First Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Australia - Adelaide Awards

Check out the first stats for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Adelaide Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Adelaide Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Gillian Cosgrove - ACTUALLY, GOOD - Adelaide festival centre 31%

Jane Phegan - THE END OF WINTER - The Gallery at the Courtyard of Curiosities 29%

Christine Whelan Browne - LIFE IS PLASTIC - Adelaide festival centre 28%

Stefanie Rummel - CHANSONS - PIAF, BREL & ME - Adelaide Town Hall 13%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lisa Lanzi - KING LEAR - Theatre Guild 50%

Viktoria Burrett - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 35%

Lisa Lanzi - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Red Phoenix Theatre at Holden Street Theatres 15%



Best Direction Of A Play

Nick Fagan - CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres 30%

Robert Bell & Rebecca Kemp - INK - Theatre Guild 25%

Hayley Horton - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 18%

Benjamin Maio Mackay - GREAT DETECTIVES: ALL NEW MYSTERIES - Ayers House/On Tour 9%

Libby Drake - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Red Phoenix Theatre at Holden Street Theatres 7%

Emily Currie - THE EXPLORER’ CLUB - Stirling Players 6%

Brant Eustice - KING LEAR - Theatre Guild 4%

Kate Gaul - THE END OF WINTER - The Gallery at the Courtyard of Curiosities 0%

Jonathan Rockefeller & Liesel Badorrek - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Dunstan Playhouse 0



Best Ensemble

CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres 30%

INK - Theatre Guild 22%

ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 17%

GREAT DETECTIVES: ALL NEW MYSTERIES - Ayers House/On Tour 9%

THE EXPLORERS’ CLUB - Stirling Players 8%

THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Red Phoenix Theatre at Holden Street Theatres 7%

KING LEAR - Theatre Guild 6%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Dunstan Playhouse 1%

CLOUD 9 - Theatre Guild Student Society 0



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mark Oakley - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 32%

Stephen Dean - INK - Theatre Guild 20%

Richard Parkhill - KING LEAR - Theatre Guild 19%

Richard Parkhill - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres 14%

Richard Parkhill - CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre at Holden Street Theatres 14%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE END OF WINTER - The Gallery at the Courtyard of Curiosities 58%

GREAT DETECTIVES: ALL NEW MYSTERIES - Adelaide Fringe 42%



Best Performer In A Play

Brant Eustice - CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres 29%

Bart Csorba - INK - Theatre Guild 26%

Matt Houston - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 11%

Sharon Malujlo - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Red Phoenix Theatre at Holden Street Theatres 10%

Lindsay Prodea - ANGELS IN AMERICA - The Little Theatre 6%

Lindsay Prodea - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 5%

Jennifer Barry - GREAT DETECTIVES: ALL NEW MYSTERIES - Preachrs Productions & The Lot Theatre 5%

Michael Eustice - KING LEAR - Theatre Guild 4%

Benjamin Maio Mackay - GREAT DETECTIVES: ALL NEW MYSTERIES - Preachrs Productions & The Lot Theatre 2%

Tate Simpson - GREAT DETECTIVES: ALL NEW MYSTERIES - Preachrs Productions & The Lot Theatre 1%

Eden Trebilco - GREAT DETECTIVES: ALL NEW MYSTERIES - Preachrs Productions & The Lot Theatre 0

Jane Phegan - THE END OF WINTER - The Gallery at the Courtyard of Curiosities 0



Best Play

CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres 30%

INK - Theatre Guild 25%

ANGELS IN AMERICA - The Little Theatre 23%

GREAT DETECTIVES: ALL NEW MYSTERIES - Preachrs Productions & The Lot Theatre 9%

THE EXPLORERS’ CLUB - Stirling Players 7%

KING LEAR - Theatre Guild 5%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Dunstan Playhouse 1%

THE END OF WINTER - The Gallery at the Courtyard of Curiosities 0



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kate Prescott - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Red Phoenix Theatre at Holden Street Theatres 55%

Hayley Horton - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 45%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Phil Short - INK - Theatre Guild 29%

Phil Short - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 24%

Sean Smith - KING LEAR - Theatre Guild 18%

Sean Smith - CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres 14%

Nate Edmondson - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Dunstan Playhouse 8%

Sean Smith - CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre at Holden Street Theatres 5%

Nate Edmondson - THE END OF WINTER - The Gallery at the Courtyard of Curiosities 4%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Brendan Cooney - CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre 41%

Joshua Coldwell - INK - Theatre Guild 23%

Kate Anolak - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 17%

Lee Cook - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 13%

Kate Anolak - INK - Theatre Guild 6%



Favorite Local Theatre

The Little Theatre 52%

Stirling Playhouse 19%

Adelaide Festival Centre 14%

Dunstan Playhouse 13%

TGI @ Adelaide Town Hall 2%



