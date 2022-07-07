Rehearsals Underway For Hayes Theatre Co's JEKYLL AND HYDE

The battle between good and evil has commenced, with rehearsals starting this week for the upcoming Australian professional production premiere of Jekyll and Hyde produced by Hayes Theatre Co. The enthralling and chilling tale is being brought to life by an energetic and talented cast of 13 who have come together in preparation for their first performance on 29 July at the intimate Hayes Theatre.

Critically acclaimed entertainer, Brendan MacLean stars in titular roles of Doctor Jekyll and Mr Hyde. Joining him to create the infamous and tragic love triangle are Australia's fastest rising musical theatre star Georgina Hopson as Emma Carew, and New Zealand powerhouse vocalist and actress Brady Peeti as Lucy Harris. In a world first, acclaimed actress Madeleine Jones will play John Utterson, the best friend of the titular main character and narrator of the show, in this traditionally male-cast role.

Commenting on this world-premiere casting, director Hayden Tee (Les Misérables, Matilda) said, "When it came to the role of John Utterson, Madeleine Jones was the best person who auditioned and from her audition it became evident that the agency of shutting down male violence needed to be given to a woman." Hayden continued, "I'm very pleased composer Frank Wildhorn gave us his blessing and thrilled Madeleine said yes."

Completing the cast are Melanie Bird (Next to Normal) as Nellie, Mitchell Cox (Grease) Spider/ Bissett & Savage, Luke Leong-Tay (Young Frankenstein) as Bishop of Basingstoke, Rob McDougall (Les Misérables) as Stride/Poole¸ Sarah Murr (Bonnie & Clyde) as Lady Beaconsfield, Mitchell Roberts (Next to Normal) as Proops, Rutene Spooner (Jersey Boys) as Sir Danvers Carew, and Billie Palin (HMS Pinafore) and Matthew Predny (Gypsy) as swings.

In this captivating new production, set in 1947 London, the Second World War is over, but the battle for our soul rages on inside St Jude's Military Asylum. Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson and featuring a thrilling score of pop rock hits from multi-Grammy and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double-Oscar and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse, Jekyll & Hyde has mesmerised the world over.

Featuring the classic songs "This is the Moment", "In His Eyes", "Someone Like You" and "A New Life", this new production of Jekyll & Hyde is directed by internationally acclaimed performer Hayden Tee. The creative team includes choreographer Siobhan Ginty, music supervisor Nigel Ubrihien and musical director Chris King.

Jekyll & Hyde is the gripping tale of a brilliant mind gone horrifically awry. Tickets are available now at hayestheatre.com.au or by calling the Hayes Theatre Co box office during business hours on (02) 8065 7337.