Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards; THE BOY FROM OZ at The Arts Theatre Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Adelaide Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Adelaide Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Jane Phegan - THE END OF WINTER - The Gallery at the Courtyard of Curiosities 48%

Gillian Cosgrove - ACTUALLY, GOOD - Adelaide festival centre 25%

Christine Whelan Browne - LIFE IS PLASTIC - Adelaide festival centre 17%

Stefanie Rummel - CHANSONS - PIAF, BREL & ME - Adelaide Town Hall 10%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lisa Lanzi - KING LEAR - Theatre Guild 53%

Viktoria Burrett - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 27%

Lisa Lanzi - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Red Phoenix Theatre at Holden Street Theatres 20%



Best Direction Of A Play

Nick Fagan - CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres 26%

Kate Gaul - THE END OF WINTER - The Gallery at the Courtyard of Curiosities 19%

Robert Bell & Rebecca Kemp - INK - Theatre Guild 17%

Hayley Horton - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 13%

Benjamin Maio Mackay - GREAT DETECTIVES: ALL NEW MYSTERIES - Ayers House/On Tour 7%

Libby Drake - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Red Phoenix Theatre at Holden Street Theatres 7%

Emily Currie - THE EXPLORER’ CLUB - Stirling Players 4%

Brant Eustice - KING LEAR - Theatre Guild 3%

Jonathan Rockefeller & Liesel Badorrek - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Dunstan Playhouse 3%



Best Ensemble

CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres 27%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Dunstan Playhouse 20%

INK - Theatre Guild 15%

ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 12%

GREAT DETECTIVES: ALL NEW MYSTERIES - Ayers House/On Tour 8%

THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Red Phoenix Theatre at Holden Street Theatres 7%

THE EXPLORERS’ CLUB - Stirling Players 6%

KING LEAR - Theatre Guild 5%

CLOUD 9 - Theatre Guild Student Society 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mark Oakley - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 37%

Richard Parkhill - KING LEAR - Theatre Guild 19%

Richard Parkhill - CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre at Holden Street Theatres 18%

Stephen Dean - INK - Theatre Guild 14%

Richard Parkhill - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres 12%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE END OF WINTER - The Gallery at the Courtyard of Curiosities 72%

GREAT DETECTIVES: ALL NEW MYSTERIES - Adelaide Fringe 28%



Best Performer In A Play

Brant Eustice - CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres 26%

Jane Phegan - THE END OF WINTER - The Gallery at the Courtyard of Curiosities 22%

Bart Csorba - INK - Theatre Guild 18%

Matt Houston - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 8%

Sharon Malujlo - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Red Phoenix Theatre at Holden Street Theatres 7%

Lindsay Prodea - ANGELS IN AMERICA - The Little Theatre 5%

Lindsay Prodea - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 4%

Jennifer Barry - GREAT DETECTIVES: ALL NEW MYSTERIES - Preachrs Productions & The Lot Theatre 3%

Benjamin Maio Mackay - GREAT DETECTIVES: ALL NEW MYSTERIES - Preachrs Productions & The Lot Theatre 3%

Michael Eustice - KING LEAR - Theatre Guild 3%

Tate Simpson - GREAT DETECTIVES: ALL NEW MYSTERIES - Preachrs Productions & The Lot Theatre 1%

Eden Trebilco - GREAT DETECTIVES: ALL NEW MYSTERIES - Preachrs Productions & The Lot Theatre 0



Best Play

CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres 27%

THE END OF WINTER - The Gallery at the Courtyard of Curiosities 18%

ANGELS IN AMERICA - The Little Theatre 18%

INK - Theatre Guild 17%

GREAT DETECTIVES: ALL NEW MYSTERIES - Preachrs Productions & The Lot Theatre 7%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Dunstan Playhouse 5%

THE EXPLORERS’ CLUB - Stirling Players 4%

KING LEAR - Theatre Guild 3%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Hayley Horton - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 51%

Kate Prescott - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Red Phoenix Theatre at Holden Street Theatres 49%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nate Edmondson - THE END OF WINTER - The Gallery at the Courtyard of Curiosities 30%

Phil Short - INK - Theatre Guild 18%

Phil Short - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 16%

Sean Smith - KING LEAR - Theatre Guild 14%

Nate Edmondson - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Dunstan Playhouse 9%

Sean Smith - CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres 9%

Sean Smith - CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre at Holden Street Theatres 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Brendan Cooney - CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre 43%

Joshua Coldwell - INK - Theatre Guild 25%

Lee Cook - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 14%

Kate Anolak - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 13%

Kate Anolak - INK - Theatre Guild 6%



Favorite Local Theatre

The Little Theatre 45%

Adelaide Festival Centre 27%

Stirling Playhouse 14%

Dunstan Playhouse 13%

TGI @ Adelaide Town Hall 1%



