Pippa Grandison Will Debut at Claire's Kitchen

Leading lady, Pippa Grandison, much loved star of Australian stage and screen, is about to make her long awaited debut at Claire's Kitchen - the hottest and yummiest Covid-19 friendly cabaret venue in town.

Her thirty year career began when she was just 19 and has seen her taking on a widely diverse range of characters on film and TV, in plays and musical theatre. She played Nicole in the film and circled around to play Betty Heslop in the musical version of Muriel's Wedding 25 years later (earning her a Helpmann nomination) and there have been countless roles in between. Some highlights include Judith Durham in Georgy Girl, Elphaba in Wicked, Mrs Banks in Mary Poppins, Mona Woods in Underbelly Razor, Melanie on E Street, Cinderella in Into the Woods, Anne in A Little Night Music and Bernadette in Brides of Christ.

With a voice that moves from heartbreaking sensitivity to full blown passion with seemingly effortless dexterity, and an ability to draw her audience in, Pippa is a performer you will want to experience in such an intimate setting.

Her song choices are eclectic, ranging from classic standards to contemporary favourites, arranged and brushed with an original approach which is certain to get you right in the feels. Accompanied by the multi-talented Andrew Worboys (Sweet Charity, Betty Blockbuster Reimagined, Cabaret, STC's Wharf Revue) on the keys, this promises to be a night to remember.

Whether you know her as a singer who acts, or an actor who sings, one thing is for certain...you will know more about the real Pippa Grandison if you can catch her stepping out from behind her characters - and sharing her whole self in word and song.

Tuesday 18th August at 6pm. Dinner and show.

CLAIRE'S KITCHEN 35 Oxford St, Darlinghurst (02) 92831891

Tickets: www.claireskitchen.com.au

The cabaret room capacity is now only 30 guests to adhere to the Covid 19 personal distancing rules, so get in quick to avoid missing out.

