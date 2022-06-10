New Cast Members Announced For JEKYLL AND HYDE at Hayes Theatre Co.

Hayes Theatre Co has announced the full cast of the upcoming Australian professional premiere of Jekyll and Hyde at the Hayes Theatre from 29 June.

Completing the cast of this musical phenomenon are Melanie Bird (Next to Normal), Mitchell Cox (Grease), Madeline Jones (Muriel's Wedding), Luke Leong-Tay (Dubbo Championship Wrestling), Rob McDougall (Les Misérables)¸ Sarah Murr (Bonnie & Clyde), Billie Palin (HMS Pinafore), Matthew Predny (Gypsy), Mitchell Roberts (Next to Normal) and Rutene Spooner (Jersey Boys).

This talented group of performers joins previously announced leads Brendan MacLean as Dr Jekyll and his evil alter-ego, Mr Hyde, Georgina Hopson as Emma Carew and Brady Peeti as Lucy Harris.

In this captivating new production, set in 1947 London, the Second World War is over, but the battle for our soul rages on inside St Jude's Military Asylum. Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson and featuring a thrilling score of pop rock hits from multi-Grammy and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double-Oscar and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse, Jekyll & Hyde has mesmerised the world over.

Featuring the classic songs "This is the Moment", "In His Eyes", "Someone Like You" and "A New Life", this new production of Jekyll & Hyde is directed by internationally acclaimed performer Hayden Tee. The creative team includes choreographer Siobhan Ginty, music supervisor Nigel Ubrihien and musical director Chris King.

Jekyll & Hyde is the gripping tale of a brilliant mind gone horrifically awry. Tickets are available now at hayestheatre.com.au or by calling the Hayes Theatre Co box office during business hours on (02) 8065 7337.