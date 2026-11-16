Adelaide University to Host Free Thinking/Making Festival Showcasing Student Creatives

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The free Thinking/Making festival will celebrate emerging creative talent at Adelaide University's City West campus, inviting the public to explore student-led exhibitions and events spanning fine arts, animation, industrial design, architecture and more.

Running from Wednesday 25 November to Friday 11 December, attendees will be invited to choose their own journey between art experiences.



Professor Craig Batty, Pro Vice Chancellor of Adelaide University's College of Creative Arts, Design and Humanities, said Thinking/Making brings together the graduate events of the University's two foundation institutions under one umbrella for the first time.



“With Adelaide University's new College of Creative Arts, Design and Humanities, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to think big, bold and collectively, showing our university and external communities just how much graduating talent we have and making it an annual festivity,” he said.



Professor Batty said the festival delves into the academia behind creativity, connecting theory and practice.



“There is scholarly rigour and innovation that goes into the work. It's a great opportunity to show future employers, collaborators and community partners what our students can do, what they're interested in, and how their thinking and making can contribute to the world,” he said.

“Whether it's innovation in design, advanced digital creation skills or conceptual thinking about some of the greatest challenges we're facing, these student-led festival events are a doorway to the outside world and a first step towards the careers our students have dreamed of and worked hard for.”



Final-year Bachelor of Illustration and Animation student Tryphena Hewett will present works as a part of the “Kaleidoscope” exhibition which reimagines classic tales through comics, experimental artworks and animations.



“The works I've contributed explore the dynamics of friendship and human connection, while also calling attention to the relationships we have with nature,” Hewett said.

“Whilst each of the works has its own story, they all aim to celebrate human connection, appreciate and care for nature, and capture the dynamics of family and friendships.”



Final-year Bachelor of Industrial Design student Joshua Robinson has drawn on Meta's visual brand language to develop a cordless DIY tool concept incorporating AI to make everyday tasks more accessible and approachable.



The project will feature in the “PRO. GRESS” exhibition, focusing on the journey from initial research and concepts to finished products.



“My design criteria can be best summarised as 'Making DIY feel possible',” Robinson said. “What makes it extra special is that it's all done in-house, from our own surveys and observations to prototypes. The whole process is considered.”



Robinson said the exhibition offers visitors an opportunity to understand the research and thinking behind each design.



“It's not just, 'Here's what I made.' It's an exhibition about, 'Here's what I made, and here's all the evidence that backs it up'”, he said. “It highlights the relationship between how we think, how we make, and how design can respond to real-world needs.”



Professor Batty said he hopes visitors will leave feeling inspired and enriched by the diversity and creativity on display.



“Supporting our students to succeed in the world, in whatever creative or cultural form that takes, is really important to us,” he said.

“We've seen how powerful attending these types of events can be for aspiring creatives to see what they can experience and create. We invite everyone with an interest in the role that creative arts, design and humanities can play in the world to come and join us.”

Full Festival Program:



Find out more about Thinking/Making on Adelaide University's website.

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