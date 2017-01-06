World Tour of PIAF!, THE SHOW Hits Carnegie Hall Tonight

With over half a million tickets sold in more than 30 countries and acclaimed reviews worldwide PIAF!, THE SHOW - a musical celebration of the life and music of the legendary French chanteuse - returns to America as part of the extended world tour.

The highlight of the American leg of a 400-performance global tour is the special presentation at Carnegie Hall tonight, January 6, 2017, at 8pm on the 60th anniversary of Edith Piaf's last performance at the famous venue.

Tickets for this concert are $20-$125 and can be purchased through Carnegie Hall's website or by calling CarnegieCharge at 212.247.7800. Peter Bogyo is the Executive Producer.

Conceived and directed by the Nice-based theatrical maverick Gil Marsalla and starring Anne Carrere, a young French performer hailed as "Edith Piaf's legitimate musical heiress," PIAF!, THE SHOW premiered in 2015 as a tribute to "The Swallow of Montmartre" on the centennial of her birthday and was inspired by the award-winning movie La Vie En Rose. In two 45-minute acts, the show narrates the rags-to-riches story of the Parisian singer's career through her unforgettable songs, complemented by a visual tapestry of previously unreleased photographs and images of famous locations of the Edith Piaf era.

Gil Marsalla, producer and director of PIAF!, THE SHOW, first met future star Anne Carrere in 2014, when she auditioned for another of his productions, Paris! Le Spectacle. Captivated by her skills and natural charisma, Marsalla offered her the role of Edith Piaf in his new production. "I have worked in show business - on and off stage - for 25 years and mounted shows around the world. But to this day, Anne Carrere is my greatest artistic discovery yet. Don't you dare touch or polish her, she is a diamond that you want to keep raw - such is the nature of her pure and natural talent," says Marsalla of his leading lady. Equally impressed with Carrere were Piaf's longtime collaborators, composer Charles Dumont and singer Germaine Ricord, who described Anne's skills as "that of Edith Piaf at the top of her career."

Watch the trailer below, and listen to the recording here!

Confirmed 2016-17 North American dates:

USA:

October 17, 2016: Princeton, NJ

October 22, 2016: Scottsdale, AZ

October 23, 2016: Los Angeles, CA

October 24-25, 2016: New York City, NY

November 1-3, 2016: Washington, DC

November 5-6, 2016: Boca Raton, FL

January 6, 2017: New York City, NY, at Carnegie Hall

CANADA:

October 18, 2016: Burlington, OT

October 20, 2016: Kingston, OT

October 27, 2016: Sherbrooke, QC

October 28, 2016: Montreal, QC

October 29-30, 2016: Quebec, QC

More cities and venues to be announced; for details, visit www.piaf-theshow.com.

Anne Carrere (performer) made her debut in large-scale musical theatre as the star of PIAF!, THE SHOW. A native of Puget Ville, a small town in the South of France, she began preparing for a stage career in her early teens, studying voice, acting, and a variety of vocal and dance styles at the renowned art school Salon-de-Provence. She later studied classical music, playing flute and piano. Before seriously pursuing her passion for the traditional French chanson, Anne participated in numerous French talent competitions and TV shows, showcasing her singing and dancing skills in diverse styles including classical, jazz and breakdance.

Gil Marsalla (Director and Producer) has been studying music since the age of 14 and had a rewarding career as a musician, music director, conductor and artistic director. He has been successfully producing musical and theatrical shows and large-scale events for the past 20 years, most recently with his own Production Company Directo Productions, which he founded in 2001 with the goal of supporting and presenting emerging French artists. Since 2007, he has been touring his productions worldwide and successfully presented his shows to sold-out houses in New York, Los Angeles, Washington, Tokyo, Moscow, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Montréal, and many other international locations on four continents. Among his recent producing credits are Paris! Le Spectacle (2014) and Aznavour! The Show (2016).

