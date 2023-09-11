Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

Katelyn Crawford and Alexander Hanysz Will Perform as Part of Recitals Australia Photo
Katelyn Crawford and Alexander Hanysz Will Perform as Part of Recitals Australia

On Saturday 16 September afternoon, Recitals Australia welcomes 2023 Fellowship participant Katelyn Crawford to perform with Alexander Hanysz in a special event. Learn more about the performance and how to get tickets here!

Review: ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST at Stirling Community Theatre Photo
Review: ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST at Stirling Community Theatre

Lesley Reed has cast the play as an all-female production.

MISS SAIGON to Come to Adelaide in January 2024 Photo
MISS SAIGON to Come to Adelaide in January 2024

GWB Entertainment has announced Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed new production of Boublil and Schönberg's musical Miss Saigon will be coming to Adelaide for a blockbuster summer season. Get ticket and performance information here!

New Chair and Board Appointments Set For Adelaide Festival Photo
New Chair and Board Appointments Set For Adelaide Festival

The Government of South Australia and Adelaide Festival have announced that cultural leader Tracey Whiting AM has been appointed as Chair of the Adelaide Festival Corporation. Learn more about the new appointments here!

Australia - Adelaide SHOWS
Little Theatre (10/12-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Next to Normal
Queens Theatre (10/12-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nineteen Eighty-Four
Little Theatre (9/14-9/17)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Legally Blonde the Musical
The Arts Theatre (10/08-12/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A New Brain
The Star Theatre One (10/13-10/21)CAST
