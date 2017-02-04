Maura Tierney to Lead The Wooster Group's THE TOWN HALL AFFAIR in NYC and LA

THE TOWN HALL AFFAIR, The Wooster Group's newest production, is based on Chris Hegedus and D.A. Pennebaker's film Town Bloody Hall, which documents a rowdy 1971 debate on Women's Liberation at Town Hall in New York City. Debate participants included distinguished critic Diana Trilling, "saucy feminist" Germaine Greer, "radical lesbian" Jill Johnston, and Norman Mailer acting as an immoderate moderator. In THE TOWN HALL AFFAIR, The Wooster Group both re-inhabits the original film and derails it, redirecting Mailer's pugnacious propensities onto himself and spinning out into Jill Johnston's vision of a revolutionary future.

The national tour will begin in New York City at The Performing Garage (33 Wooster Street) from February 4 - February 25, 2017. Critics are invited to review these performances starting February 9. Following its New York run, the piece will head to California: first to LA from March 22 - April 1, 2017 at REDCAT and then to San Francisco from April 6 - 16, 2017 at Z Space. Tickets for the New York engagement will be available starting December 5, 2016, at www.thewoostergroup.org.

THE TOWN HALL AFFAIR is directed by Wooster Group director Elizabeth LeCompte and features performances by Group members and associates Enver Chakartash, Ari Fliakos, Greg Mehrten, Erin Mullin, Scott Shepherd, Maura Tierney (New York and Los Angeles), Lucy Taylor (San Francisco), and Kate Valk.

The full ensemble includes: Jennifer Tipton with Ryan Seelig (lighting); Eric Sluyter and Gareth Hobbs (sound), Robert Wuss (video and projections); Zbigniew Bzymek (additional video); Enver Chakartash (assistant director and costumes); Matthew Dipple (assistant director); Erin Mullin (stage manager); Bona Lee (production manager); Pamela Reichen (general manager); and Cynthia Hedstrom (producer).

Founded in 1975, The Wooster Group has made more than 40 works for theater, dance, film, and video under the direction of Elizabeth LeCompte. These works include RUMSTICK ROAD (1977), L.S.D. (...JUST THE HIGH POINTS...) (1984), FRANK DELL'S THE TEMPTATION OF ST. ANTONY (1988), BRACE UP! (1991), THE EMPEROR JONES (1993), HOUSE/LIGHTS (1999), TO YOU, THE BIRDIE! (Phèdre) (2002), HAMLET (2007), THERE IS STILL TIME. .BROTHER (2007), LA DIDONE (2009), VIEUX CARRÉ (2011), CRY, TROJANS! (Troilus & Cressida) (2014), EARLY SHAKER SPIRITUALS: A RECORD ALBUM INTERPRETATION (2014), and THE ROOM (2015).

Based at The Performing Garage at 33 Wooster Street in lower Manhattan, the company regularly tours worldwide, including North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The Performing Garage is part of the Grand Street Artists Co-op, a 1960s project of the Fluxus art movement. For more information visit www.thewoostergroup.org.

IF YOU GO:

The Wooster Group

THE TOWN HALL AFFAIR

Directed by Elizabeth LeCompte

Based on the film Town Bloody Hall by Chris Hegedus & D.A. Pennebaker

New York Performances

February 4, 7-11, 14-18, 21-25, 2017

Tuesdays - Thursdays at 7:30 pm. Fridays at 8:00 pm. Saturdays at 4:00 pm and 8:00 pm

The Performing Garage, 33 Wooster Street, New York, NY 10013

Tickets: www.thewoostergroup.org / (212) 966-3651. On sale starting December 5, 2016

Los Angeles Performances

March 22-26, 28-31 & April 1, 2017

Tuesdays - Saturdays at 8:30 pm. Sunday at 3:00 pm.

Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater, 631 West 2nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Tickets: www.redcat.org / (213) 237-2800. Available now.

San Francisco Performances

April 6-16, 2017

Times to be announced

Z Space, 450 Florida Street, San Francisco, CA 94110

Tickets: www.zpace.org / (415) 626-0453. Available soon.

