Will Lin-Manuel Miranda Take His Shot in London HAMILTON?

Baz Bamigboye of the UK Daily Mail has reported that Lin-Manuel Miranda has expressed a willingness to step back into the shoes of founding father, Alexander Hamilton, for the London run of his smash-hit musical.

There are no official plans yet for Miranda to play the lead role in London, but the composer told the Daily Mail that, "If the production is the success we hope it is, I'd love to jump in some day...even if it's for a couple of months."

The star also noted that he and his family 'fell in love' with London during the filming of the upcoming Mary Poppins sequel, Mary Poppins Returns.

Miranda confirmed plans to attend rehearsals and previews of the British mounting Hamilton and "declared that there was no way he would miss opening night."

