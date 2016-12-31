Scott Alan to Ring in the New Year at Brasserie Zedel in London

On December 31st acclaimed songwriter Scott Alan will ring in 2017 for his first live concert in over a year at Live at Zédel at Brasserie Zédel.

Joining Alan will be guests Danny-Boy Hatchard, Alexia Khadime, Jon Moses, Lucy O'Byrne, Steven Webb, Faye Brookes, Jonny Labey, Chelsea Halfpenny, Kieran Brown, Gemma Oaten, Alexandra Ncube, Claudia Kariuki, Lloyd Daniels, Maisey Bawden, Amanda Henderson and a special surprise guest.

Alan, who will accompany the performers at the piano, will also perform some of his own material. Cabaret goers can expect to hear tunes from Alan's seven albums as well as two world premier songs and material from Alan's one-man show The Journey, which runs December 27th - 30th & January 3rd - 8th at Live at Zédel at Brasserie Zédel.

Scott Alan is at Live at Zédel at Brasserie Zédel, Sherwood Street, London W1 on December 31st, 2017. Bookings on 0207 734 4888 or by visiting www.brasseriezedel.com/ live-at-zedel/scott-alan-nye/66047081.

Related Articles