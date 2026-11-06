Chelsea Gustafsson Wins 2026 Kennedy Prize With Miniature Painting Bonny

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Melbourne artist Chelsea Gustafsson has been awarded the 2026 Kennedy Prize with her deeply personal miniature oil painting depicting the beauty in observing the smallest of things.

The leading national visual arts competition attracted an exceptional standard of entries for the culmination of its 'Beauty' theme for the coveted $25,000 prize.

Small in scale but large at heart, Gustafsson's award-winning portrait Bonny measures just 9x14 cm and was inspired by her late mother, who lived with dementia. The intimate work captures the significance of connection and the beauty found in life's simplest moments.

'My mum passed away earlier this year. She had dementia and was incredibly frustrated with how it affected her capacity to communicate clearly. Each week we went to the river, and she was delighted to discover an interesting leaf or feather, taking home a small bouquet. It was an enriching part of our day to observe the beauty in the smallest of things', Gustafsson said.

Kennedy Prize judge Jim Thalassoudis said that the winning work stood for its sensitivity, intimacy and emotional power.

'A small, beautiful gem of a painting that is sensitive and intimate, yet quite powerful. As people age, they often become invisible, and their world grows smaller. To notice, to care and, in this case to paint what could be a confronting image, but to do it with such beauty and dignity, is why this work deserves to win the Kennedy Prize', Thalassoudis said.

Kennedy Prize Coordinator Mark Kennedy said that Gustafsson's work is a fitting finale for the prize's Beauty theme.

'Chelsea is a three-time Kennedy Prize finalist, and this work has an incredible power which captivated the judges. Bonny is the perfect statement to close our Beauty chapter, before launching a new era for the prize next year', Kennedy said.

Gustafsson was revealed as the winner of the 2026 Kennedy Prize during Friday night's Kennedy Prize exhibition launch event.

50 finalists, including Gustafsson's, are on display at the Kennedy Prize exhibition in the Royal South Australian Society of the Arts at the State Library until Sunday, November 29.

The 2026 Nyland photography Prize is awarded on Friday 13 November at the National Wine Centre with all works on display from Saturday 14 November until Sunday 31 January 2027.

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