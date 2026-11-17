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Moulin Rouge! The Musical will make its Adelaide premiere at Her Majesty's Theatre in October 2027.

The production toured Australia from 2021 to 2024, playing in Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Brisbane, where it was seen by 1.4 million theatregoers. The 10-time Tony Award-winning musical will now make its South Australian debut.

Erin Clare will star as Satine, alongside Nigel Huckle as Christian. Clare's musical theater credits include Beetlejuice, We Will Rock You and Heathers: The Musical. Huckle's credits include Chris in Miss Saigon, Tony in West Side Story and the international tour of Les Misérables. He has also toured as a concert vocalist with Lea Salonga.

Reuben Kaye will play Harold Zidler, the Moulin Rouge's impresario and master of ceremonies. Kaye previously served as Artistic Director of the Adelaide Cabaret Festival, making his debut in 2026. He will return to the position in 2027.

Ben Hall will portray The Duke of Monroth, while Tim Omaji returns to Moulin Rouge! The Musical as Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec. Tyler Chapman will play Santiago, and Thalia Smith will portray Nini. The Lady Ms will include Olivia Brookes as Arabia, Gabriyel Thomas as La Chocolat and Jacob Rozario as Baby Doll.

The ensemble includes Calista Nelmes (Satine alternate), Joshua Russell (principal cover Christian/The Duke), David Duketis (principal cover The Duke/Santiago/Zidler), John Rex Berry, Sarah Bourke, Bridgette Coach, Emma Feliciano, Louis Fontaine, Anthony Garcia, Alfie Gledhill, Sebastian Johnston, Adam Lyon, Dwayne P. Mitchell, Sebaga Neumann, Bella Runnalls, Jordan Tomljenovic, Lucas Van Rhijn and Jennifer Wolfe.

The race is on for the Adelaide Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Northern Light Theatre Company 17% 2 HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Her Majesty's Theatre 17% 3 MARY POPPINS Shedley Theatre 15% 4 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR The Arts Theatre 10% 5 13 Shedley Theatre 8% Best Play 1 DARK ROAD Goodwood Theatre and Studios 20% 2 ONLY HUMAN Holden Street Theatre 12% 3 THE TAMING OF THE SHREW Theatre Guild 11% 4 THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Dunstan Playhouse 11% 5 THE WHALE Theatre Guild 10% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Shedley Theatre 40% 2 The Arts Theatre 19% 3 Goodwood Theatre and Studios 16% 4 Little Theatre 10% 5 Holden Street Theatre 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Lilly Marr-McGuire - MARY POPPINS Shedley Theatre 18% 2 David MacGillivray - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Northern Light Theatre Company 14% 3 Emma Caporaso - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Her Majesty's Theatre 12% 4 Lily Cotton - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Shedley Theatre 8% 5 Caitlin Bentley - THE LIGHTNING THIEF Opportunity Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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