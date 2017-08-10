What Might HAMILTON Have Looked Like? David Korins Reveals Nixed Designs

Ever wonder what Hamilton would look like on a completely different set? In a recent interview with Variety, Hamilton director Thomas Kail and scenic designer David Korins chatted about how they landed on the final concept for his design.

The duo nixed many designs before they landed on the final look of the show. Among some of Kornis' initial ideas were: "a giant parchment and quill, a gilded picture frame, a ginormous column and scaffolding, to show they were building the country."

Kail explained: "Our story is not about the people who built our country, but the people who built the scaffolding for the people that built the country."

In the end, of course, the team decided on the look that the world has come to love. "The whole set is conceived to feel big and strong and permanent," Korins said. "So it's kind of an interesting trick to make something that has to move so quickly and so nimbly look permanent and solid," said Korins.

