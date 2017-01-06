Works & Process to Offer a Behind-the-Scenes Look at WAR PAINT

On Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 7:30pm, Works & Process at the Guggenheim offers a behind-the-scenes look at War Paint, the new musical by librettist Doug Wright, composer Scott Frankel, lyricist Michael Korie, and director Michael Greif in advance of the Broadway opening on April 6, 2017. Two-time Tony Award winners Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole star as America's first major female entrepreneurs and relentless and legendary rivals, Helena Rubinstein and Elizabeth Arden. LuPone and Ebersole join the creative team for a moderated discussion and performance excerpts with moderator Amy Fine Collins, Vanity Fair special correspondent.



ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Patti LuPone (Helena Rubinstein) recently starred in Douglas Carter Beane's Shows for Days, directed by Jerry Zaks, at Lincoln Center Theater. Her New York stage credits include Anna 1 in The Seven Deadly Sins (guest soloist with the NY City Ballet); Joanne in Company (NY Philharmonic); David Mamet's The Anarchist;Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations); Gypsy (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Awards); John Doyle's production of Sweeney Todd (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations); Passion; Candide; Can Can; Noises Off; Sweeney Todd (NY Philharmonic); The Old Neighborhood; Master Class; Patti LuPone on Broadway (Outer Critics Circle Award); Pal Joey; Anything Goes (Tony Award nomination, Drama Desk Award); Oliver!; Accidental Death of An Anarchist; The Woods; Edmond; The Cradle Will Rock; Evita (Tony and Drama Desk Awards); Working; The Water Engine; and The Robber Bridegroom (Tony Award and Drama Desk nominations). London: Matters of the Heart, Master Class, Sunset Boulevard (Olivier Award nomination) and Les Miserables (RSC world premiere production) and The Cradle Will Rock (Olivier Award for both productions). Opera credits include Jake Heggie's To Hell and Back (San Francisco's Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra, for the Los Angeles Opera), John Corigliano's The Ghosts of Versailles and Brecht-Weill's The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny (LA Opera debut) and Marc Blitzstein's Regina (Kennedy Center). Films include Parker, Union Square, City by the Sea, David Mamet's Heist and State and Main, Just Looking, Summer of Sam, Driving Miss Daisy, Witness. TV: "Penny Dreadful" (Critics' Choice Award nomination), "Girls," "American Horror Story: Coven," "Ugly Betty," "Will & Grace," "Passion" and "Sweeney Todd," "Oz," "Monday Night Mayhem," "Evening At the Pops with John Williams and Yo-Yo Ma," "Frasier" (Emmy nomination), "Law & Order," "The Water Engine," "L.B.J." and "Life Goes On." Recordings, in addition to original cast recordings, include: Patti LuPone Live, Matters of the Heart, The Lady With The Torch, Patti LuPone at Les Mouches, Far Away Places. LuPone is afounding member of the Drama Division of The Juilliard School and of John Houseman's The Acting Company. She is the author of the NY Times best-seller, Patti LuPone: A Memoir.



Christine Ebersole (Elizabeth Arden) received virtually every Off-Broadway award and her second Tony Award for Leading Actress in a Musical for her dual performance as Edith Beale and Little Edie Beale in Grey Gardens. Other Broadway credits include her Tony Award-winning performance as Dorothy Brock in the smash hit revival 42nd Street, Dinner at Eight (Tony and Outer Critics Circle awards nominations) Steel Magnolias, On the Twentieth Century, I Love My Wife, Angel Street, Oklahoma, Camelot opposite Richard Burton, The Best Man, and the recent revival of Noel Coward's Blithe Spirit, co-starring with Dame Angela Lansbury. She has starred in five City Center Encores!, and received an Obie award and a Drama Desk nomination for her work in Alan Bennett's Talking Heads. Ebersole has appeared in over 20 feature films including The Wolf Of Wall Street, Amadeus, Tootsie, Richie Rich, Black Sheep, My Favorite Martian, Dead Again, Folks!, True Crime, My Girl 2, and The Big Wedding, which also features an original composition that she wrote and sang for the end credits of the film. Her television credits include: a regular cast member of "Saturday Night Live" 1981-82 season, The First Lady on the hit CBS show "Madame Secretary," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "American Horror Story: Coven," "Royal Pains," three seasons of "Sullivan and Son" for TBS, "Ugly Betty," "Law and Order: SVU," "Boston Legal," "Will and Grace," and as Tessie Tura in the TV movie Gypsy with Bette Midler. Ebersole has performed in the concert version of the opera, The Grapes of Wrath, at Carnegie Hall, and she appeared with the San Francisco Symphony at Carnegie Hall in a tribute to Leonard Bernstein. She performed at Boston's Symphony Hall and Tanglewood starring as Desiree Armfeldt in a concert version of A Little Night Music with the Boston Pops. In televised concerts, she has often appeared on PBS, including her star turns in Ira Gershwin at 100: A Celebration at Carnegie Hall and The Rodgers & Hart Story: Thou Swell, Thou Witty. She has performed on the Kennedy Center Honors, for Andrew Lloyd Weber and Jerry Herman. As a recording artist, Christine has released several CDs: Live at the Cinegrill, Sunday in New York, In Your Dreams, Christine Ebersole Sings Noel Coward and Strings Attached. www.christineebersole.com.

Doug Wright (Book) earned the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for his play I Am My Own Wife. Other stage works include Grey Gardens (Tony Nomination), The Little Mermaid and Hands on a Hardbody. Film: Quills, based on his Obie-winning play, nominated for three Academy Awards. Television: Tony Bennett: An American Classic, directed by Rob Marshall. Honors: Benjamin Dank Prize, the American Academy of Arts and Letters; Tolerance Prize, Kulturforum Europa; Paul Selvin Award, Writers Guild of America. Professional affiliations: President of the Dramatists Guild; member, Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers, board of the New York Theatre Workshop. Wright is married to singer/songwriter David Clement.



Scott Frankel (Music) was nominated for Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards for his work on Grey Gardens, which ran at Playwrights Horizons before moving to Broadway. Since then, the show has been performed regularly across the country as well as internationally. He has also written the music for Far From Heaven (Playwrights Horizons, Williamstown Theatre Festival), Finding Neverland (UK premiere, 2012), Happiness (Lincoln Center Theater), Doll (Ravinia Festival, Richard Rodgers Award) and Meet Mister Future (winner, Global Search for New Musicals), all with lyricist Michael Korie. Frankel is the recipient of the ASCAP Foundation Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award and the Frederick Loewe Award. He was the 2011-2012 Frances & William Schuman Fellow at The MacDowell Colony and is a graduate of Yale University.



Michael Korie (Lyrics) was nominated for a Tony and received Outer Critics Circle award for his lyrics to Grey Gardens, composer Scott Frankel, book by Doug Wright, directed by Michael Greif, produced at Playwrights Horizons, and subsequently on Broadway, nationally, and abroad. It premieres in January at London's Southwark Theater. He wrote the lyrics to Far From Heaven with composer Frankel and playwright Richard Greenberg, produced at Williamstown Festival, Playwrights Horizons, and at Chicago's Porchlight Theater later this season. Also with Frankel, lyrics to Happiness at Lincoln Center Theater, Meet Mister Future at Cardiff Festival, and Doll presented at Ravinia. He co-wrote lyrics with Amy Powers to Doctor Zhivago produced internationally and on Broadway, and is currently collaborating on a new show with Tom Kitt and Donald Marguiles for Disney Theatricals. For opera, Korie adapTed Steinbeck's novel for the libretto to The Grapes of Wrath, composer Ricky Ian Gordon, and created original librettos to operas with composer StewArt Wallace including Harvey Milk, Hopper's Wife, Where's Dick? and Kabbalah. Their operas have been produced at San Francisco Opera, Houston Grand Opera, Minnesota Opera, New York City Opera, BAM Next Wave Festival, Carnegie Hall, and Disney Los Angeles Symphony Hall. Korie's lyrics have received the Edward Kleban Prize, Jonathan Larson Award, and the ASCAP Richard Rodgers Award. His songs with composer Scott Frankel were featured at The Kennedy Center's Millennium Stage Broadway Today. He serves on the council of The Dramatists Guild, and moderates the Dramatist Guild Musical Theater Fellows Program. Michaelkorie.com.



Director Michael Greif's Broadway credits include Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey's Next to Normal and If/Then, as well as Never Gonna Dance, Grey Gardens, Rent, and, upcoming, Dear Evan Hansen. Recent work includes Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Steven Levenson's musical Dear Evan Hansen at off-Broadway's Second Stage Theatre, Katori Hall's Our Lady of Kibeho and Angels in America at New York's Signature Theater, the premiere of Kushner's The Intelligent Homosexual's Guide.... at The Public Theater, and The Tempest, Winter's Tale, Romeo and Juliet at the Public's Delacorte. Regional work includes premieres and revivals at Williamstown (10 seasons), La Jolla Playhouse (Artistic Director 1995-99), Goodman Theatre, Arena Stage, Center Stage, Mark Taper Forum, Dallas Theatre Center, and Trinity Rep. Work Off-Broadway includes plays and musicals at The Public Theater, Second Stage, Playwrights Horizons, Roundabout, Manhattan Theatre Club, MCC, Signature, and the New York Theater Workshop, where he is an artistic associate. Education: B.S. Northwestern; M.F.A. UCSD.

Works & Process at the Guggenheim

For over 31 years and in over 400 productions, New Yorkers have been able to see, hear, and meet the most acclaimed artists in the world, in an intimate setting unlike any other. Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, has championed new works and offered audiences unprecedented access to generations of leading creators and performers. Each performance takes place in the Guggenheim's intimate Frank Lloyd Wright-designed 285-seat Peter B. Lewis Theater. Described bythe New York Times as "an exceptional opportunity to understand something of the creative process," Works & Process is produced by founder Mary Sharp Cronson. worksandprocess.org.

