Tony Nominee Emily Skinner to Bring Intimate New Year's Eve to Triangle Players

Richmond Triangle Players celebrates the end of the year in style with An Intimate New Year's Eve with Emily Skinner , on Saturday, December 31. There will be two shows, one at 8:00 pm and one at 10:30 pm, both taking place at RTP's theater at 1300 Altamont Avenue in Richmond's burgeoning Scott's Addition neighborhood.

Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner has captivated audiences around the world with her rich, expressive singing voice and vivacious, magnetic stage presence -- and just two years ago, tore up the stage at Virginia Repertory Theatre in the title role of Mame. On New Year's Eve, audiences will experience this "true Broadway Great" (USA Today) in a much more intimate way. BROADWAY, HER WAY is a dazzling evening filled with glorious music by landmark composers such as Rodgers and Hammerstein, Lerner and Lowe, Kander and Ebb, Stephen Sondheim, George Gershwin, Jerome Kern, and Irving Berlin as well as the theater's hottest up-and-comers! Emily is accompanied my musical director John Fischer.

"I was thrilled that Emily was excited and available to perform these shows at RTP," says RTP executive director Philip Crosby. "I have known her since she was a teen here in Richmond, and to see her grow into playing all the iconic roles in musical theater at fabled theaters all across the world -- it's simply exhilarating. Audiences used to seeing her in those big musicals will see another, equally amazing aspect of her talents in these two, very intimate 'soirees', as Emily calls them!"

Reserved cabaret-style seating is available for both shows; tickets $45 for the 8:00 pm show and $70 for the 10:30 PM show, which includes a champagne toast, noisemakers, a viewing of the ball drop at Times Square and light desserts.

Emily Skinner has unequivocally established herself as one of Broadway's most engaging and versatile performers. Last fall, Emily had the honor of originating a role in Hal Prince's new musical PRINCE OF BROADWAY in Japan. This show is slated to come into New York in the 2017 Broadway season. Recently, Emily workshopped the new musical SCKBSTD by the Grammy winning singer/songwriter Bruce Hornsby.

She also recently created the role of Monique McCandless in Stephen King/John Mellencamp's new musical THE GHOST BROTHERS OF DARKLAND COUNTY at the ALLIANCE THEATRE and on a multi-city rock n' roll concert tour.

Audience also enjoyed her in the starring role of Adelaide in the world premiere of THE GREAT AMERICAN MOUSICAL at Goodspeed's Norma Terris Theatre under the direction of Dame Julie Andrews.

And in the last year, she has played roles as diverse as Dorothy Brock in 42ND STREET, the title role in THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, and two iconic Sondheim roles - Phyllis in FOLLIES and most recently as The Witch in INTO THE WOODS at regional theaters across the country.

Emily last appeared on Broadway in the acclaimed musical Billy Elliot. Handpicked by Oscar-winning director Stephen Daldry, she had the honor of being the very first American selected to play the role of Billy's dance teacher, Mrs. Wilkinson. Emily was nominated for a Tony Award (with Alice Ripley) and received a Drama League Award for her performance as Daisy Hilton in the brilliant but short-lived SIDE SHOW.

Her other original Broadway cast credits include JEKYLL & HYDE, James Joyce'S THE DEAD (opposite Christopher Walken), THE FULL MONTY, DINNER AT EIGHT (Outer Critics Circle Nomination), as well as The Actors Fund productions of THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS and DREAMGIRLS.

She has had the pleasure of singing many times at Carnegie Hall with The New York Pops, and appeared there as well in the New York debut of Richard Thomas' infamous Jerry Springer THE OPERA (with Harvey Keitel). As a soloist, she's guested with the Pittsburgh Symphony, Virginia Symphony, Dallas Symphony, and the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra. Emily has also headlined New York engagements at Merkin Hall, Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center, Town Hall, Joe's Pub at The Public Theatre, 54 Below, Birdland, Feinstein's at the Regency, as well as her solo concert act BROADWAY HER WAY at various performing arts centers and cabaret venues around the country.

Off-Broadway, Emily performed in the acclaimed City Center Encores revivals of NO STRINGS, PARDON MY ENGLISH, A TREE GROWS IN BROOKLYN, and FIORELLO! as well as in various productions and workshops at Manhattan Theatre Club, WPA Theatre, Paramount Theater at Madison Square Gardens, York Theatre, Playwrights Horizons and the Roundabout Theatre.

Regionally, she appeared in numerous leading roles at The Kennedy Center, Signature Theatre, Long Wharf Theatre, Hangar Theatre, Old Globe Theatre, Ford's Theatre, McCarter Theatre, St. Louis MUNY, Goodspeed, Bucks County Playhouse, Lyric Theater of Oklahoma, The Guthrie Theatre, American Conservatory Theatre, TheatreVirginia and Virginia Repertory Theater.

Her CD recordings include not only multiple cast albums and audio books, but 20th Century Fox's animated feature ANASTASIA; RAW AT TOWN HALL, DUETS, and UNSUSPECTING HEARTS (all with Alice Ripley); ELEGIES FOR ANGELS, PUNKS, AND RAGING QUEENS; WHEN I GROW UP; THE Stephen Sondheim ALBUM; WALL TO WALL SONDHEIM; BELIEVE: THE SONGS OF The Sherman Brothers; THE Stephen Schwartz ALBUM; multiple BROADWAY BY THE YEAR Live at Town Hall recordings, and her self-titled solo CD which may be found at Amazon.com.

An Intimate New Year's Eve with Emily Skinner will take place at Richmond Triangle Players' theater at 1300 Altamont Avenue, just northwest of the intersection of the Boulevard and West Broad Street. Reserved seat tickets can be purchased online at RTP's web site at www.rtriangle.org, on RTP's facebook page, or by leaving a message on the RTP Ticket hotline at 804-346-8113, beginning December 1.

RTP's theater at 1300 Altamont Avenue is a 4000-square foot performing arts facility accommodating flexible seating arrangements for up to 90 patrons. The building features fully ADA-compliant access and comfortable restrooms, as well as a generous bar, and catering capability, and is also available for cabaret performances and private events.

