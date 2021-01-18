Andy Sneling Stars in HAPPY-GO-WRONG

Powerhouse performer Andi Snelling is in the fight of her life after a tick bite plunged her into dangerously ill health. Little does she know, she is about to orchestrate her own rescue in this visceral odyssey that blends clowning, storytelling and roller skates.

Through a profound celebration of mortality and resilience, Andi aligns the personal with the universal and makes the invisible visible as she shares her ongoing plight with unflinching honesty and gut-punching comedy. The show's message of hope amidst uncertainty is even more relevant now than ever.

With rave reviews, standing ovations and making multiple 'Best Of 2019' lists, this show is simply unmissable.

The show plays at The Bakehouse Theatre 255 Angas St, Adelaide for eight performances only as part of Adelaide Fringe 2021 from 10-13 March and 17-20 March 2021 at 8.00pm.

Happy-Go-Wrong enjoyed sold-out premiere and encore seasons at Melbourne Fringe 2019 (where it won the SA Tour Ready Award) and Green Room Award nominations for Lead Performer and Writing. The show received standing ovations at the New Zealand Fringe in 2020.

Andi Snelling says, 'After the greatest 'accident' of my life - a tiny tick bite - turned my world upside down, I was surprised to discover that such soaring joy could exist alongside unfathomable struggle, to the point where I began to wonder if this accident was, in fact, no accident. As I continue to fight for my health, and seek out the happy in all the wrong, Happy-Go-Wrong is a lifeline that shines a light on the invisible battles that so many face on a daily basis. It is also my spirited way of saying thanks for still being alive.'

Andi Snelling is an award-winning performer and writer with dancing roots who trained at the prestigious Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in London. Her career highlights include working for the BBC, performing on the West End, being the voice of Qatar Airways, along with a recurring role on Australian soap Neighbours. As a theatre-maker, she is known for her raw honesty and playful physicality. Her solo shows #DearDiary, Déjà Vu and Happy-Go-Wrong have all enjoyed critical acclaim. Andi is also a proud ambassador for the Lyme Disease Association of Australia.

10th-13th & 17th-20th March 2021

Auslan interpreted: 13th March

Audio described: 18th March

TIME: 8pm

DURATION: 60minutes

VENUE: The Bakehouse Theatre, 255 Angas St, Adelaide

TICKETS: Preview $20, Full Price $28, Concession $25

https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/happy-go-wrong-af2021