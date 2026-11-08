Review: CHARCOAL at Odeon Theatre

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Reviewed by Ray Smith, Saturday 7th November 2026.



It is always rather nice to attend a dance performance at the Odeon Theatre, home of Australian Dance Theatre, during the day rather than in the evening and my eleven year old guest and I were looking forward to seeing Charcoal, by Keia McGrady, as part of the ORBIT series of dance works.



According to the ADT blurb, ORBIT is a pioneering national touring initiative for independent contemporary dance led by the Australian Dance Theatre (ADT) in partnership with Dancehouse (Victoria) and Sydney Dance Company (NSW), with support from Creative Australia.



The upshot is that young and emerging choreographers and dancers are given the opportunity and support needed to present their works in multiple cities across Australia, giving a much wider audience the chance to witness new, fresh, and inspirational dance works that would otherwise be viewed only by small audiences in strict geographical locations.



The support of these three established Australian dance companies that is being offered to these young creative groups is utterly brilliant in concept, execution and funding, and offers punters like me the opportunity to experience cutting-edge new works live. If only all professional creative organisations did the same, imagine the music concerts, visual art exhibitions, theatrical works and new literature that we would be able to feast upon across the country.



As we entered the performance space my young accomplice selected central front row seats, intent on missing nothing of the action to come and I followed her lead.



The set appeared simple, large piece of cloth or canvas lay folded in the centre of the stage and at each side of the space two small white bags had been placed. Two dancers, dressed in layers of loose pale clothing, tunic over skirt under apron, over baggy pants, quietly entered and carefully unfolded the cloth until it stretched across the entire stage, secured at the corners by the small, but now obviously heavy, white bags. The now exposed canvas revealed an abstract drawing in dense black and subtle grey over its entire surface, while a subtle modulating drone filled the air.



The dancers acknowledged each other before sitting cross legged, side by side, surveying their surroundings, and us, before they began to hum gently in unison. A repetitive, soothing, meditative melody wafted and drifted like smoke in a gentle breeze, the soundscape carrying the soft melody along like the very air that the pale smoke snaked through.



The dancers’ movements were unhurried as they reached for invisible objects to eat, or to study, or to simply feel, before rising and separating to stand on two particularly dense areas of the drawing beneath their feet, and then we heard it. A gently crackling and crunching, like the sound of a well established campfire eagerly cooking, providing warmth and light, security and sustenance. Home.



The dancers were standing and gently moving their feet on pieces of charcoal that broke as they shifted their weight from one foot to the other, the sound of the partly burned wood subtly adding arhythmic percussion, softly, to the scene before us. I was transfixed.



They danced with repetitive movements, stretching out only to collapse back in. I felt a sense of yearning, searching, questioning, before they dropped to their knees and began to draw. Sweeping arcs of grey, dense lines and dots and circles emerged as they overdrew on the extant drawing that had been revealed earlier, their once pristine garments now becoming blackened by the charcoal, matching the blackened feet and blackened hands that swept across the canvas, not in a frenzy, but with earnest intent and purpose.



Many of their movements put me in mind of ceremonial dances that I had seen before, performed by Pitjantjatjara and Yankanyjatjara dancers, but these seemed to me to be very much about women, and I began to question whether or not I should be watching this. Keia assured me after the performance that there was nothing to worry about, and that all the physical references and movements had been approved by both male and female elders.



At the conclusion of this work, the canvas is folded up again, rotated through ninety degree, only to be unfolded once more before one end is attached to a mechanism that draws it up towards the roof, revealing much of the finished drawing that we and the dancers gaze upon. Talking to ADT Artistic Director Daniel Riley after the performance, I was informed that in the first show in this short season, the canvas begins in a completely blank state, and is overdrawn in each subsequent show.



If I may be permitted to quote JRR Tolkien, this is a story that grows in the telling, and I feel all the wealthier for having witnessed it being told.



Lead Artist & Performer: Keia McGrady (Githabul, Migunberri and Gomeroi)

Performer: Amelia Jean O’Leary (Gamilaroi and Wadawurrung Yinarr)

Sound Composer: Joshua Santospirito & Waveney Yasso (Yuwi Burra & South Sea Island)

Sound Engineer: Joshua Santospirito

Lighting Designer & AV: Jason James

Original Costume Designer: Noah Johnson

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