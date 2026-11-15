Review: THE CHERRY ORCHARD at Star Theatres

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Reviewed by Barry Lenny, Friday 13th November 2026.



Independent Theatre is ending the year with the Australian premiere of South Australian expatriate Samuel Adamson’s new version of Anton Chekhov’s final play, from 1903, The Cherry Orchard, under the direction of Rob Croser. Chekhov said it was a comedy, Stanislavski directed it as a drama, Croser negotiates the rich script to cover both aspects with equal weight in a seamless production.



Aristocratic landowner, Madame Lyubov Andreievna Ranevskaya, returns from a five-year stay in Paris where she had gone following the death of her seven-year-old son, Grisha, who had drowned. She has been brought home by her 17-year-old daughter Anya and Anya’s governess, Charlotta Ivanovna, because her estate and its cherry orchard is about to be auctioned for defaulting on mortgage payments.



Emperor Alexander II emancipated the serfs on 19th February 1861, depriving the aristocrats of the cheap labour that they needed to run their estates. Chekhov’s play shows the ongoing effect that this action has had, four decades later, when estates had been mortgage in order to raise the money to keep them running, but with no way to repay the loans. Times are changing with the rise of the newly-wealthy, self-made men, and the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution is coming, foretold in the voice of Peter Trofimov. Chekhov did not live to see the future he had predicted.



Independent Theatre regular, Lyn Wilson, plays Madame Lyubov Andreievna Ranevskaya and, expectedly, gives another thoughtful and insightful performance. She brings out all of the contradictions in her character, torn between the desire to be in Paris, with the lover whose attachment to her is entirely monetary, draining her every ruble and kopek, conflicting with her attachment to the family home that she loves It is a beautifully nuanced performance, with highs at times like the party, to lows at the loss of the estate.



Olivia Bennett plays Anya, with all the youthful exuberance of a teenager growing up in a privileged family, and in the first flush of love, the object of which is Peter Trofimov. Bennett gives her character an underlying strength, supporting her mother, and handing relationships between the many others.



Who better than Sue Wylie to play the quirky Charlotta Ivanovna, the governess and companion to Anya? Claiming that her parents were circus performers, carrying a puppet of a dog, and presenting card tricks and ventriloquism at the party, the role gives Wylie considerable opportunity to use her extensive experience to add a great deal of comedy to the play, and so she does, drawing much laughter from the audience.



There are also other family members involved: Yarya, a 24-year-old adopted daughter who manages the estate, but who says that wishes to become a nun, and Leonid Andreieveitch Gaev, known as Lyonya, Ranevskaya’s brother.



Chris Bleby plays Gaev, adding humour as a man who talks incessantly, but says nothing, continually silenced by Anya, and whose main occupation seems to be playing billiards. He is a symbol of the idle rich, but the support structure for his lifestyle is gone.



Varya is played by Naomi Voortman, presenting a no-nonsense administrative head of the household, trying hard to keep things running as the money dwindles. Voortman maintains a firm exterior, but occasionally shows Varya’s emotions, revealing the greater depths to the character.



Stuart Pearce plays the wealthy merchant whose father had been a serf, Yermolai Alexeievitch Lopakhin, a role that could easily be played as cold and uncaring but, in his hands, the character is seen as sympathetic to’s financial plight. He gives her sound advice that could save the estate, but she rejects it, in spite of gave plead Ranevskaya ing with her. Although he is able to come and go, Pearce gives the indication that his character is aware of the difference between him, as the nouveau riche, and the old money and aristocratic standing of the family. Eventually, he is the one who buys the estate at auction.



The family link Varya’s name with Lopakhin’s, suggesting that they are already as good as married, although the two of them seem to dismiss the idea. Even when carefully left alone, he fails to propose to her, although Voortman and Pearce build a relationship that suggests that their characters were actually both willing.



A student, Peter Trofimov, known as Petya, is a close friend of Anya’s and had been Grisha’s tutor. His presence reminds Ranevskaya of the loss of her son. He is mocked as the permanent student, having been twice enrolled in university degrees and had his studies cancelled, and he represents the growing tide of young intelligentsia.



Joseph Callaghan plays Trofimov as a self-assured young man with a sense of purpose, friendly with the family, although he is against the old order and looks towards a changed future. In Callaghan’s hands, it is easy to imagine this idealistic character in the forefront when the revolution comes. He insists that he and Anya cannot be in love, and she pretends to accept it



There are several members of the household in attendance: Yasha, the thoroughly unpleasant valet, who had attended Ranevskaya in Paris, Yepikhodov, the accident-prone estate clerk, Firs, a senile octogenarian manservant, and Dunyasha, the pretty but naïve young maid. Yepikhodov loves Dunyasha, who rejects him and loves Yasha, who treats her casually. Firs lives in the past, missing the time when the serfs looked up to the aristocracy with respect, and who treats Gaev as if he was still a child.



Tarcisio de Zolt plays Yasha, Christopher Crook plays Yepikhodov, and Hailee Martin plays Dunyasha, each of them forming believable and fully formed characters but, especially, making the most of the thwarted relationships triangle. Tarcisio de Zolt builds the character you’ll love to hate, and the three add extra colour and humour.



David Roach takes on the role of the senile Firs, bringing dignity and resignation to the role and evoking sympathy from the audience for all that his character has lost, right through to the poignant ending to the play.



Boris Borisovich Simeonov-Pishchik is a neighbour, another aristocrat who is in financial difficulties, regularly visiting the estate and badgering Ranevskaya for money that he needs for his schemes. By chance, he is saved from poverty when Englishmen find a rare white clay on his property and pay him for access to extract it for the next 24-years. Martin Penhale’s creation is a comic character full of bluster, who is more tolerated than welcome.



Leon Moulton appears briefly in a couple of minor characters.



The set, designed by Croser and Roach, is impressive, and watching the cast handle the set changes, moving scenery and furnishings to become the nursery, the countryside, and the drawing room, is an added interest. An elaborate lighting plot conveys the passing of time and creates atmosphere, a sound design provides an array of music and other sounds, and the props and costumes complete the visual feast.



Adelaide audiences will, no doubt, reflect on the removal of the old growth cherry trees, as the state government destroys many trees in our own parklands to make way for sporting events, one of which was always in doubt, and has now been ended, and another that is disruptive, noisy, smelly, and only wanted by a minority.



As usual, Croser has provided a comprehensive programme, packed with interesting information and insights. Be sure to buy a copy. Hurry for tickets before it sells out.

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