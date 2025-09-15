Review: HANSARD at Stirling Community Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Reviewed by Ewart Shaw, 13th September 2025.



Hansard is the written record of the deliberations of the UK House of Commons. Hansard, by Simon Woods for the Stirling Players, is a complex exploration of the British political scene in the later years of the Thatcher government, delivered through a domestic two-hander where right-wing husband and left-leaning wife argue their way for one hundred minutes by the clock on the set.



Andrew Clark’s Robin Hesketh, Tory cabinet minister, and Anita Zamberlan Canala, as Diana, are mesmerising. Director Sally Putnam, has allowed them freedom of movement, and each gesture, each response, flows naturally from their souls. They listen to each other.



Robin drives down from London to their home in the Cotswolds. It is his birthday, and dear friends are expected for lunch. He finds that Diana is still in her dressing gown and has been at the gin. There is no sign of any preparation for the lunch. She doesn’t care. This might be a minor Noel Coward except for one thing. Robin has voted in favour of the Local Government Act, and one section in particular has enraged Diana. Section 28 prohibited local authorities from intentionally promoting homosexuality or teaching the acceptability of homosexuality as a family relationship in schools.



Robin is a truly conservative individual who sees the developing gay rights movement as essentially separatist. He wants the country to be united. Diana pleads with him, speaking of the impact of such a suppressive movement, especially on children. Bit by bit, a personal theme is introduced, and the mystery of their son starts to manifest. Slowly, the story starts to become clear. One described event encapsulates everything. Robin arranged a treat for their son on his sixteenth birthday, claret and a massive steak at a fine restaurant, followed by a visit to a discreet home in a mews somewhere, for him to lose his virginity. Asked about the experience, the boy is delighted to say that he and his hostess both despised chintz, and she had Toile de Jouy curtains. Couldn’t really be much clearer than that.



They have both coped with the loss of their son, and its circumstances, in different ways, and it’s only towards the end of the play that they start sharing. It’s particularly moving.



The play is set in 1988 but was written in 2019. On one side, Robin’s noble vision of England, St. George, and Elgar, the playing fields of Eton, and a United Kingdom, and now thousands of marching demonstrators waving the flag of St George, protesting immigration.



The playwright and actor, Simon Woods, has the ideal upper-class foundation. Eton, Magdalen College Oxford, and a stint with the Guardian. He’s married to Christopher Bailey. They have two children. Some years ago, the cabaret duo, Kit and the Widow, came to Adelaide with an evening of witty musical social commentary. One of the songs was Burn the Faggots, in which they made it clear the MP for Spelthorne Surrey supported Section 28. This was just part of the opposition throughout the country, leading to the repeal of the section in 2003.



One final thing. The play opens with Diana hiding her husband’s birthday cake in the pantry. Robin’s horror at finding the refrigerator empty as he puts the jug of Bloody Mary into it to chill, will be moderated when it becomes clear at the end that the friends are bringing the main course themselves. Developed by Constance Fry and Rosemary Hume, flavoured with cumin, turmeric, and ginger for Queen Elizabeth’s installation, Coronation Chicken.

