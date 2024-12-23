Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards; The Arts Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This is the final week to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Adelaide Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Adelaide Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Jane Phegan - THE END OF WINTER - The Gallery at the Courtyard of Curiosities 42%

Gillian Cosgrove - ACTUALLY, GOOD - Adelaide festival centre 25%

Christine Whelan Browne - LIFE IS PLASTIC - Adelaide festival centre 21%

Stefanie Rummel - CHANSONS - PIAF, BREL & ME - Adelaide Town Hall 12%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lisa Lanzi - KING LEAR - Theatre Guild 50%

Viktoria Burrett - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 33%

Lisa Lanzi - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Red Phoenix Theatre at Holden Street Theatres 17%



Best Direction Of A Play

Nick Fagan - CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres 27%

Robert Bell & Rebecca Kemp - INK - Theatre Guild 21%

Hayley Horton - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 15%

Kate Gaul - THE END OF WINTER - The Gallery at the Courtyard of Curiosities 10%

Benjamin Maio Mackay - GREAT DETECTIVES: ALL NEW MYSTERIES - Ayers House/On Tour 9%

Libby Drake - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Red Phoenix Theatre at Holden Street Theatres 7%

Emily Currie - THE EXPLORER’ CLUB - Stirling Players 5%

Brant Eustice - KING LEAR - Theatre Guild 3%

Jonathan Rockefeller & Liesel Badorrek - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Dunstan Playhouse 3%



Best Ensemble

CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres 28%

INK - Theatre Guild 19%

ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 15%

GREAT DETECTIVES: ALL NEW MYSTERIES - Ayers House/On Tour 9%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Dunstan Playhouse 8%

THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Red Phoenix Theatre at Holden Street Theatres 7%

THE EXPLORERS’ CLUB - Stirling Players 7%

KING LEAR - Theatre Guild 6%

CLOUD 9 - Theatre Guild Student Society 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mark Oakley - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 38%

Richard Parkhill - KING LEAR - Theatre Guild 19%

Stephen Dean - INK - Theatre Guild 18%

Richard Parkhill - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres 14%

Richard Parkhill - CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre at Holden Street Theatres 12%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE END OF WINTER - The Gallery at the Courtyard of Curiosities 64%

GREAT DETECTIVES: ALL NEW MYSTERIES - Adelaide Fringe 36%



Best Performer In A Play

Brant Eustice - CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres 26%

Bart Csorba - INK - Theatre Guild 21%

Jane Phegan - THE END OF WINTER - The Gallery at the Courtyard of Curiosities 13%

Matt Houston - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 10%

Sharon Malujlo - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Red Phoenix Theatre at Holden Street Theatres 9%

Lindsay Prodea - ANGELS IN AMERICA - The Little Theatre 6%

Lindsay Prodea - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 5%

Jennifer Barry - GREAT DETECTIVES: ALL NEW MYSTERIES - Preachrs Productions & The Lot Theatre 4%

Michael Eustice - KING LEAR - Theatre Guild 3%

Benjamin Maio Mackay - GREAT DETECTIVES: ALL NEW MYSTERIES - Preachrs Productions & The Lot Theatre 3%

Tate Simpson - GREAT DETECTIVES: ALL NEW MYSTERIES - Preachrs Productions & The Lot Theatre 1%

Eden Trebilco - GREAT DETECTIVES: ALL NEW MYSTERIES - Preachrs Productions & The Lot Theatre 0



Best Play

CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres 28%

ANGELS IN AMERICA - The Little Theatre 21%

INK - Theatre Guild 20%

THE END OF WINTER - The Gallery at the Courtyard of Curiosities 10%

GREAT DETECTIVES: ALL NEW MYSTERIES - Preachrs Productions & The Lot Theatre 8%

THE EXPLORERS’ CLUB - Stirling Players 5%

KING LEAR - Theatre Guild 4%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Dunstan Playhouse 3%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kate Prescott - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Red Phoenix Theatre at Holden Street Theatres 52%

Hayley Horton - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 48%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Phil Short - INK - Theatre Guild 22%

Phil Short - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 19%

Nate Edmondson - THE END OF WINTER - The Gallery at the Courtyard of Curiosities 17%

Sean Smith - KING LEAR - Theatre Guild 16%

Nate Edmondson - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Dunstan Playhouse 11%

Sean Smith - CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre @ Holden Street Theatres 11%

Sean Smith - CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre at Holden Street Theatres 4%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Brendan Cooney - CYPRUS AVENUE - Red Phoenix Theatre 41%

Joshua Coldwell - INK - Theatre Guild 21%

Lee Cook - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 17%

Kate Anolak - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 16%

Kate Anolak - INK - Theatre Guild 5%



Favorite Local Theatre

The Little Theatre 48%

Adelaide Festival Centre 19%

Stirling Playhouse 17%

Dunstan Playhouse 15%

TGI @ Adelaide Town Hall 1%



Comments