Will Uma Thurman Make Her Broadway Debut in New Play by HOUSE OF CARDS Creator?

Uma Thurman might be Broadway-bound! According to Showbiz411, the actress will make her Broadway debut later this year in a new play by House of Cards creator Beau Willimon. The political thriller, called The Parisian Woman, will reportedly open this fall.

An official announcement has not yet been made.

Uma Thurman is an American actress and model. She has performed in leading roles in a variety of films, ranging from romantic comedies and dramas to science fiction and action movies. Following early roles in films such as Dangerous Liaisons (1988), she rose to international prominence in 1994 following her role in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction for which she was nominated for an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award and a Golden Globe Award. She starred in several more films throughout the 1990s such as The Truth About Cats & Dogs, Batman & Robin, Gattaca and LES MISERABLES.

She won a Golden Globe Award for the miniseries Hysterical Blindness (2002). Her career was revitalized when she reunited with director Quentin Tarantino to play the main role in both Kill Bill films (2003/2004) which brought her an additional two Golden Globe Award nominations with a BAFTA Award nomination.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

