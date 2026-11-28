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Reviewed by Barry Lenny, Friday 27th November 2026.



Marie Clark Musical Theatre are ending this year with Finding Neverland, based on the Miramax Motion Picture written by David Magee and the play, The Man Who Was Peter Pan, by Allan Knee. It follows the friendship between playwright and novelist, Sir J.M. (James Matthew) Barrie, and the widowed Sylvia Llewelyn Davies and her four boys, George, Jack, Peter, and Michael, whom he met in Kensington Gardens where he walked with his dog, Porthos. Suffering from writer’s block, and depressed at the poor reception of his latest play, Little Mary, he is inspired, through playing with the children, to write Peter Pan, or the Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up. The book is by Gary Barlow and Eliot Kennedy, with music and lyrics by James Graham. This production is directed by Michelle Davy, with musical direction by Liam Phillips, and choreography by Shenayde Patterson.



Charli Ayling, the dog representing Porthos, had to do nothing but walk onto the stage to steal every scene.



In the beginning, Peter is distraught and withdrawn over the death of his father and Barrie helps him to begin playing with his brothers again. At the end, the boys’ mother has died, and Barrie comforts Peter, sitting on the bench where they had first met. Barrie adopted the four boys (there were actually five, but Nicholas doesn’t appear in this) and raised them with the assistance of their grandmother, Mrs Emma du Maurier.



J.M. Barrie is played by Daniel Hamilton, giving a spirited and energetic performance, and Sophie Stokes plays Sylvia Llewelyn Davies showing a gentility and concern for her children. Together, they build a believable friendship that looks ever-increasingly like a family as the play moves forward. Both roles have been very well-cast, their singing voices blending beautifully, as well as establishing credible individual characters.



Peter is played by Alix Davis and his brothers, George, (John, known as) Jack, and Michael, are played by Jack Pipprell, Henrik Dewick, and Lukas Porter. Davis gives a fine performance as Peter, the most complex and emotionally demanding of the juvenile roles, while the other three provide strong support. The enthusiasm of all four is immense.



Barrie’s wife, Mary (née Ansell, who had acted in his earlier plays), played by Emily Fitzpatrick, endured fifteen years of an unconsummated marriage. Fitzpatrick displays her growing concern and frustration with Barrie’s growing closeness with the Llewelyn Davies family. Barrie eventually catches her with Lord Cannan, played by Ken Carter, ending the relationship in divorce. Carter adds comedy in the role of the buffoonish Cannan.



Nicholas Bishop crosses between both the real and fantasy worlds, appearing as the Broadway producer, Charles Frohman, who is finally, but reluctantly, talked into staging the play, and as Captain James Hook. He brings an American accent to the former and a Scottish brogue to the latter, when Hook talks to Barrie in his imagination as an extension of his own psyche. He excels in both characters. Deon Martino-Williams plays Elliot, Frohman’s harried stage manager, adding more laughter. The cast portraying the members of Frohman’s theatre company all contribute plenty of laughter, too, as they discover the unconventional roles that they are expected to play.



It is essential, of course, to acknowledge the roles within Barrie’s play, and Holly Fennell is superb as Peter Pan, with Sophie Schwab equally delightful as Wendy. There are many smaller roles, and a sizeable ensemble, all bringing quality work to the production. Vocally, the numbers involving the whole cast are wonderful, and Shenayde Patterson has drilled them to move as one through quite complicated and demanding choreography.



The performance was, unfortunately, plagued by many technical problems, beginning with unknown troubles that resulted in an apology and a very late start. There were the usual late microphone cues that seem to occur with almost all amateur productions, and some lack of vocal clarity due to the use of echo, accenting the vowels and obscuring the consonants. There was a ghost light that wasn’t turned on, a trumpet that continually missed the high notes, a curtain that stopped two-thirds of the way down, paused briefly, then continued its downward journey, and the most glaring problem, a projected computer screen declaring “Video over IP” that remained for several minutes before somebody realised and turned it off. Hopefully, the stage manager will be addressing and correcting these problems before the next performance.



The sets were minimalist, and the changes very slick, apart from the occasional wobbly free-standing door, and there was a lot happening in the well-considered lighting design. There were also some great costumes, particularly for those involved in the play within a play, drawing on the 1953 Walt Disney animation.



This is an exceptional production, with notable performances across the board and, hopefully, the technical issues will be quickly addressed to complement the high level achieved by the onstage work. Don’t miss this one. Take the kids as a Christmas treat.



Photography, Daniel Salmond.

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