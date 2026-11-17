"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL to Make Adelaide Premiere at Her Majesty's Theatre
The 10-time Tony Award-winning MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL will open in Adelaide for the first time, with a waitlist offered ahead of public sales.
Moulin Rouge! The Musical will make its Adelaide premiere at Her Majesty's Theatre in October 2027.
The production toured Australia from 2021 to 2024, playing in Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Brisbane, where it was seen by 1.4 million theatregoers. The 10-time Tony Award-winning musical will now make its South Australian debut.
Erin Clare will star as Satine, alongside Nigel Huckle as Christian. Clare's musical theater credits include Beetlejuice, We Will Rock You and Heathers: The Musical. Huckle's credits include Chris in Miss Saigon, Tony in West Side Story and the international tour of Les Misérables. He has also toured as a concert vocalist with Lea Salonga.
Reuben Kaye will play Harold Zidler, the Moulin Rouge's impresario and master of ceremonies. Kaye previously served as Artistic Director of the Adelaide Cabaret Festival, making his debut in 2026. He will return to the position in 2027.
Ben Hall will portray The Duke of Monroth, while Tim Omaji returns to Moulin Rouge! The Musical as Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec. Tyler Chapman will play Santiago, and Thalia Smith will portray Nini. The Lady Ms will include Olivia Brookes as Arabia, Gabriyel Thomas as La Chocolat and Jacob Rozario as Baby Doll.
The ensemble includes Calista Nelmes (Satine alternate), Joshua Russell (principal cover Christian/The Duke), David Duketis (principal cover The Duke/Santiago/Zidler), John Rex Berry, Sarah Bourke, Bridgette Coach, Emma Feliciano, Louis Fontaine, Anthony Garcia, Alfie Gledhill, Sebastian Johnston, Adam Lyon, Dwayne P. Mitchell, Sebaga Neumann, Bella Runnalls, Jordan Tomljenovic, Lucas Van Rhijn and Jennifer Wolfe.
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