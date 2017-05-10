Will National Theatre's ANGELS IN AMERICA Fly to Broadway?

According to the New York Post, the National Theatre production of Angels in America might soon fly to Broadway. Michael Riedel writes: ""Angels" may well wind up at one of the nonprofits - Lincoln Center perhaps, or a limited run at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, where Lane starred in a fine revival of "The Iceman Cometh" several years ago."

The cast of the National Theatre's 2017 revival of Tony Kushner's landmark work Angels in America includes Stuart Angell, Mark Arnold, Arun Blair-Mangat, Susan Brown, Laura Caldow, Andrew Garfield, Denise Gough, Kate Harper, John Hastings, Claire Lambert, Nathan Lane, Amanda Lawrence, James McArdle, Becky Namgauds, Mateo Oxley, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Russell Tovey, Paksie Vernon, Stan West and Lewis Wilkins.

National Theatre Live will broadcast the sold out production, directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Marianne Elliott, this July to cinemas in the US and internationally from the National's Lyttelton Theatre. The first part, Angels in America: Millennium Approaches, will be broadcast onThursday, July 20 with the second part, Angels in America: Perestroika, broadcast the following Thursday, July 27.

Photo Credit: Helen Maybanks

Related Articles