Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Australia - Adelaide Awards

Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Adelaide Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Adelaide Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Jane Phegan - THE END OF WINTER - The Gallery at the Courtyard of Curiosities 38%

Gillian Cosgrove - ACTUALLY, GOOD - Adelaide festival centre 27%

Christine Whelan Browne - LIFE IS PLASTIC - Adelaide festival centre 24%

Stefanie Rummel - CHANSONS - PIAF, BREL & ME - Adelaide Town Hall 11%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lisa Lanzi - KING LEAR - Theatre Guild 50%

Viktoria Burrett - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 35%

Lisa Lanzi - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Red Phoenix Theatre at Holden Street Theatres 16%



Best Direction Of A Play

Nick Fagan - CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres 28%

Robert Bell & Rebecca Kemp - INK - Theatre Guild 23%

Hayley Horton - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 17%

Benjamin Maio Mackay - GREAT DETECTIVES: ALL NEW MYSTERIES - Ayers House/On Tour 9%

Libby Drake - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Red Phoenix Theatre at Holden Street Theatres 7%

Emily Currie - THE EXPLORER’ CLUB - Stirling Players 6%

Kate Gaul - THE END OF WINTER - The Gallery at the Courtyard of Curiosities 6%

Brant Eustice - KING LEAR - Theatre Guild 4%

Jonathan Rockefeller & Liesel Badorrek - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Dunstan Playhouse 0



Best Ensemble

CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres 29%

INK - Theatre Guild 21%

ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 16%

GREAT DETECTIVES: ALL NEW MYSTERIES - Ayers House/On Tour 10%

THE EXPLORERS’ CLUB - Stirling Players 8%

THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Red Phoenix Theatre at Holden Street Theatres 7%

KING LEAR - Theatre Guild 6%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Dunstan Playhouse 3%

CLOUD 9 - Theatre Guild Student Society 0



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mark Oakley - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 34%

Stephen Dean - INK - Theatre Guild 19%

Richard Parkhill - KING LEAR - Theatre Guild 18%

Richard Parkhill - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres 15%

Richard Parkhill - CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre at Holden Street Theatres 13%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE END OF WINTER - The Gallery at the Courtyard of Curiosities 62%

GREAT DETECTIVES: ALL NEW MYSTERIES - Adelaide Fringe 38%



Best Performer In A Play

Brant Eustice - CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres 27%

Bart Csorba - INK - Theatre Guild 23%

Matt Houston - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 10%

Sharon Malujlo - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Red Phoenix Theatre at Holden Street Theatres 10%

Jane Phegan - THE END OF WINTER - The Gallery at the Courtyard of Curiosities 7%

Lindsay Prodea - ANGELS IN AMERICA - The Little Theatre 5%

Lindsay Prodea - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 5%

Jennifer Barry - GREAT DETECTIVES: ALL NEW MYSTERIES - Preachrs Productions & The Lot Theatre 4%

Michael Eustice - KING LEAR - Theatre Guild 4%

Benjamin Maio Mackay - GREAT DETECTIVES: ALL NEW MYSTERIES - Preachrs Productions & The Lot Theatre 3%

Tate Simpson - GREAT DETECTIVES: ALL NEW MYSTERIES - Preachrs Productions & The Lot Theatre 1%

Eden Trebilco - GREAT DETECTIVES: ALL NEW MYSTERIES - Preachrs Productions & The Lot Theatre 0



Best Play

CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres 29%

INK - Theatre Guild 22%

ANGELS IN AMERICA - The Little Theatre 21%

GREAT DETECTIVES: ALL NEW MYSTERIES - Preachrs Productions & The Lot Theatre 9%

THE END OF WINTER - The Gallery at the Courtyard of Curiosities 6%

THE EXPLORERS’ CLUB - Stirling Players 6%

KING LEAR - Theatre Guild 4%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Dunstan Playhouse 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kate Prescott - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Red Phoenix Theatre at Holden Street Theatres 54%

Hayley Horton - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 46%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Phil Short - INK - Theatre Guild 26%

Phil Short - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 21%

Sean Smith - KING LEAR - Theatre Guild 17%

Sean Smith - CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres 13%

Nate Edmondson - THE END OF WINTER - The Gallery at the Courtyard of Curiosities 10%

Nate Edmondson - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Dunstan Playhouse 9%

Sean Smith - CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre at Holden Street Theatres 5%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Brendan Cooney - CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre 42%

Joshua Coldwell - INK - Theatre Guild 22%

Kate Anolak - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 17%

Lee Cook - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 14%

Kate Anolak - INK - Theatre Guild 6%



Favorite Local Theatre

The Little Theatre 50%

Stirling Playhouse 18%

Adelaide Festival Centre 16%

Dunstan Playhouse 14%

TGI @ Adelaide Town Hall 2%



