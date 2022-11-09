Cast Announced For GHOST STORIES Live On Stage In Adelaide

Realscape Productions has announced the chillingly talented cast for GHOST STORIES, ahead of the two-time Olivier Award nominee's opening in Adelaide.

GHOST STORIES will be led by esteemed playwright and actor Steve Rodgers (Savage River, Kenny) in the role of Professor Phillip Goodman. Joining him is much-loved screen and stage entertainer Jay Laga'aia (Star Wars, Play School, Once), actor-magician Darcy Brown (Peddling, Animal Farm) and Green Room Award-winning Nick Simpson-Deeks (Winners and Losers, The Circuit, Falsettos).

Matt Heyward (Billy Elliot the Musical, My Fair Lady) will feature in on-stage supporting roles, as well as being GHOST STORIES' Resident Director.

Speaking about the casting, producer at Realscape Productions, Amy Johnson, said, "At the heart of GHOST STORIES is a thought-provoking story, brought to life by our exceptionally talented cast who can put you at ease, make you roar with laughter and shriek in your seats all in a just a few breaths. We can't wait to see Adelaide audiences immersed in an emotional rollercoaster night after night when Steve, Jay, Darcy, Nick and Matt take the stage in December."

A fully sensory and electrifying encounter, GHOST STORIES is the ultimate twisted love-letter to horror, a supernatural edge-of-your-seat theatrical experience like no other. Enter a nightmarish world, full of thrilling twists and turns, live on stage.

Little can be revealed about the production's plot in order to keep the audience on edge, but ticket holders are promised they will be both roaring with laughter and jumping out of their seats.

The mind-bending supernatural thriller will play at Adelaide's Dunstan Playhouse for a strictly limited four week season, from 7 to 31 December 2022, before touring Australia and New Zealand.

GHOST STORIES is now on sale, with tickets from $44.95 + booking fee. For those brave enough to book, visit ghoststoriestheshow.com.au.