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The Art Gallery of South Australia has announced its artistic program for 2027, including the second Winter Art Series exhibition Medieval and Renaissance Treasures from the V&A, an exclusive showcase of extraordinary Medieval and Renaissance masterworks from the Victoria and Albert Museum, London.

Other highlights across the year include a major survey of renowned South Australian fashion couturier Paolo Sebastian, a landmark presentation of Yolŋu women's art and culture, Yunupiŋu: Seven Sisters, as part of the 2027 Tarnanthi Festival, and an exhibition of rarely seen woodblock prints from Japan's historic Kamigata region.

Today's announcement comes as AGSA celebrates the success of the inaugural Winter Art Series exhibition, Monet to Matisse: Defying Tradition, which welcomed 160,364 visitors. Monet to Matisse is now the most highly attended ticketed exhibition in AGSA's history, surpassing Colours of Impressionism: Masterpieces from the Musée d'Orsay in 2018.

Sandy Verschoor, Art Gallery Board Chair, commented, 'The record-breaking response to Monet to Matisse: Defying Tradition reinforces the Art Gallery of South Australia's role as a driver of cultural tourism and a major contributor to the state's visitor economy. We thank the Government for its confidence in AGSA's vision to deliver an exceptional Winter Art Series.'

Opening on 5 June 2027 and exclusive to the Art Gallery of South Australia, the 2027 Winter Art Series exhibition, Medieval and Renaissance Treasures from the V&A, spans the centuries from the fall of the Roman Empire and into the Renaissance to reveal one thousand years of craftsmanship and creativity. Through a spectacular display of more than 100 works of art across sculpture, painting, stained glass, textiles, ceramics, manuscripts, furniture, metalwork and jewellery, the exhibition illuminates the interconnected worlds of the Medieval and Renaissance periods, featuring objects rarely seen in Australia including a Leonardo da Vinci notebook, exquisite portraits by renowned miniaturist Nicholas Hilliard, and the 12th-century Becket Casket with its depiction of one of the most infamous events in British Medieval history, the murder of Archbishop Thomas Becket.

One of the exhibition's masterworks, The Heneage Jewel, ca. 1600, is regarded as one of the finest jewels from the reign of Elizabeth I. A tribute to her as sovereign and supreme governor of the Church of England, the richly detailed enamelled pendant features a gold profile bust of Elizabeth I surrounded by diamonds and rubies, with a second, more intimate portrait of the Queen by Nicholas Hilliard hidden inside. Traditionally believed to have been given by Elizabeth I to her Privy Counsellor and Vice-Chamberlain, Sir Thomas Heneage, this important jewel is an exquisite example of the 'age of Elizabeth', often regarded as the height of the English Renaissance and one of the most culturally rich and politically complex periods in recent history.

Jason Smith, Director, AGSA, said, 'Following the remarkable success of Monet to Matisse: Defying Tradition, we are thrilled to present Medieval and Renaissance Treasures from the V&A as the second exhibition in AGSA's Winter Art Series. Treasures from the V&A has been developed in collaboration with the Victoria & Albert Museum and can only be seen in Adelaide at the Art Gallery of South Australia. The exhibition will feature items of exceptional beauty and immeasurable historical significance that rarely – if ever – leave Europe, including the Gloucester Candlestick which is considered a masterpiece of English metalwork, and a selection of the famous 16th century Oxburgh Hangings, hand embroidered by Mary Queen of Scots during her imprisonment in England.'

Sir Tristram Hunt, Director, V&A, commented, 'The V&A has collected Medieval and Renaissance art since its foundation in 1852. One of the great strengths of the collection is that it allows us to see such treasures as the intricate carving of Medieval ivories and the expressive power of Italian Renaissance sculpture alongside the work of the goldsmiths, weavers and manuscript illuminators who brought colour and splendour to the courts and churches of both periods. Seen together, these objects reveal how much European art owed to the movement of people, materials and skills. We are delighted to bring the exhibition to Adelaide as part of the Winter Art Series, in our first collaboration with the Art Gallery of South Australia.'

Presented in partnership with the South Australian Government through the South Australian Tourism Commission, AGSA's Winter Art Series brings major international exhibitions exclusively to Adelaide during the winter seasons from 2026-29, celebrating Adelaide's position as a vibrant cultural destination through exhibitions from world-renowned art collections.

The Hon Kyam Maher MLC, Deputy Premier and Minister for Arts, said, 'In just one year, AGSA has cemented the Winter Art Series as a must-see annual event on Australia's cultural calendar. The first exhibition in the series, Monet to Matisse: Defying Tradition, has broken all previous attendance records with more than 160,000 visitors and contributed an outstanding $32.7 million to South Australia's visitor economy. We are proud to support the Winter Art Series through the State Government's A Place to Create cultural policy.'

The Hon Emily Bourke MLC, Minister for Tourism, commented, 'The Winter Art Series has been a hugely successful addition to South Australia's major events calendar, achieving record-breaking ticket sales with the inaugural exhibition Monet to Matisse. With a quarter of attendees hailing from interstate and abroad, the exhibition has not only been an outstanding artistic success, it has been a strong drawcard for visitors, supporting our world-class hospitality and tourism offerings. Medieval and Renaissance Treasures from the V&A is sure to attract visitors from far and wide as well with this incredible exhibition exclusive to the Art Gallery of South Australia.'

The artistry and vision of one of Australia's most celebrated fashion houses will take centre stage in a major exhibition opening on 31 July. Transforming the Elder Wing into a couture showroom, Paolo Sebastian: Couture Dreams will showcase more than 80 bespoke gowns from the internationally renowned, Adelaide-based label Paolo Sebastian.

Exclusive to AGSA, this exhibition is the first major survey of South Australian couturier Paul Vasileff, Creative Director and Founder of Paolo Sebastian, who established the label in 2007 at the age of seventeen. Through breath-taking gowns spanning twenty years of design, including creations drawn from the designer's archive alongside iconic celebrity looks, red carpet moments and archival material, Couture Dreams will reveal the significant contribution the label has made to contemporary couture.

For two decades, Paolo Sebastian has captivated audiences worldwide with its signature ethereal storytelling. Inspired by fairytales, folktales and old Hollywood glamour, Paolo Sebastian designs have graced international red carpets and been worn by some of the world's most influential and celebrated women.

Every Paolo Sebastian design is handmade in Adelaide and brought to life by Vasileff and his team of twenty specialised seamstresses using traditional couture methods and techniques, from intricate embroidery and draping, to moulding and beading. Couture Dreams will showcase the remarkable creativity and technical mastery that defines Paolo Sebastian, taking visitors on a journey through the label's collection history and bringing to life the artistry of couture fashion.

Paul Vasileff said, 'It is an honour to have Paolo Sebastian gowns exhibited at the Art Gallery of South Australia, not only for our house but for the craft itself. I hope visitors leave with a sense of wonder and a new appreciation for what can be made by hand.'

AGSA's 2027 program will kick off with the major exhibition Floating Worlds: Prints from Osaka & Kyoto opening on 30 January 2027 as part of the 2027 Adelaide Festival. Through an exceptional display of woodblock prints, samurai armour and kimonos, the exhibition will explore the vibrant 'floating world' of Japan's historic Kamigata region during the Edo period (1603–1868).

The $100,000 Ramsay Art Prize returns in May, offering Australian artists under the age of 40 working in any medium a career-defining opportunity. Selected by an esteemed judging panel, the finalists will feature in a major exhibition at AGSA with the winning work acquired into AGSA's collection.

Contemporary South Australian artists will be the focus of two exhibitions in 2027 – the work of 2026 Guildhouse Fellow Dave Court will be exhibited from July, while acclaimed jeweller Jane Bowden will present her exhibition Entwined as part of the 2027 South Australian Living Artists Festival.

Later in the year, the 2027 Tarnanthi Festival will launch on 22 October with the major survey exhibition Yunupiŋu: Seven Sisters, developed in collaboration with Buku-Larrŋgay Mulka Centre and the Yunupiŋu family; and, Melting Point: Wati Wai!, an ambitious project developed by Mimili Maku Arts and initiated by Yankunytjatjara artist and cultural leader Robert Fielding and the Mimili Maku Wati Studio.

Tickets are now on sale for Medieval and Renaissance Treasures from the V&A, Paolo Sebastian: Couture Dreams and Floating Worlds: Prints from Osaka & Kyoto. For full exhibition and program details, visit agsa.sa.gov.au.

The race is on for the Adelaide Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Northern Light Theatre Company 18% 2 HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Her Majesty's Theatre 17% 3 MARY POPPINS Shedley Theatre 16% 4 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR The Arts Theatre 10% 5 13 Shedley Theatre 8% Best Play 1 DARK ROAD Goodwood Theatre and Studios 20% 2 ONLY HUMAN Holden Street Theatre 12% 3 THE TAMING OF THE SHREW Theatre Guild 11% 4 THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Dunstan Playhouse 11% 5 THE WHALE Theatre Guild 10% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Shedley Theatre 41% 2 The Arts Theatre 19% 3 Goodwood Theatre and Studios 15% 4 Little Theatre 10% 5 Holden Street Theatre 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Lilly Marr-McGuire - MARY POPPINS Shedley Theatre 18% 2 David MacGillivray - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Northern Light Theatre Company 14% 3 Emma Caporaso - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Her Majesty's Theatre 12% 4 Lily Cotton - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Shedley Theatre 8% 5 Caitlin Bentley - THE LIGHTNING THIEF Opportunity Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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