



Aside from their performances as the various characters, they deliver some wonderful harmonisation, every burst of song followed by enormous rounds of applause. There’s potential here for these singers to actually form a real group. Over the course of this production they’ll be building a ready-made audience if ever they get together as a vocal ensemble, with Musical Director, Carol Young, joining them, of course, as she does in the finale, when a real community choir appears and sings with them. A different choir joins them at each performance, that addition implying that there has been reconciliation with the original choir.



For those with a literary bent, you will note that the phrase “only connect” is spoken several times, a reference to Chapter 22 in E. M. Forster's 1910 novel, Howards End. It is a relevant quotation in this context.



The production only runs until 5th December, so don’t wait to book tickets. The word is already spreading quickly, with patrons who have already seen it posting glowing reports on social media. Don’t miss it.



Photography, Matt Byrne.

The race is on for the Adelaide Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Northern Light Theatre Company 18% 2 HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Her Majesty's Theatre 17% 3 MARY POPPINS Shedley Theatre 16% 4 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR The Arts Theatre 10% 5 13 Shedley Theatre 8% Best Play 1 DARK ROAD Goodwood Theatre and Studios 20% 2 ONLY HUMAN Holden Street Theatre 12% 3 THE TAMING OF THE SHREW Theatre Guild 11% 4 THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Dunstan Playhouse 11% 5 THE WHALE Theatre Guild 10% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Shedley Theatre 41% 2 The Arts Theatre 19% 3 Goodwood Theatre and Studios 15% 4 Little Theatre 10% 5 Holden Street Theatre 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Lilly Marr-McGuire - MARY POPPINS Shedley Theatre 18% 2 David MacGillivray - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Northern Light Theatre Company 14% 3 Emma Caporaso - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Her Majesty's Theatre 12% 4 Lily Cotton - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Shedley Theatre 8% 5 Caitlin Bentley - THE LIGHTNING THIEF Opportunity Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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