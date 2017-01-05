Roe Hartrampf Steps in for Matt Saldivar in EATING RAOUL at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54Below, Broadway's supper club, has announced that Roe Hartrampf (Nobody Loves You, Unnatural Acts) will replace Matt Saldivar as the titular character in their January 5th, 2017 concert of Eating Raoul. Saldivar exits due to scheduling conflicts.

Based on the cult classic film, the musical featured a book by its original creator, Paul Bartel, lyrics by Boyd Graham and music by Jed Feuer.

Meet Paul and Mary Bland. They want to open a restaurant, but they need cash. How about luring sex addicts and swingers to their apartment, bopping them over the head with a frying pan and stealing everything they've got? Soon, they're a financial success, but disposing of the bodies is becoming a problem. Enter their devious and handsome super, Raoul...

The Skivvies (Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina) lead an all-star cast featuring Roe Hartrampf, (The Wedding Singer, Honeymoon in Vegas, Peter and the Starcatcher) as Raoul, Raymond J. Lee, Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea), Leslie McDonel (American Idiot, Hairspray), Rob Morrison (Avenue Q, Nevermore) and more to be announced! The 7pm performance will be for those faint of heart... But at 9:30? No one knows what will happen!

From the team of Onward Victoria: In Concert, Eating Raoul features an exciting, catchy pop/rock score Musical Directed by James Horan. The evening is produced and directed by Steven Carl McCasland. It is presented in special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105.

There is a $35-75 dollar cover charge, with a $25 food/beverage minimum. Tickets are available now at 54below.com. Feinstein's/54Below is located at 254 W54th Street. Tickets after 4:0pm on the day of the show are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

