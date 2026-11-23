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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards - Current Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jacinta Vistoli - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Northern Light Theatre Company 22%

Mandy Russell - MARY POPPINS - Shedley Theatre 15%

Rebekah Stonelaitken - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Theatre 14%

Molly Richardson - 13 - Shedley Theatre 10%

Jax Brooks - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Opportunity Theatre 10%

Jethro Pidd and Celeste Barone - POMONA - Little Theatre 10%

Selena Britz - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - The Arts Theatre 10%

Maisy Jo - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Shedley Theatre 9%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ann Humphries - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Northern Light Theatre Company 33%

Lynda Cook - MARY POPPINS - Shedley Theatre 26%

Gilian Cordell and Sandy Faithfull - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Theatre 11%

Sue Cayzer - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Theatre Guild 10%

Atticus Chave - POMONA - Theatre Guild 8%

Hana Ryan - 13 - Shedley Theatre 8%

Moira Moore - MACHINAL - Goodwood Theatre and Studios 4%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Kristian Latella - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Northern Light Theatre Company 28%

Barry Hill - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - The Arts Theatre 18%

Joe Russell - MARY POPPINS - Shedley Theatre 18%

Joe Russell - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL TEEN EDITION - Shedley Theatre 13%

Axel Moen - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Opportunity Theatre 12%

Emily Cumming - 13 - Shedley Theatre 10%

Best Direction Of A Play

Alicia Zorkovic and Brant Eustice - DARK ROAD - Goodwood Theatre and Studios 15%

Hannah Smith - ONLY HUMAN - Holden Street Theatre 14%

Olivia Jane Parker - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Theatre Guild 13%

Mona Mortazavi - DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY, REALLY - Little Theatre 11%

Greg Elliot - THE VISIT - Blackwood Memorial Hall 9%

Geoff Brittain - THE WHALE - Theatre Guild 7%

Michael Eustice - MACHINAL - Goodwood Theatre and Studios 6%

Thomas Midena - POMONA - Theatre Guild 6%

Petra Kalive - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Dunstan Playhouse 6%

Jessie Chugg - SPRING AWAKENING - Little Theatre 6%

Geoff Brittain - PEACE IN OUR TIME - Stirling Community Theatre 4%

Julian Crotti - HAMLET THE LONELIEST - Slingsby's Hall of Possibility 3%

Kate Gaul - EDEN - The Gallery at The Courtyard of Curiosities at the Migration Museum 1%

Best Ensemble

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Northern Light Theatre Company 17%

MARY POPPINS - Shedley Theatre 14%

& JULIET - Shedley Theatre 12%

13 - Shedley Theatre 8%

DARK ROAD - Goodwood Theatre and Studios 7%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Shedley Theatre 7%

DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY, REALLY - Little Theatre 6%

ONLY HUMAN - Holden Street Theatre 6%

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Theatre Guild 4%

WHEN THE RAIN STOPS FALLING - Domain Theatre, Marion Cultural Centre 4%

POMONA - Little Theatre 3%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Dunstan Playhouse 3%

THE WHALE - Theatre Guild 3%

PEACE IN OUR TIME - Stirling Community Theatre 2%

STOP KISS - Little Theatre 1%

VANYA, IN OUR OWN TIME - Carrick Hill 1%

EDEN - The Gallery at The Courtyard of Curiosities at the Migration Museum 1%

HAMLET THE LONELIEST - Slingsby's Hall of Possibility 0%

THE ALMIGHTY SOMETIMES - Star Theatres 0%

PHÈDRE - Star Theatres 0%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Maisy Jo - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Shedley Theatre 24%

Tom Lloyd - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Northern Light Theatre Company 24%

Greg Donhardt - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Theatre 18%

Alice Smith & Thomas Midena - POMONA - Theatre Guild 10%

Richard Parkhill - MACHINAL - Goodwood Theatre and Studios 9%

Richard Parkhill - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Theatre Guild 8%

Richard Parkhill - THE WHALE - Theatre Guild 7%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Serena Cann - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Northern Light Theatre Company 51%

Robert Young - MARY POPPINS - Shedley Theatre 33%

Cameron Walker - 13 - Shedley Theatre 16%

Best Musical

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Northern Light Theatre Company 17%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Her Majesty's Theatre 17%

MARY POPPINS - Shedley Theatre 16%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Theatre 10%

13 - Shedley Theatre 8%

OLIVER! - The Arts Theatre 7%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - The Arts Theatre 7%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Shedley Theatre 6%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Opportunity Theatre 6%

BE MORE CHILL - Stirling Community Theatre 6%

Best New Play Or Musical

ONLY HUMAN - Holden Street Theatre 46%

HAMLET THE LONELIEST - Slingsby's Hall of Possibility 25%

DEEP CLEAN - Domain Theatre, Marion Cultural Centre 14%

EDEN - The Gallery at The Courtyard of Curiosities at the Migration Museum 14%

Best Performer In A Musical

Lilly Marr-McGuire - MARY POPPINS - Shedley Theatre 18%

David MacGillivray - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Northern Light Theatre Company 14%

Emma Caporaso - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Her Majesty's Theatre 12%

Lily Cotton - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Shedley Theatre 8%

Caitlin Bentley - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Opportunity Theatre 8%

Nemanja Ilic - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Northern Light Theatre Company 7%

Rebecca Pynor - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Theatre 7%

Daniel Hamilton - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Theatre 6%

Conor Beaumont - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Her Majesty's Theatre 5%

Nicholas Munday - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Theatre 4%

Holly EM Thompson - MARY POPPINS - Shedley Theatre 4%

Maisy Jo - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Shedley Theatre 3%

Joel Ewens - MARY POPPINS - Shedley Theatre 3%

Joel Ewens - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL TEEN EDITION - Shedley Theatre 2%

Best Performer In A Play

Milly Grainger - DARK ROAD - Goodwood Theatre and Studios 15%

Eva Wilde - SPRING AWAKENING - Little Theatre 12%

Heather Crawford - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Theatre Guild 10%

Sam Wiseman - THE WHALE - Theatre Guild 9%

Isiah Macaspac - ONLY HUMAN - Holden Street Theatre 9%

Layla Grosser - DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY, REALLY - Little Theatre 7%

Erin McAllister - THE VISIT - Blackwood Memorial Hall 6%

Callum Logan - PHÈDRE - The Arts Theatre 5%

Tom Tassone - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Theatre Guild 4%

Kate van der Horst - MACHINAL - Goodwood Theatre and Studios 4%

Susan Cilento - THE CRUCIBLE - Tower Arts Centre 4%

Airlie Windle - POMONA - Little Theatre 4%

Lily Watkins - POMONA - Little Theatre 4%

Sharon Malujlo - ONLY HUMAN - Holden Street Theatre 3%

Will Dunn - THE CRUCIBLE - Tower Arts Centre 2%

John Charles - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Little Theatre 2%

Karinne Kanaan - EDEN - The Gallery at The Courtyard of Curiosities at the Migration Museum 1%

Stuart Pearce - PHÈDRE - Star Theatres 1%

Lara Lightfoot - EDEN - The Gallery at The Courtyard of Curiosities at the Migration Museum 1%

Best Play

DARK ROAD - Goodwood Theatre and Studios 20%

ONLY HUMAN - Holden Street Theatre 12%

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Theatre Guild 11%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Dunstan Playhouse 11%

THE WHALE - Theatre Guild 10%

POMONA - Little Theatre 8%

WHEN THE RAIN STOPS FALLING - Domain Theatre, Marion Cultural Centre 8%

THE VISIT - Blackwood Memorial Hall 6%

EDEN - The Gallery at The Courtyard of Curiosities at the Migration Museum 5%

MACHINAL - Goodwood Theatre and Studios 4%

HAMLET THE LONELIEST - Slingsby's Hall of Possibility 2%

PHÈDRE - Star Theatres 2%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brad Mundt, Damon Hill - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Northern Light Theatre Company 27%

Joe Russell - MARY POPPINS - Shedley theatre 24%

Ben Todd - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Theatre 17%

Tahneisha Mottishaw - POMONA - Little Theatre 9%

Leah Klemm - THE WHALE - Theatre Guild 9%

Kate Prescott and Michael Eustice - MACHINAL - Goodwood Theatre and Studios 7%

Mikayla Howlett/Zash Gunson - SPRING AWAKENING - Little Theatre 6%

Rob Croser and David Roach - PHÈDRE - Star Theatres 2%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sean Smith - MACHINAL - Goodwood Theatre and Studios 34%

Jenna Matulick and Thomas Field - POMONA - Theatre Guild 28%

Jenna Matulick - STOP KISS - Little Theatre 20%

Jenna Matulick and Alana Lymm - UNDER THE TABLE - FUPAS 18%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Abigail Sharp - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Her Majesty's Theatre 14%

Courtney Richardson - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Northern Light Theatre Company 12%

Emma Meldrum - 13 - Shedley theatre 7%

Deon Martino-Williams - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Theatre 6%

Ava Heintze - MARY POPPINS - Shedley Theatre 5%

Milla Ilic - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Northern Light Theatre Company 5%

Jonathan Knoblauch - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Theatre 5%

Toby Strudwicke - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Theatre 5%

Annabelle Coulson - MARY POPPINS - Shedley Theatre 4%

Caitlyn Patmore - 13 - Shedley Theatre 4%

Jordan Pitt - MARY POPPINS - Shedley Theatre 4%

Josh Curtis - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Northern Light Theatre Company 4%

Calista Nelmes - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Her Majesty's Theatre 3%

Annabelle Coulson - 13 - Shedley Theatre 3%

Edison Dutch - 13 - Shedley Theatre 3%

Liam Phillips - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Theatre 3%

Sam White - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Northern Light Theatre Company 3%

Vasileia Markou - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Northern Light Theatre Company 3%

Amélia Rojas - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Her Majesty's Theatre 2%

Mel O'Brien - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Her Majesty's Theatre 2%

James Hester - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Northern Light Theatre Company 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jasmyn Setchell - DARK ROAD - Goodwood Theatre and Studios 23%

Tianna Cooper - THE WHALE - Theatre Guild 10%

Katie Adams - THE CRUCIBLE - Tower Arts Centre 8%

Ben Hewson - DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY, REALLY - Little Theatre 6%

Laura Antoniazzi - MACHINAL - Goodwood Theatre and Studios 6%

Devon Hermann - DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY, REALLY - Little Theatre 6%

Annabel Whitford - PEACE IN OUR TIME - Stirling Community Theatre 6%

Inkie Elliott-Potter - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Little Theatre 4%

Annie Matsouliadis - THE WHALE - Theatre Guild 4%

Elisabeth Entraigues - THE VISIT - Blackwood Memorial Hall 4%

Thomas Midena - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Milledge’s Distillation 3%

Gary George - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Galleon Theatre Group 3%

Louis Bianchini - POMONA - Little Theatre 3%

Macey Lawson - POMONA - Little Theatre 3%

Matt Houston - MACHINAL - Goodwood Theatre and Studios 2%

Martin Penhale - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Theatre Guild 2%

Sophie Livingston-Pearce - MACHINAL - Goodwood Theatre and Studios 2%

Mia Livingston-Pearce - POMONA - Theatre Guild 2%

Sach Singh - KING ODYSSEUS - The Arts Theatre 2%

Philip Lineton - THE CRUCIBLE - Tower Arts Centre 1%

Liam James - THE WHALE - Theatre Guild 1%

Polina Mazonka - KING ODYSSEUS - Star Theatres 1%

Mia Livingston-Pearce - PHÈDRE - Star Theatres 0%

Favorite Local Theatre

Shedley Theatre 41%

The Arts Theatre 19%

Goodwood Theatre and Studios 16%

Little Theatre 10%

Holden Street Theatre 7%

Theatre Guild 4%

Star Theatres 3%

The Gallery at The Courtyard of Curiosities at the Migration Museum 1%

The race is on for the Adelaide Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Northern Light Theatre Company 17% 2 HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Her Majesty's Theatre 17% 3 MARY POPPINS Shedley Theatre 16% 4 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR The Arts Theatre 10% 5 13 Shedley Theatre 8% Best Play 1 DARK ROAD Goodwood Theatre and Studios 20% 2 ONLY HUMAN Holden Street Theatre 12% 3 THE TAMING OF THE SHREW Theatre Guild 11% 4 THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Dunstan Playhouse 11% 5 THE WHALE Theatre Guild 10% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Shedley Theatre 41% 2 The Arts Theatre 19% 3 Goodwood Theatre and Studios 16% 4 Little Theatre 10% 5 Holden Street Theatre 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Lilly Marr-McGuire - MARY POPPINS Shedley Theatre 18% 2 David MacGillivray - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Northern Light Theatre Company 14% 3 Emma Caporaso - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Her Majesty's Theatre 12% 4 Lily Cotton - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Shedley Theatre 8% 5 Caitlin Bentley - THE LIGHTNING THIEF Opportunity Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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